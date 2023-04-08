Marquette University Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin predicts Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race will be the template for high court races across the country over the next year, as abortion remains a salient issue for voters.
“Nothing succeeds like success,” he said.
Franklin at a WisPolitics.com luncheon on Thursday argued big money, high-profile issues and liberal Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz’s willingness to discuss her views helped her come out ahead. The challenge for future candidates will be deciding how far to go on signaling where they will stand on issues that may come before the court.
“There is this line about predefining cases, and where is the boundary between how you talk about issues and what that means for prejudicing cases that will come before you,” he said. “And that’ll be a lively topic, I predict.”
He also said the issue has raised the question of how voters can pick between candidates.
“You might debate whether we should elect judges at all, but if we’re going to, how do we give people information about who or what they’re voting for,” he said. “Well, this time sure took care of that problem.”
Protasiewicz early on focused much of her advertising on Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban.
Franklin argued that helped give her the win. Wisconsin is a perfect example of how the current polarized nature of politics will keep abortion on voters’ minds regardless of party affiliation, he added.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is backing a bill that would create exceptions to the ban for rape and incest survivors. Gov. Tony Evers has said he won’t approve anything less than a return to the federal protections under Roe v. Wade, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said he won’t take up the bill at all.
“You don’t have to be as divided as Wisconsin is to think that’s going to be very hard for states with divided governments to solve,” Franklin said.
Franklin also said he decided against polling the Supreme Court race because he wasn’t confident any sample of respondents he could gather quickly would provide accurate results.
Franklin said he may have reconsidered the decision had he known the race would bring record turnout. He argued he trusts the system his team has established to implement the poll, but he has to have data to back up its results. And telling people Protasiewicz was up by double digits would be a hard sell.
“But if I had a sample of 20 percent out of 800 respondents; 160 respondents,” he said, “I cannot walk out on that stage and tell you with sufficient confidence that that’s where we are.”
And former President Donald Trump’s recent indictment likely won’t change his favorability rating, just like his first impeachment didn’t, Franklin said.
“It didn’t change a damn thing,” he said, referring to how the 2019 impeachment affected favorability ratings in the Marquette Law School poll.
Franklin argued many two-time Trump voters have said they are looking at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an alternative because they want a candidate who can serve two terms. DeSantis also appeals to Trump voters because he’s not a never-Trumper.
“So DeSantis represents a threat from inside Trump’s house,” he said.
