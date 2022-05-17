28
‘Baptism by fire’
Satya Rhodes-Conway had big plans for her first term. Then the pandemic hit.
By Allison Garfield
LEFT
14 EDUCATION
Under the black light
Hidden classroom mural delighted students
By Scott Girard
35 MUSIC
Hills and valleys
Mountain Goats have their ups and downs
By Rob Thomas
RIGHT
6 EDUCATION
Head of the class
Mnookin selected as UW chancellor
20 Q&A
Full court press
Eubanks uses basketball to inspire kids
32 MOVIES
This could be ‘Happening’
Film offers glimpse of post-Roe future
25 CITY LIFE
‘I’ll be there’
Father and daughter reunite at graduation
34 MUSIC
Pitch perfect
How choirs harmonized safely during the pandemic
38 BINGEWORTHY
Where ‘Trek’ has gone before
‘Strange New Worlds’ evokes classic series
47 LET’S EAT
Main squeeze
These Days Juice Co. keeps it simple
48 OPINION
Editorial
Wisconsinites don’t want an abortion ban
51 OPINION
Dave Zweifel
More guns have made us less safe, obviously
On the cover: Photo of Satya Rhodes-Conway by Ruthie Hauge.