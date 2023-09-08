Among Don Davey’s most prized keepsakes is a video of the former Badgers and Packers defensive lineman crossing the finishing line at the 2014 Ironman World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
From his frame of reference, a football context, this was his Super Bowl. Or as Davey noted, “This was the 2,000 fittest people on the planet competing … talk about intimidating.’’
Davey completed the 140.6-mile triathlon — 2.4-mile ocean swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile marathon — in 13 hours, 54 minutes and 57 seconds (well under the 17-hour Ironman standard).
While he was unwilling to say it was BETTER than anything he achieved on the gridiron, he confided, “It’s every bit as cool as sacking Troy Aikman or running on to the field at Lambeau.’’
Davey sacked Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback, in a 1997 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Davey was then with Jacksonville in his final active NFL season, his last hurrah. How cool is that?
Davey grew up in Manitowoc, 40 miles from Green Bay. He got drafted by the Packers in the third round in 1991 and then played four seasons for them in historic Lambeau Field. How cool is that?
Davey has accomplished many “cool things’’ in football. Not the least of which was intercepting a deflected pass to seal Wisconsin’s stunning 1987 upset of Ohio State at Camp Randall Stadium.
“It was a magical moment,’’ said Davey, who was on Badgers teams that won just seven games over four seasons (the first three under coach Don Morton and his senior year under Barry Alvarez).
“My whole career was filled with moments like that. You don’t remember the wins and losses. But you remember the experiences, you remember the plays, and you remember the people.’’
Some of those people will be supporting Davey on Saturday during Ironman Wisconsin. Davey will compete in the 70.3-mile Half Ironman (1.2-mile swim in Lake Monona, 56-mile bike ride, 13.1-mile run).
This will mark his 13th Ironman and third in Madison.
“I’m probably even more proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish in Ironman than I am of my football career,’’ he said. “I was born big, strong, fast and loved to hit people.
“So football came somewhat naturally to me from an early age. But I was horrible at my first triathlon (in Florida). I literally almost drowned (after cramping during a quarter-mile ocean swim).
“Most triathletes are former cross-country runners, not football players. So I’ve had to reconfigure every muscle in my body from fast twitch to slow twitch to get good at Ironman.
“It has been super rewarding to be able to compete at a high level in a totally different sport.’’
Bike rides 700 and 3,000 miles long
As a collegiate and pro football player, Davey understood the value of preparation.
“Barry (Alvarez) used to say, ‘Games aren’t won or lost on Saturday, they’re won or lost back in February in the weight room,’’’ Davey recounted. “The reward is on Saturday game days.’’
As a triathlete, it’s no different. Preparation is critical to success. It’s why Davey opted to compete in Saturday’s Half Ironman versus the full Ironman that will be staged on Sunday.
He spent the early months of the year training for a long-distance bike ride. Since he didn’t do much running, he didn’t feel like he had enough prep time to get into shape for a 26.2-mile marathon.
In May, Davey biked 700 miles over six days across Florida while riding for Team One Mile. The 2023 Recon Ride assisted Hurricane Ian relief efforts by supporting first responders and military families.
Davey also rode for Team One Mile, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit, during the 2021 Race Across America that covered 3,000 miles between Oceanside, California and Annapolis, Maryland.
With eight riders to a team, the cyclists were paired up and rode intervals of 22 minutes each over six hours, constituting a shift. The relay-style trek from coast-to-coast took six days and 13 hours.
“Eating was difficult, sleeping was difficult, the ride was brutal,’’ Davey related. “We had to climb the Rocky Mountains and go through the desert with 126-degree temperatures …’’
Laughing, he added, “But it was a cool way to see the country.’’
It was good therapy, too. Months earlier, Davey’s dad, Kenneth, passed away. He was 85. Kenneth Davey was a Marine vet. For inspiration, Don Davey had his picture taped to the handlebars of his bike.
“I was staring at him 24/7 when I was on the bike. On the sixth day, I felt like I had completely run out of gas and made it through the day not knowing if I was going to make it on the seventh day.’’
But when he got on the bike for that final day, he got an emotional lift — “I felt like my dad took over and guided me and protected me and gave me the strength that I needed to finish the race.’’
Davey flew his mom, Gail, to the finish line. She was waiting there for him when he got off his bike. He presented her with the American flag that he carried with him on the ride to honor his dad.
An athletic and academic All-Star
“I got to spend the last two weeks of his life by his side,’’ Davey said. “We sat up all night talking and reminiscing. And the thing that he kept coming back to was my years with the Badgers.’’
Wisconsin was 1-10 in 1990. Yet, Don Davey was first-team All-Big Ten, the first all-conference player for the Badgers since Paul Gruber in 1987. Davey led the league with 24 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.
Whether it was athletically, academically or socially, he never got cheated.
“I have so many great memories in all three aspects,’’ he said. “We didn’t have a lot of success on the field. But we busted our ass and some of my closest friends to this day are from those teams.’’
Davey crushed it in the classroom and earned his master's degree in mechanical engineering. He’s still the only four-time Academic All-American at the major college level in NCAA history.
“I’ve been an athlete and a competitor my whole life,’’ said the 55-year-old Davey, who’s now carrying 215 pounds on his 6-4 frame after bulking up to as much as 285 in Green Bay and Jacksonville.
“When I retired from the NFL, I checked a lot of the boxes in a good way,’’ he went on. “But I still wasn’t happy, I wasn’t fulfilled. What I quickly realized was that I missed competing.’’
It’s why Davey got involved with the Ironman … to compete. Though he had growing pains: “Here I was a former pro athlete and all these weekend warriors were running circles around me.’’
That was how he felt after his first triathlon in Jacksonville. He was still 260 pounds or so and he remembered “I crawled across the finish line and I was completely exhausted and embarrassed.’’
That will not be the case here Saturday on his home-away-from-home course.
'I love Madison ... you feel loved'
“I’m biased because I love Madison,’’ he said. “But Ironman does a survey every year among the athletes and Ironman Wisconsin always comes out as one of the top races in the world.
“What I look forward to the most is the support of the people, the thousands who come out to cheer you on. Every inch of the race you’re out there, you feel loved and supported by the fans.’’
Davey and his wife, Kristen, a high school sweetheart and UW graduate, live in Atlantic Beach, Florida, one of the Jacksonville beach communities. They have five daughters, ranging in age from 15 to 27.
“I’m 0-for-4 trying to get them to go to Wisconsin,’’ Davey said. “But my youngest promises me she wants to go to Wisconsin, study engineering and play basketball. I’ve got one more shot at it.’’
Along with founding Disciplined Equity Managements Inc., an investment firm, Davey is the owner of 17 Firehouse Sub franchises in central Florida and 18 across the state of Wisconsin.
“We get two complaints,’’ he smirked. “We don’t have cheese curds and we don’t sell beer.’’
Davey is excited to be back in Madison this weekend. It never ceases to amaze him that people still recognize him on the Ironman course — as a home-grown Badger and Packer. How cool is that?