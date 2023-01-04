By the end of 2023, Yoanna Hoskins won’t be in Madison.
The La Follette High School senior hopes to head west to Stanford in the fall to study political science. But before she leaves, she’ll continue to bring student issues and opinions to Madison School Board meetings, where she serves as the student representative.
While Hoskins doesn’t get a vote that counts, she is able to make an “advisory vote” on any motion before the board and participate in discussion. That’s been key during board conversations about cell phone policies and honors classes, so far — both things Hoskins expects to remain hot topics in 2023.
Hoskins got her role through an election in the Student Senate, in which she also serves as vice president. In the four months of board meetings so far, she’s been surprised at how long they can last, the thoroughness of conversations and some of the legal requirements that go into meetings.
“I’ve learned that not everyone is going to like what you say,” she said. “I’ve learned that you’re going to have disagreements with people.”
Her work at Simpson Street Free Press, where she’s written since 2016, prepared her well for the role, she added. She said having a student representative on the board is crucial because school decisions shouldn’t be made without student voice.
“Without students, there’s not going to be a school district,” Hoskins said. “Our opinions really do matter because we are learners of the institutions that we’re in.”
She takes her responsibility as their representative seriously, not only for her peers, but future Lancers, Regents, Spartans and Purgolders.
“It gives me hope for the future when we have these kinds of conversations,” Hoskins said. “From things that I’ve experienced in my four years, issues that I’ve experienced at my school or through the district, I wouldn’t want other students in the future, like my little brother, to experience these issues for years to come.
“We get to create a better future for future learners and our future scholars in our district.”