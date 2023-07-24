The last time Luke Fickell was in the speaker’s rotation for the Big Ten Football Media Days, the annual kickoff event to the season, there was a much different cast of colleagues.
Moreover, he was carrying the title of Ohio State’s interim head coach after replacing Jim Tressel, who had resigned in May.
In July 2011, the Big Ten coaching lineup in Chicago for the newly minted Leaders Division featured Fickell, Ron Zook (Illinois), Bret Bielema (Wisconsin), Danny Hope (Purdue), Kevin Wilson (Indiana) and Joe Paterno (Penn State, in what would be his 46th and final season on the sidelines).
Representing the Legends Division were Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), Brady Hoke (Michigan), Bo Pelini (Nebraska), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Jerry Kill (Minnesota) and Mark Dantonio (Michigan State). Hoke, Pelini and Kill joined Wilson and Fickell as newcomers to the league’s head coaching ranks.
When the Big Ten conducts its 2023 Media Days on Wednesday and Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, there will be only three holdovers from that ’11 gathering: Ferentz in his 25th season at Iowa, Bielema in his third season at Illinois and Fickell in his first season at Wisconsin.
Twelve years ago, the coaches weren’t fielding questions about the transfer portal since it wasn’t launched until October 2018. But there was at least one transfer who piqued everyone’s curiosity – a quarterback by the name of Russell Wilson who had transferred from North Carolina State to the UW.
Bielema insisted Wilson would have to earn a starting job, he would have to prove himself just like any other player. Removing his tongue from cheek, he would also confess, “I think I might know what will happen. But until it happens, that’s where we’re at.’’
Wilson wound up leading the Badgers to a Big Ten title and the Rose Bowl.
Fickell will take a transfer quarterback to Indy. Only in this case, the starting job already belongs to Tanner Mordecai, who threw for 7,152 yards and 72 touchdowns in two seasons at SMU. Mordecai will attend Media Day with two teammates, tailback Braelon Allen and linebacker Maema Njongmeta.
Sandwiched between Nebraska’s first-year coach Matt Rhule and the Wolverines’ Jim Harbaugh, Fickell will address the Big Ten media late Thursday morning. In 2011, he took the advice of people who told him, “Be who you are. Do it your way. Make sure you’re not trying to be somebody you’re not.’’
It’s a purposeful mindset that has served Fickell well through five years as Urban Meyer’s co-defensive coordinator with the Buckeyes and the last six seasons running his own program at Cincinnati – punctuated by the Bearcats’ appearance in the 2021 College Football Playoffs.
Of course, it’s a much different world than it was during Fickell’s 6-7 interim season in Columbus.
Lane Kiffin calls portal, NIL convergence a 'disaster'
At last week’s Southeast Conference Media Days, Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin used the word “disaster’’ to describe the marriage of the transfer portal and the “name, image and likeness,’’ or NIL, chip in college football. He added, “It’s a great time to be a kid or a parent’’ because of the benefits.
Some pundits blasted Kiffin for being disingenuous, given how Ole Miss has used the portal. Undaunted, he opined, “Whatever programs have the most aggressive boosters with the most money are going to get the players.’’ He said, “This is a disaster coming because you just legalized cheating.’’
Welcome to professional sports – without the salary cap or luxury tax. North Carolina coach Mack Brown told Sports Illustrated, “We’re the mini-NFL. That’s where we’re heading. We will never see amateurism again. It’s gone. I hate it. … Now we’re a farm league for the NFL.’’
Foreshadowing the prospect of players unionizing, Brown has said, “I think we’ll see student-athletes being employees of universities. We’ll have a salary cap.’’
In 2014, Northwestern football players asked to be represented by a labor union. Hearings were held in front of the National Labor Relations Board-Chicago district and the regional director preliminarily ruled that those players are employees and can unionize. But in August 2015, the NLRB declined to assert jurisdiction and dismissed the representation petition filed by the players.
At the moment, Northwestern has some more pressing team issues in regard to hazing.
Meanwhile, the “pay for play’’ model is under renewed scrutiny. In the past, some coaches acknowledged, the money was passed under the table illegally by those willing to cheat. Now, it’s on the table. Said Brown, “People who used to give inducements are still doing that. It’s just called NIL.’’
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has gone on the record saying, “We’re giving guys, 18- to 22-year-olds, life-changing money. People are making more money on NIL than my brother-in-law who’s a pediatrician who saves lives. And we kind of do it cavalier and we think that there’s not going to be any side effects or there’s not going to be issues.’’
After he took heat for his comments, Drinkwitz later walked back some of what he said and emphasized his full support of player compensation. Most coaches, though, believe what Drinkwitz believes, “Right now, what we have is a broken system that needs some sort of guidance.’’
Barrt Alvarez wonders about the future
Where are the guard rails? Who’s going to build and enforce them?
What is sustainable for a program like Wisconsin? Are there red flags?
“NIL is the most obvious red flag,’’ said former Badgers head coach and UW athletic director Barry Alvarez. “Everyplace you go, everybody is worrying about that. There are rules. But there needs to be more rules. Then you have to have somebody enforce those rules. We have to get NIL out of recruiting. I think college football is in trouble if we don’t get our arms around that.’’
During a recent interview, Alvarez voiced some of his reservations.
“From the time I grew up and I was recruited … from the time I was coaching and recruiting … it was all about getting the scholarship,’’ he said. “It was about going someplace and using your talents to earn a college scholarship. Some of the guys that I grew up with in Pennsylvania would not have gone to school had it not been for that scholarship. It can affect your whole quality of life.’’
Alvarez sighed.
“You never hear that talked about anymore. It’s all about the NIL and how much you’re getting.
“I think we’re missing the boat.’’
At what point will the school’s alums, the “money people,’’ tap out?
“You can’t hit the boosters and donors from both ends,’’ Alvarez said. “You can’t ask them to raise money for the university and the athletic department and then ask them to pay for players. A lot of people who are still in the business – friends of mine – are very concerned. I look to the future and hope we can get some things corrected.’’
For two years, Alvarez, 76, has been counseling Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren in his capacity as the conference’s special advisor for football.
“I enjoyed it,” Alvarez said. “Kevin was new to the NCAA, new to the league. His first year was really hard with COVID. He leaned on me for a lot of things, so it kept me thinking, it kept me active. I thought it was a really good situation.’’
Last spring, Warren left the Big Ten to take over as president and chief CEO of the Chicago Bears. Replacing him has been Tony Petitti. Alvarez said he’d talked with Pettiti, but “we just haven’t finalized anything. My contract ends in July. I really don’t know what the future holds and whether he wants to use me or not. But if he felt that I’d be useful … sure I would consider it.’’
Alvarez isn’t the only one who’s uncertain about the future.
The fate of college football as we know it looms as the No. 1 topic of discussion at this week’s Big Ten Media Days.