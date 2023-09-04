Seconds into his opening remarks during his postgame press conference, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell may have spoken for the fan base when he said, “It wasn’t exactly maybe the way we envisioned.’’
Whereas Fickell meant it one way — ‘’I think the thing we stressed this entire week was about the ability to play clean, and I don’t know that’s what we really did.’’ — it could be taken another way.
That is, it wasn’t so much about the outcome — a three-touchdown win over Buffalo — even though the Badgers failed to cover the 28-point spread against the Mid-American Conference opponent.
It was more about how they got there that wasn’t exactly maybe the way anyone envisioned.
Throughout the offseason, there has been the steady drumbeat about the no-huddle Air Raid offense and how the UW was finally going to get up to speed with its college football brethren.
But that really didn’t come to pass Saturday before 76,224 spectators at Camp Randall Stadium in what was the first sell-out for a season opener at home since 2009 (Bret Bielema’s fourth season as coach).
Truth is, the Air Raid was underwhelming at times. The receivers didn’t consistently get separation and that led to some indecisiveness in the pocket from quarterback Tanner Mordecai.
Take away the pass. Give up the run. Certainly, there was no denying the run, the 1-2 punch of tailbacks Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi. Or as Fickell labeled his tag team, “I think it’s a 1-1 punch.’’
Allen and Mellusi combined to rush for 298 yards and four scores in a harder than expected 38-17 victory. The Badgers are now 9-0 when they both run for over 50 yards in the same game.
As it turned out, the second best pairing of the day was former Illinois linebacker J Leman and James White, the sixth leading rusher in UW history. They teamed up on the Big Ten Network.
Dave Revsine anchored the BTN’s late night wrap-up show, “The Final Drive,’’ on which Leman and White broke down game highlights and shared their opinions on how conference teams faired.
“We’ve heard a lot about the Air Raid attack, Tanner Mordecai coming over from SMU,’’ said Revsine, setting up a Mordecai touchdown pass to Chimere Dike that put the Badgers ahead, 14-7.
“I’ve got your Air Raid right here though James … how about Mellusi on the ground.’’
White, who was making his BTN debut, picked up the play-by-play and commentary on Mellusi’s 89-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career (split between Clemson and Wisconsin).
“I’ve got to love it right here,’’ White said of Mellusi’s downhill slalom. “A little inside zone play. He hits the crease … making defenders miss left and right … having the speed to take it the distance.’’
Air Raid? White kiddingly translated that to mean “hand the ball to those backs.’’ He laughed. He has that infectious grin to go along with those three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots.
“We had heard a lot about the Air Raid,’’ said Revsine, returning to the theme du jour, the UW introducing a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Phi Longo. “I’m not minimizing it. I’m not trying to be funny, right?
“But the bottom line is, Phil Longo had made it very clear that, ‘Hey, I like to run the ball. We’re going to run when we have the strategic advantage to run it, when the box count favors us running it.’
“And James, they ran it all over Buffalo in the second half.’’
The Badgers rushed for 211 of their 314 yards after intermission. Once again, Revsine deftly executed his role as the equivalent of a basketball point guard by setting up White’s slam dunk analysis.
“Chez Mellusi, Braelon Allen, they’re going to be the backbone of this offense,’’ White responded. “I know they’re going to have more receivers on the field (minus a fullback with the Air Raid).
“That’s going to create more separation in the box for them to make plays like Chez Mellusi did today. Tanner Mordecai has all the arm talent in the world. He just has to protect the football.’’
Mordecai, the SMU transfer, threw a couple of interceptions against Buffalo. In his first public exposure to Badger fans last spring, he was guilty of four picks in an open scrimmage at the stadium.
“I knew one of them (Saturday) probably wouldn’t have existed if Skyler Bell would have caught the ball on that deep pass on that would-be touchdown,’’ White emphasized.
On first possession of the second quarter, Mordecai delivered a perfect strike to Bell, a UW slot receiver who was running behind the Buffalo defense. It would have been a 60-yard TD.
But the normally sure-handed Bell dropped the ball. Two plays later, Mordecai was intercepted. It would have been a pick six if linebacker Devin Grant didn’t trip and fall trying to make a cut.
“They just have to clear up a few things,’’ White said of the pass offense as a whole. “Overall, I thought they faced a little bit of adversity but the running backs helped carry them to a victory.’’
This is where Leman, a 2007 consensus All-American, made his presence felt in the BTN studio.
“No doubt this program is in transition … new styles,’’ Leman said of Wisconsin’s coaching transition to Fickell and his staff. “They’re not going to be ready-made in Week One.
“But you even saw them from the first to the third and fourth quarter really grow in the identity they want to do. They opened it up more and ran using the box numbers to their advantage.
“Mellusi, Braelon Allen, they are a load. A lot of defensive backs for Buffalo were making business decisions: ‘Braelon Allen, with a head of stem, I may sidestep him.’’’
Revsine noted that Mordecai’s 24 completions (24 of 31) were the most for a Badgers quarterback in his starting debut since at least 1968. Which is as far back as the record-keeping goes.
Matt Schabert, Jack Coan and Graham Mertz each had 20 completions in their first UW starts with Mertz throwing almost a perfect game (20-of-21 for 248 yards, 5 TDs, 0 interceptions).
In making a case for Mordecai, Revsine said, “So it wasn’t only pounding it out on the ground (for the Badgers). The beauty of it is, they can do both. That’s what this attack is premised on.’’
The final word went to White. “I think the receivers have to do a better job of creating more separation for them. I know at times the offensive line gave him (Mordecai) plenty of time to throw …
“But the receivers just weren’t open and he scrambled and tried to make plays. I know on the one interception, he threw it late to the tight end on a drag route and the safety undercut it.
“They just have to gel a little bit more when it comes to the passing game.’’
It was 88 degrees for Saturday’s kickoff, the second hottest temperature in Camp Randall Stadium history. In the 2011 opener, it was 90 degrees for a 7 p.m. Thursday night game against UNLV.
There were dots to be connected between then and now.
Twelve years ago, all the pregame hype centered on quarterback Russell Wilson, a North Carolina State transfer and baseball farmhand of the Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.
In his Wisconsin debut, Wilson attempted only 13 passes and completed 10 for 255 yards and two scores. He also showed off his running instincts and speed on a 46-yard touchdown scramble.
Wilson was the ideal complement to the UW’s "1-1 punch" of the time — White (11 rushes 64 yards, one TD) and Montee Ball (10 rushes 63 yards, three TDs).
So little separated Ball and White on the depth chart that Bielema acknowledged “I could literally flip a coin’’ to determine who was more deserving to be on the field to start a game.
The same could very well hold true for Allen and Mellusi. Fickell said as much: “They’re a great example of what momentum and energy can do and what healthy competition looks like.’’
Mellusi’s friendship with Allen has grown steadily over the last three seasons. Or since Mellusi left Clemson after riding the bench for two years behind Travis Etienne, the ACC’s all-time leading rusher.
“He (Allen) has been kind of like a brother to me,’’ said Mellusi, a native of Naples, Florida. “When he does well it just means a lot to me because it just makes me want to do well. We feed off each other.’’
Injuries have derailed Mellusi in each of the past two years. After rushing for 815 yards in his first nine games of 2021, he tore his ACL. A wrist injury limited his carries last season.
“He told me the other day this is the healthiest he has felt going into a season,’’ Allen said. "I think people were really, truly sleeping on Chez. That’s not something you want to do.
“He’s one play away (from scoring on any down). Like you saw today.’’
Like many have become accustomed to seeing out of a Wisconsin tailback. By spreading the field and threatening with the pass — the Air Raid — it opened up running lanes for Mellusi and Allen.
“It’s a different look than what we’re used to in previous years,’’ said center Tanor Bortolini, who wasn’t complaining. “We love running the ball. We’re Wisconsin. That’s what we pride ourselves on.’’
More vision than evision.