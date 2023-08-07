Entering his 26th season as the radio play-by-play voice of the Green Bay Packers, Wayne Larrivee is taking the team’s pulse in training camp for the first time without Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
With Rodgers now playing for the New York Jets, the temperature has been lowered around Lambeau Field. So have expectations for a Green Bay offense in the hands of Jordan Love, an unproven third-year prospect from Utah State. Love, the Packers' No. 1 pick in 2020, has appeared in just 10 games.
In the NFC North, the Las Vegas odds clearly favor the Detroit Lions over the Minnesota Vikings. Bringing up the rear are the Packers and the Chicago Bears. Keep in mind, Green Bay won 13 games in each of three consecutive seasons (2019, 2020 and 2021) before falling off to an 8-9 record last year.
“That Super Bowl or bust mentality is fun and exciting, but there’s a burden to it,’’ Larrivee said. “I feel like this team is operating and practicing – and I’ve felt this way from the OTAs (organized team activities) and what I’ve seen in camp — with a lightness to them that they didn’t have to them before.
“That burden has been lifted.’’
That would be the burden of expectations associated with Rodgers, a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player and author of a win in Super Bowl XLV over Pittsburgh. With a healthy Rodgers, there was always the feeling the Packers were a title contender going into any season. It’s part of his legacy.
“Now you’ve got young guys out there trying to get better,’’ Larrivee said, “and a team that feels like, ‘Hey, we think we’re going to show some people something this year that they’re not expecting.’ The young guys don’t know they’re supposed to struggle. They think they’re going to be good.
“Who’s to say otherwise?’’
Who’s to say head coach Matt LaFleur won’t have a greater say now on how this offense looks and operates?
LaFleur, 43, a disciple of fellow NFL coaches Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, called plays for Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel before coming to Green Bay, where he’s 47-19 after four seasons.
“You can see that he’s working a little bit more with the quarterbacks in how he wants certain things run, that type of thing,’’ Larrivee said. “There are more competitive periods now between offense and defense in training camp. … There’s a little bit of a different feel to what LaFleur seems to be doing.
“To be honest — though he would deny this I’m sure — I think he’s looking forward to implementing the offensive vision that he’s had. But obviously with a guy like Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, you have to tailor your offense to what he does well and what he sees on the field.’’
“You’re going to see now, I think, a clearer version of Matt LaFleur’s offense.’’
Untested Jordan Love a 'quiet leader'
Nobody is quite sure what they’re going to see or get out of Love. And it’s understandable given his limited playing time. Replacing an injured Rodgers against Philadelphia last November, he rose to the occasion by completing six of nine passes for 113 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown throw to Christian Watson.
“You saw the way that whole thing came together in Philadelphia; you saw ‘This is what this kid can be,’’’ said Larrivee. “The Eagles were protecting a lead, they had not schemed to stop Jordan Love, they were geared to playing Aaron Rodgers. But Jordan went in there and took the plays that were there.
“He delivered the ball on time with confidence … in rhythm. It was as good of a performance as you could expect out of a backup going into a game like that. And I just think it was a culmination of the work that he has put in. And he just added on to it during the off-season coming into this training camp.
“He’s had three years now to absorb this offense. … He knows what to do and where to go with the ball. He knows what they’re looking for and expecting. Now what we’re looking for, what everybody is looking for, is that consistency, throw to throw and play to play. He’s still trying to develop that.’’
Commanding the huddle is a critical piece to that development. Asked about Love’s demeanor, or what he has shown of it thus far, Larrivee said, “He’s poised, he’s confident. He has put himself in this spot to succeed. We don’t know if he will until we get to regular season play.
“But he has kind of a quiet confidence. Aaron was a little more demonstrative and this kid will maybe become more demonstrative as he goes along. Right now, he’s a very quiet leader in many respects with that locker room and with that offensive unit.’’
Although Rodgers has yet to take a game snap as a Jet, he looks rejuvenated — more princely than prickly — and energized by his new surroundings. Big Apple Aaron, a Swiftie (read Taylor Swift), no less, bears little resemblance to Cheesehead Aaron whose off-season retirement posturing got tiresome for fans.
“I think everyone needed a change, including him,’’ Larrivee said. “He’s just embracing the change. I’m happy for him in that regard. He gave Green Bay a lot over the years including a Super Bowl. But maybe it was time for both sides to make a change, and we’ll see where it goes from here.’’
Young Packers receivers need to mesh
Green Bay’s established running attack — via Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon — should take some pressure off Love. But the receiving corps lacks seasoning. It revolves around second-year players (Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure) and rookies (wide receiver Jayden Reed and tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft).
“I’ve never seen a team go into a season with this little experience at receiver in my 46 years in the league,’’ said Larrivee, who handled play-by-play for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears before taking over for the retiring Jim Irwin after the Packers' 1998 season.
“They have great talent at those skill positions, but it just might take some time for that to all mesh together with coach LaFleur’s system and with a new quarterback. It’s going to come together but it may take awhile. They’re going to rely on the running game, a nice offensive line and the defense.’’
On Green Bay’s underachieving defense last season, Larrivee said, “Everybody felt like they were going to be a Top 5 defense and so did they. But they never quite got there. Down the stretch, they changed some things: They played more man, they were more aggressive, they forced more turnovers.
“That style of play is what I think you’re going to get see from the get-go this year.
The Packers will open their preseason schedule Friday night at Cincinnati.
“I’m kind of open-minded about this year,’’ Larrivee said. “They’re going to be a heckuva lot better than people expect … I think better than a four- to six-win team. … It just may take them awhile to get on track offensively, to hit their stride, to figure out how they’re going to score and move the ball.
“I think they can win anywhere from eight to 10 games.’’
It goes back to that burden of expectations. Or lack thereof.
“No one is telling them that they’re Super Bowl-bound,’’ Larrivee reiterated. “They’re hoping they can get there and they’re expecting that they’re good enough to get there. But they don’t have the burden of having to be there. If that make sense?’’
Perfect sense, minus all the drama.