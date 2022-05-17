28

‘Baptism by fire’

Satya Rhodes-Conway had big plans for her first term. Then the pandemic hit.

By Allison Garfield

14 EDUCATION

Under the black light

Hidden classroom mural delighted students

By Scott Girard

35 MUSIC

Hills and valleys

Mountain Goats have their ups and downs

By Rob Thomas

6 EDUCATION

Head of the class

Mnookin selected as UW chancellor

20 Q&A

Full court press

Eubanks uses basketball to inspire kids

32 MOVIES

This could be ‘Happening’

Film offers glimpse of post-Roe future

25 CITY LIFE

‘I’ll be there’

Father and daughter reunite at graduation

34 MUSIC

Pitch perfect

How choirs harmonized safely during the pandemic

38 BINGEWORTHY

Where ‘Trek’ has gone before

‘Strange New Worlds’ evokes classic series

47 LET’S EAT

Main squeeze

These Days Juice Co. keeps it simple

48 OPINION

Editorial

Wisconsinites don’t want an abortion ban

51 OPINION

Dave Zweifel

More guns have made us less safe, obviously

On the cover: Photo of Satya Rhodes-Conway by Ruthie Hauge.