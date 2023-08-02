Although Carolyne Prevost has been cast in a different role for this week’s CrossFit Games, the former Wisconsin women’s hockey player is still approaching the event with her usual competitive zeal.
You’d expect nothing less from someone who accounted for 70 career goals in 144 games and won two national championships before falling just short of a third title as a senior in the 2012 finals.
You’d expect nothing less from someone who completed 66 deadlifts with 225 pounds in two minutes — breaking her own record for reps from the year before — at the 2021 Rogue Challenge.
You’d expect nothing less from someone who grew up playing sports in Sarnia, Ontario with fitness in mind while representing Canada on national squads in hockey, soccer and taekwondo.
As one of six hand-picked members of the 2023 Demo Team, a non-participant role, she will get others up to speed by testing workouts prior to the competition at the Aliant Energy Center in Madison.
Or in the words of CrossFit, she and her five Demo teammates were “selected to demonstrate the challenges athletes will face on the competition floor and this team of six is stacked with talent.’’
Prevost brings some valuable experience to her assignment as a three-time competitor in the CrossFit Games. In 2019, she was the top finisher among Canadians and No. 13 overall in the world.
“I fell short this year by eight points from qualifying,’’ said Prevost, a high school math teacher in Toronto, Ontario. “It was disappointing. But I plan on competing and trying again next year.
“Obviously, I’m wishing I could be on the floor. But I’ll definitely be looking at individuals and analyzing how they’re doing in events and assessing what I have to work on in order to make it back.’’
Elaborating on her Demo Team role, she said, “If you haven’t qualified, this might be the next best thing to do so you can still experience the CrossFit Games but in a different way.’’
Befitting its global appeal, Prevost emphasized, “This is a world championship. You’re going to see some pretty incredible athletes. … In every event, you’re eventually pushing yourself to your max.’’
Sighing, she praised the competitors, of all ages, “You’ll be blown away by what these athletes are able to do. It’s unreal. … You just have to be well-rounded in your fitness.
“It’s not about being the best endurance athlete … a lot of times an endurance athlete might not be very strong. On the other end, if you’re very strong, ofttimes your endurance might be lacking.’’
At Wisconsin, Prevost skated with world class hockey players from Meghan Duggan to Hilary Knight to Brianna Decker. There was never any shortage of star power, always a program strength.
“It’s exciting to see what they’ve been able to do and continue to do,’’ she said of the school’s seven national championships under the guidance of coach Mark Johnson.
“Mark is special," Prevost said. "He has a very calming personality. A lot of teams are set in certain systems; he has a lot of trust in his players and allows them to play with creativity.
“Plus, he puts confidence in his players and people want to do well for him. The standard when you play for Wisconsin is to win a championship.’’
After leaving the UW with a kinesiology degree, Prevost kept her hockey dreams alive within the Canadian pro ranks, a far inferior career option to her male counterparts. Her first league folded.
Prevost then reached a crossroads when she didn’t make Canada’s 2014 Winter Olympics team roster. So, she went back to school, the University of Ottawa-Toronto, to get her teaching degree.
And she turned to CrossFit.
“I thought to myself, ‘I’m 22 and I have to find something,’" she said. "I stumbled into a CrossFit gym and loved the idea that you didn’t have to specialize in anything.
“There were so many challenges in CrossFit and I was learning new things constantly by not doing the same workout every day. It wasn’t repetitive that way.
“I met a great community in CrossFit. That’s what really drew me to it … it’s a community. That’s the best part of CrossFit. I really felt like I was back training with the girls on a hockey team.’’
Asked if there was any equivalence in the CrossFit competition, any emotional high comparable to scoring a goal in hockey, Prevost said, “Maybe winning an event. Maybe achieving a PR.’’
Whereas in hockey you can watch video on the opponent that you’re about to face and prepare and practice accordingly, one of the greatest CrossFit challenges is adapting on the fly to the event.
“Within minutes, you have to go out and do it,’’ said Prevost, noting that hockey does provide a transition to CrossFit in various training elements designed to develop power, speed and agility.
“But there’s so much more that I have to be able to do in CrossFit. I have to walk on my hands. Climb a rope. Lift a heavy weight. I have to be able to run long distances and swim," she said.
“While there’s a lot of physical demands in CrossFit, there’s a lot of mental demands, too. Having those experiences in hockey and other sports to perform under pressure … those helped a lot.’’
While this will be the final year for CrossFit in Madison, Prevost said “it’s a great city and the community really embraced us every time we came here. It’s great supporting different events.’’
One of her favorite places on campus is the Memorial Union Terrace. She’s hoping to get down there this week, though most of her time will be occupied by the Demo Team in readying others to compete.
“There are so many new places and construction here,’’ she said, offering a popular observation.
Off the ice, Prevost is still building her resume and constructing an argument to be among the elite in CrossFit. Four years ago, her hometown newspaper (The Sarnia Journal) announced her arrival.
“Carolyne Prevost,’’ the story read, “is making a serious bid for the title of best all-around athlete Sarnia has ever produced.’’
Mike Weir, a Masters champion; and Pat Verbeek, an NHL vet, are from Sarnia.
Fast company. But to her credit, she recognizes her CrossFit journey has just begun and there’s much work ahead, not the least of which is qualifying next year. You’d expect nothing less from her.
(Note: The 2023 NoBull CrossFit Games continue through Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center, where athletes who advanced from the semifinals will compete for the title of Fittest on Earth. To learn more or attend, go to games.crossfit.com.)