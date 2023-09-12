If you woke up Saturday morning in The Palouse — an agricultural region of rolling hills and wheat fields spanning multiple states in the Northwest — you’d be reading about doom and gloom.
The dismantling of the Pac-12.
A feature in the Moscow-Pullman (Washington) Daily News spelled out a “time of huge uncertainty’’ for Washington State athletics and local businesses as a result of aggressive conference realignment.
With four schools going to the Big Ten, four to the Big 12 and two to the ACC, it has left Washington State and Oregon State to fend for themselves. Orphans in a brazen world of college athletics.
Focusing on the regional impact of that abandonment, the unknowns, the Daily News staff writer wrote, “It’s an unnerving time for the Cougars — and it also leaves the city of Pullman with uncertainty.’’
That was the backdrop to Washington State’s home opener that drew a sell-out crowd of 33,024 to intimate Gesa Field in Pullman. The fluid landscape was not lost on Cougars head coach Jake Dickert.
“This is a crux point for Washington State and Washington State football,’’ he said after the Cougars upset Wisconsin, 31-22. “We’re carrying the flag for all the transition. And I get that.
“This is a pivotal moment of where we want to go. Wherever we end up, we’ve got to commit to being great. That’s what this statement means … that we’re here. And we can be (great).’’
The WSU students seemed to be buying it. They stormed onto the field in orderly fashion — they haven’t had a lot of practice — and danced to “Jump Around’’ playing over the stadium’s speakers.
During his postgame press conference, Dickert was modeling a black T-shirt with the Cougars’ logo and crossed sabers in honor of the late Mike Leach.
In recognizing Leach’s Air Raid coaching legacy, Dickert revealed the keys to beating the favored Badgers, “Be the best team. Be the most excited to play. And be the best at doing your job.’’
The “to do’’ list was out of respect to the unconventional Leach, who coached eight years at Washington State before leaving in 2019 for Mississippi State. Leach died in December at age 61.
Dickert reminded his players of these goals before taking the field to face Wisconsin, the first Big Ten program to play in Pullman in 25 years (or since the 1998 opener versus Illinois).
“I thought these were just fitting because I knew it would carry over to our football team,’’ Dickert said of the keys. “He (Leach) would probably have something funnier to say than I do right now.’’
Instead, Dickert, who turned 40 last month, was true to himself — a defensive-oriented, first-time head coach at any level. In his opening remarks to the media, he put everything into context.
“It’s about this singular game,’’ he said, staying in the moment. “That was the prettiest, ugliest win ever. I’m really proud of our guys. There was a point where it wasn’t looking good.
“They had us on our heels and they kept attacking and we couldn’t move the ball."
But he emphasized, “There was no quit, there was no doubts, there was no fear. This is a player’s game, guys. Our players went out there and made plays when they had to.’’
With his voice cracking, Dickert looked and sounded emotionally drained after registering back-to-back wins over the Badgers, his favorite college team while growing up in the state of Wisconsin.
Before Washington State’s 17-14 victory over the UW in Camp Randall last season, Dickert talked about his cheesehead roots and DNA to The Spokesman-Review newspaper in Spokane, Washington.
“When you grow up there,’’ said Dickert, who went to high school in Oconto and Kohler and graduated from UW-Stevens Point, “there are a few things in your blood …
“Beer, cheese, Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Brewers. I’m a great product of Wisconsin.’’
Meanwhile, Badgers settle for field goals
Be the best team. Be the most excited to play. And be the best at doing your job.
The Badgers were none of the above. Head coach Luke Fickell admitted as much after dispensing with the requisite coach-speak cliché — “That’s a football team that came to play’’ — on the Cougars.
In more realistic, from the heart candidness, Fickell said, “I told our guys in the locker room afterwards, ‘They outplayed us.’ I don’t know what more you can say about it.
“I thought we came out in the second half and found out a little bit more about ourselves. We obviously did not play very well in the first half.’’
The Badgers trailed 24-9 at halftime. Tailback Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi had a combined seven rushes for 20 yards. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai had the longest run, 10 yards.
“To stop the run, it takes everybody and that’s what you saw,’’ Dickert said of his “bend but don’t break’’ defensive mentality. “Great red zone defense is key.’’
The good news? Nathanial Vakos, an Ohio University transfer, went 3-for-3 on field goals.
The bad news? The Badgers were forced to SETTLE for field goals three times in the first half.
To wit:
Wisconsin had a first down on the WSU 27. Neither Allen nor Mellusi touched the ball on the next three plays: a Mordecai incompletion, a Mordecai scramble for two yards, a Mordecai sack.
Vakos split the uprights from 49 yards.
Wisconsin had a first down on the WSU 20. Neither Allen nor Mellusi touched the ball on the next three plays: two Mordecai incompletions and a Mordecai pass of four yards to C.J. Williams.
Vakos split the uprights from 34 yards.
Wisconsin had a first down on the WSU 13. After a false start, neither Allen nor Mellusi touched the ball on the next three plays: two Mordecai incompletions and a Mordecai scramble for seven yards.
Vakos split the uprights from 29 yards.
While Fickell wasn’t necessarily speaking to how these three series played out, he could have been: “We can’t put ourselves in those situations where we can’t play to our strengths a little better.’’
Fickell made a number of references to his team’s inability to finish. It’s a concerning trend considering how much time has been spent since his hiring emphasizing the importance of finishing.
“There’s a lot of things that are disappointing,’’ Fickell said. “Not being able to finish is definitely something that is going to continue to haunt us until we can overcome some of those situations.’’
The Badgers couldn’t overcome Mordecai’s two lost fumbles on blindside pass sacks by WSU’s Ron Stone Jr., who cleanly beat left tackle Jack Nelson, arguablu the UW’s best offensive lineman.
In the fourth quarter, they couldn’t overcome a seemingly blown official’s call on what appeared to be James Thompson’s sack of Cam Ward in the end zone. The safety would have tied the game, 22-22.
On the subsequent UW possession, they couldn’t overcome a costly unnecessary roughness penalty on a punt or another fumble — this one by Mellusi at midfield. They lost the turnover battle, 3-0.
What will Wisconsin become?
The Badgers still have much to prove. Who are they? What is the offense eventually going to look like? What is the right balance between run and pass, smash mouth and Air Raid?
“There are some bright spots, there are some guys who played well,’’ Fickell said. “There are stretches we played good enough football that we can play for a championship.’’
But in the same breath, he conceded, “And then there are stretches where we didn’t play nearly as well as we should and could and know we can.’’
Mordecai, to his credit, was one of those brights spots. He looked like the quarterback who threw for over 7,000 yards in two years at SMU. Especially on a touchdown throw to Skyler Bell.
Besides the fumbles, though, Mordecai also missed wide receiver Bryson Green on a post route that would have pushed the Badgers into a fourth quarter lead.
Mordecai didn’t make the play. Ward, however, did on WSU’s 57-yard touchdown drive that sealed the victory and prompted Fickell to acknowledge, “We panicked a little bit.’’
Outside of few difference-makers who have surfaced, the defense is a work in progress. Overall, Fickell is undaunted, “The reality is, we have enough talent to win … we can play well enough to win.’’
And yet, Washington State outplayed them. For a second year in a row.
“That’s what it comes down to,’’ Fickell said. “Ultimately in games you have to find ways to make plays. There were opportunities for us to make a few plays at the end. We didn’t. They did.’’
Time to turn up the volume … on the playmakers.