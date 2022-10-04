The UW Odyssey Project empowers adults to overcome adversity and achieve dreams through higher education. Each year since 2003 Odyssey has admitted 30 adults into a free, two-semester UW course to earn six credits in the humanities while discovering their voices. More than 500 adults have graduated from the Odyssey Project, and over three-fourths of them have completed more college. Some have moved from homelessness to UW bachelor’s and master’s degrees, from incarceration to meaningful work in the community. Whole families have broken a cycle of generational poverty.
Current and past students were invited to submit short essays, poems, songs and artwork designed to persuade others to vote. Some will be showcased on Oct. 12 at UW's Memorial Union for Odyssey’s nonpartisan “20 Years of Amplifying Student Voices and Celebrating Voting” in-person and online event. Partners for this event include the Cap Times, the League of Women Voters, the Madison Public Library and the Urban League of Greater Madison. The mayor has proclaimed Oct. 12 “Odyssey Day” in recognition of its 20th anniversary. More information is available here.
Essays
First Place: Henry Irisson
Voting is a secret power you didn’t know you had
Nov. 8, 2022 may be one of the most important elections in the history of the USA.
These are not the times to remain silent. To truly make a positive impact in your life, the lives of the people you love the most, the education and health care you want them to have, the society you want to feel proud of being part of, you must break this silence.
Think of how powerful this is, the power to be able to have your voice heard, the power to choose who you want to be represented and governed by. This powerful tool that is in your hands and was gifted to you by the struggles of our ancestors. For women, for instance, it took a 100-year struggle (1920, 19th Amendment), and the African American community could not truly exercise its right to vote until the 1960s.Think of their suffering, how long it took for them to achieve this, the battles they fought to gain the right to vote. Think of how many of them died and did not even get the chance to exercise their right to vote.
The best way to fight a corrupt system is to be vigilant and participate in your society’s future. The power is in your hands, so do not take it for granted. Get out and vote, via mail or at the polls. Mask up and vote!
__________
Second Place: Andrea White
Voting is your right
As a Black woman, my grandmother wasn’t able to vote until the 1965 Voting Rights Act made voting a reality for Black women.
It’s very important to vote, starting with your local leaders, to make sure that we are putting people in positions who care about our well-being, safety and, most importantly, our rights as Americans. Voting can get funding for your region, state or neighborhood to use for schools, health care and programs for youth, veterans and disabled people. Vote and elect people who have your best interest in mind. When you vote, you are taking an active role in deciding issues regarding health care, immigration, equal opportunity, the environment and wildlife, voting rights, jobs, education, social security, neighborhood safety and taxes.
VOTE! It’s your right. People have died for the opportunity to vote. Don’t take it for granted.
__________
Third Place (tie): Ngina Ali
Fight back and vote
Each voting cycle, I feel my vote, our vote as a nation, is more critical than the last.
Why vote? In 2022 it is about survival. This election is not only about policies, like health care or budget issues. It is about fighting and maintaining a political system where Americans have civil liberties, where a woman’s reproductive rights are hers to choose and where we can protest our grievances in public.
As a Black woman whose family fought for the 1965 Voting Rights Act, whose family took to the streets of Chicago to demand civil rights for Black and minority voters, whose family sacrificed its comfort to be respected in America, I am not willing to return to a time of social and racial injustice. I am not willing to give one inch of that freedom we have all fought for.
I ask you to vote for democracy, to go forward and not backward. Vote to live in an America where we can marry who we want, pray for who we want; where Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are still available; where public schools teach history, civics and math. Vote to stop the same politicians who pushed Jim Crow laws in the 20th century.
How do we fight back? VOTE, GET OUT THE VOTE and RUN FOR OFFICE!
__________
Third Place: Tandalaya Taylor
Make a difference and vote
Voting is the one time you can make a difference. Imagine if you were the one vote that broke the tie. Imagine if your vote were to determine if we would eat or starve. Imagine if your vote were to get Flint Michigan clean water.
You use your time to Google search anything and everything. Why not do a search to determine what vote would be best for you? How much time do you have to search for the best decision that can affect your life? You have the power to focus on what matters most to you. You have a right to change the outcome.
Without a vote, you lose the right to complain. You sacrifice everything you love because you chose not to have influence. As time goes on, people will look to you to be effective. You are the difference.
__________
Poetry
First Place: Dominique Smith
Count on your vote
Morals and dreams tainted
By the expectations the media painted.
For years MANipulated to compete,
Making us easier to conquer and defeat.
Minimizing our potential
When they know our vote is essential.
Knowledge is power and there's power in numbers.
Just take a lesson from those who endured before and for us.
Marching to be heard to marches heard around the world,
Making equality possible for every boy and every girl.
Given a place in the race for the future that we face,
Holding politicians to a moral pace.
With the vote that we grace
To determine the representing face
Of the governed land
On which we stand.
Regardless of the party you decided to attend,
Democratic, Republican, or the Independent crew,
Just make the life of the party’s vote come from you.
__________
Second Place: Brianna Johnson
Time to stand up
Why vote? because I’m tired of losing my mind.
These people in places of power don’t understand my kind.
Tired of feeling misunderstood,
I just want to get out this predicament,
Get out the hood,
Hood meaning an unsettling life!
To be poked and pulled cuz I’m not white,
To be turned away and looked down upon,
Losing opportunities that I know I’ve won.
The struggles and triumphs of trying to get ahead
But who has the power?
To stand on it and not be misled.
They say I can vote, that is my choice.
The people before me didn’t have a voice.
It’s time for change!
It’s time to stand up!
I want to have access and knowledge,
I wanna just get up.
Equality is for everyone not just me,
I’m Black in America, you see.
You never know who could be the one.
Why vote? Because I don’t have anyone.
__________
Third Place: Faleshuh Walker
Use it or lose it
Why have a voice if you aren’t going to use it?
Why have a choice if you aren’t going to choose it?
This life can be whatever you make it,
You have a say so … a chance to make a difference,
Why not take it?
Imagine having the opportunity to be heard
And you choose not to say a word …
Imagine not having that opportunity at all,
Yeah, I know … it’s absurd
If I can leave you with anything,
I’ll leave you with this,
All of the shots that you don’t take,
I promise you’ll miss!
Picture this …
A community of people all coming together in unity
To exercise the opportunity to navigate our odyssey politically …
Moral of the story is GO VOTE!
__________
Visual Arts
First Place: Faleshuh Walker
Acrylic Painting
Second Place: Marisol Gonzalez
Birdcage
Third Place: Kaitlin Birdsall
Be Brave