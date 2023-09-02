The lot overlooking the intersection of U.S. Highway 151 and Wisconsin Highway 19 in Sun Prairie currently sits empty. But on Friday, the Black Men Coalition of Dane County took steps to buy the 4.27-acre site to construct a low-cost apartment building for people who were formerly incarcerated or homeless.
The Black Men Coalition submitted a proof of funds — a document demonstrating to the landowner that the organization can provide the money it needs for the purchase — to buy the lot at 101 Communications Drive in Sun Prairie to build a 150-bed apartment development with reduced rates.
The apartment project is designed to provide people who were formerly incarcerated or homeless with low-cost transitional housing as well as education and job training opportunities.
The proposed building would consist of two main wings connected by a first-floor common area. One wing would contain 30 four-bedroom units — 20 for men and 10 for women — and the other would include 10 studio apartments and 20 one-bedroom units.
The first floor, which connects the two wings, would contain two large classrooms and two small ones, as well as additional office and congregational space. Each floor would include a small library with computers and printers residents can use.
Rent for the four-bedroom units would cost $600 a month per person while the studio and one-bedroom units would be slightly more expensive and available to people as they start to earn more money. While living at the apartment, residents would have access to free transportation to and from work, job training and education programs and financial literacy programs.
Many of these resources, including the job training and financial literacy programs, are already provided by the Black Men Coalition, a nonprofit founded to provide employment opportunities and mentoring services for Black men in Dane County. But the housing development would better allow residents to take full advantage of the services while they have stable housing, according to Black Men Coalition founder Corey Marionneaux.
“It's so challenging to be able to save money in an environment when you don't have a roof over your head,” Marionneaux told the Cap Times. “It's hard to get out of it. It's like a revolving door — every paycheck, you’re getting a check, you're spending money to survive and you're not having any money to save.”
Residents would be allowed to live at the apartment building for up to three years, which the Black Men Coalition hopes will be enough time to allow residents to gain the money and job experience needed to become financially stable and independent by the time they move out. The development would include access to financial literacy courses, educational programs and resources to help residents improve bad credit scores that present a roadblock to future housing opportunities.
The three-year timeline is intended to help residents gain the income, work experience and credit score to be able to find housing elsewhere in the area while allowing space for new residents to find assistance as others leave.
“By the end, we feel like we will help you get your credit together. We'll help you get everything you need — your driver's license and things of that nature — so you can be successful,” Marionneaux said. “We ultimately want them to be homeowners. When they leave this facility, we want them to be able to own their own home if they're looking to live in the state of Wisconsin for a long period of time.”
Marinneaux began developing the project early this year. He had had his eye on the Sun Prairie land for a few years, wanting to find a way to make some use of the empty lot.
Marionneaux said he had been wanting to help provide housing to people after hearing stories of people who could not find or afford housing after they had been released from jail, as well as stories from people who were homeless despite having a job. For many of the people who come to the Black Men Coalition for resources and support, poor credit scores, prior convictions or the lack of a stable income make finding housing too difficult.
“As long as you’re doing the right thing and you’re working, you can be housed,” Marionneaux said. “Life should be easier for the people willing to put in the work rather than harder for these individuals.”
An expansion of support
Months before residents are released, the Black Men Coalition contacts them to create a release plan that will connect them with housing, transportation and employment opportunities when they leave jail or prison. With the new housing project, the organization hopes to further expand this program by offering residents without stable housing a room and getting them connected with a job to help them pay rent.
The Black Men Coalition partners with local businesses — including Meriter Hospital and Findorff — to provide employment opportunities for people, particularly those who have been homeless or incarcerated. The organization matches prospective employees to employers based on skills, interests and whether the employer will accept applications from people with certain prior convictions. Wisconsin employers cannot discriminate against a job applicant based on a criminal conviction, unless the offense directly relates to the job responsibilities.
As part of their partnership agreement with some companies, the Black Men Coalition pays for the employee’s wages during the first 90 days on the job.
The program is intended to reduce recidivism by providing support that prevents people from resorting to crime. Himself formerly incarcerated, Marionneaux said the Black Men Coalition’s current programs and the proposed housing project will offer much-needed support that he didn’t receive when he was younger.
“Upon my release, I wish I had a program like that,” Marionneaux said “My life would have been a lot better a long time ago. … Upon my release, I just went back to what I knew, which was selling drugs and whatever else I came up with to make some money.”
“It’s best to support these individuals (now) rather than support them through tax dollars by incarcerating them,” he said.
But Marionneaux doesn’t want to limit the housing project just to people who were formerly incarcerated or homeless. Looking at the rising housing costs in the Madison area, Marionneaux said he would also like to open the apartment to new Madison residents who struggle to afford market-rate housing, including college students.
“The goal is to have a mixed environment of people so everybody can get motivation from other people, depending on their story,” he said. “We'll also get that knowledge of life from different backgrounds of people, from a college-educated person, from a person (who was) incarcerated, things of that nature.”
The project’s next steps
After providing proof of funds to the current landowner, the Black Men Coalition must finalize the apartment building’s design and send it to the Sun Prairie Plan Commission for final approval. If the project is approved, the organization can complete its purchase of the lot and begin construction.
Marionneaux hopes to break ground on construction of the apartment in the spring. Construction may be completed as early as the end of 2024, but he said the speed of completion depends on how much money the Black Men Coalition can raise to fund the construction.
The Black Men Coalition needs another $25 million to fully cover construction costs, which it intends to raise through funding from local foundations, individual donors and any financial support it could receive from Dane County. The organization produced $1.5 million as part of the proof of funds to demonstrate that it would be able to raise the money necessary to complete the project.
Marionneaux also said he is in talks with various organizations about partnering to provide additional services within the apartment, including skills training and alcohol and drug counseling.
The proposed apartment building is designed primarily for single residents, as Marionneaux said many of them do not qualify for affordable housing opportunities that often prioritize people with children. If the apartment development finds success, though, Marionneaux said he hopes to buy more land in the area to construct multifamily apartments.
“We want to help people get all the things you need to become independent and help be part of our society,” Marionneaux said.