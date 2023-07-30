This article was written as part of the Youth Press Corps 2023 journalism camp.
Ali Muldrow is the co-executive director of the Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools (GSAFE), formerly the racial justice organizer and a full-time activist fighting for human rights. Muldrow joined GSAFE in 2019 after working in education prior.
GSAFE is a nonprofit organization that funds change and works with educators to make school districts safer with conferences and policies. GSAFE trains educators to introduce the LGBTQ+ topic to students and help them construct safe and respectful atmospheres.
GSAFE developed in 1991 and was known as Gays and Lesbians Against Discrimination in Education (GLADE), as well as Gay and Lesbian Educational Employees (GLEE). GSAFE has persisted to be more inclusive and diverse. GSAFE then became part of the local Gay Lesbian and Straight Education Network in 1996 but then left to become more self-reliant and form GSAFE in 2006.
The organization’s work in the community includes working with students who attend schools in the Madison Metropolitan School District. GSAFE and MMSD are working together to maintain and expand safe spaces for LGBTQ+ students.
MMSD Interim Superintendent Lisa Kvistad said the district has worked with many organizations to help teachers acknowledge students’ pronouns and to make sure guidance on how to treat LGBTQ+ students is followed by both teachers and students. MMSD has also focused on making the school more welcoming to LGBTQ+ people, from restrooms to teaching.
MMSD spoke out against the recent Supreme Court decision regarding businesses refusing service to LGBTQ+ people based on religious beliefs with a statement. The statement said, “Belonging, diversity, and inclusion are foundational to the Madison Metropolitan School District.”
In discussing other legislation aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, Muldrow called proposed bans on transgender surgeries, “poorly contrived scare tactics.”
“Fundamentally GSAFE fights for the most important things in life, which is the rights of all people to love whoever they love,” Muldrow said.