A virtuosic guitarist, a mesmerizing dancer, and a chamber orchestra that continues to expand in every way as it announces its 23-24 Masterwork Series — Friday evening was a big night for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.
The orchestra performed a fantastic sold-out concert in the Capitol Theater at Overture Center featuring guitarist Mabel Millán and flamenco dancer Tania Tandias. Following the concert, the ensemble announced their 2023-’24 Masterworks Series, an exciting set of concerts that, as Maestro Andrew Sewell has described, aligns with the group’s “trajectory that continues to expand.”
Making for a wonderfully unique concertgoing experience, Tandias joined the WCO for the first two numbers on the program, the Fandango movement from Luigi Boccherini’s Guitar Quintet in D major and Belá Bartók’s Romanian Dances, which Sewell had performed in 2019 with the City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong.
Accompanying Tandias, the opening Fandango also featured Millán along with the first chairs of the WCO’s string sections. Boccherini was living in Madrid at the time he composed this work, and Spanish dance styles, particularly Flamenco, permeate the work. Yet it also has characteristics of a light galant style, likely due to the composer’s interest in Joseph Haydn’s music, and so this guitar-plus-string-quartet ensemble was perfect for the WCO to feature with a dancer.
The movement was lively, and with the guitar unamplified, the blend of bowed strings with finger-picked strings made for a clean texture that left room for Tandias’ memorizing dancing. Although the rhythmic synchronization between dancer and ensemble was frayed at times, Tandias’ dexterity and speed with her castanets added percussive vibrancy and color to the string accompaniment.
Tandias shined brightest, though, during Bartók’s Romanian Dances. An avid ethnomusicologist and collector of folk music, which he recorded on an Edison phonograph and notated, Bartók incorporated a number of traditional melodies and dances from Transylvania, now part of Romania, into this collection of six short pieces.
Tandias’ creative interpretation and distinctive choreography breathed new life into the centuries-old tunes. With a combination of captivating fan motions, spirited body percussion, and vivacious spins, Tandias’ flamenco style proved an unlikely complement to the folk tunes. Her stomping and clapping during the final movement was particularly inviting and intimate, making a strong connection with the audience.
As if the first two pieces were not exciting enough, the second two were showstoppers in their own right. Headlining the first act of the evening, Millán returned to the stage for Manuel Ponce’s Concierto del Sur, a work that Sewell has said “needs to be performed more.” Few guitarists have this work under their fingers and perhaps none as well as Millán.
A dazzling player in all respects, Millán found a wonderful blend with the orchestra, even when amplified. With a warm low end and songful high end, Millán’s impactful dynamic contrast and expert use of extended techniques made for entrancing playing, especially during the first movement’s cadenza.
Millán’s guitar seemed to fall slightly out of tune during the second movement, which was only really noticeable during lighter textured sections, such as her brief duet with clarinetist Nancy Mackenzie. But Millán recovered quickly, and she absolutely nailed the very demanding final movement with gusto.
Millán delighted the audience with a penetrating encore, Ariel Ramirez’s “Alfonsina y el Mar,” an Argentinian zamba dance. It was a transporting performance, and the guitarist seemed to speak through her instrument to every individual member of the audience.
The closing work of the concert, Halffter’s Sinfonietta in D, is hardly performed enough. Halffter is often overshadowed by his contemporaries, but he is, as Sewell believes, “a composer worth another look.” And the Sinfonietta is a perfect example of why.
With individual members of the orchestra’s sections taking on solo roles, the Sinfonietta’s orchestration resembles that of a baroque concerto grosso. Concertmaster Suzanne Beia’s solo playing was exceptionally masterful, and her lines sang out above the orchestra.
The work is obscure, influenced by a number of composers ranging from Scarlatti to Stravinsky. The first movement, for example, had neoclassical characteristics, particularly in its form and phrasing, while the second movement had a baroque-like structure, with interweaving melodies and a flowing cadence structure.
The final movement was especially engaging. The movement spanned a variety of tonalities and orchestral textures (including a bass duet!) that are stitched together in a nearly cubist manner.
From the intimate opening quintet of the program to the singular closing sinfonietta, the WCO showed that it can tackle just about any work for any size chamber or orchestral ensemble with enthusiasm and artistry.
Following the concert, the WCO held a launch party to announce their 2023-’24 Masterworks Series. This new season, CEO Joe Loehnis hopes, will build on the growing momentum of the current season. “We’re all feeling it,” he explained, and the WCO is “hungry” and “laser focused” on building a community around the orchestra.
As Maestro Sewell has described it, the series will be “driven by repertoire but also new faces.” The concert series will feature international guest artists, a world premiere and capstone work by composer in residence Dr. Bill Banfield, collaborations with both UW-Madison and the broader Madison music community, and a number of less performed musical gems that will receive their due treatment on stage along with some fantastic selections of more standard repertoire.
When asked about the 2023-'24 season, Sewell’s enthusiasm was palpable. “The opportunity is vast for repertoire,” he explained, and the upcoming season will utilize the flexibility of the orchestra that has a “unique balance” with “the ability to expand.”
The WCO, he said, has “a tremendous ability to be creative. … [There is] so much expanse out there, and I keep discovering new pieces.” Ever excited to discover and perform great pieces, Sewell remains diligent in his “task to bring it all to the audiences,” knowing that his role is to “entertain and educate.”
Along with this exciting new season ahead, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the WCO’s Concerts on the Square, a staple concert series in Madison that, as Loehnis believes, “defines the word ‘community’ in Madison.” Over the years, the audience at these concerts continues to grow, and the WCO has been diligent to grow with the crowd by incorporating appropriate technology, programming inviting music, and maintaining a high level of musicality.
“Madison shows up,” Loehnis explained, and the WCO is ready to bring music to the community. As Sewell has noted, Concerts on the Square is truly “creating something very powerful.”
I personally cannot wait to put my blanket down on the Capitol lawn for a picnic with friends and some splendid outdoor musicmaking.