No matter how many times Duane Derksen has returned to Madison over the last three decades, the former University of Wisconsin goaltender still remembers the first time that he set foot on campus.
“It always pops into my mind,’’ Derksen related. “My parents drove me down from Manitoba. It’s about an 11-hour ride. We came down for the weekend to move in (to a UW freshman dorm).
“Back then, you didn’t have your cellphone or smart phone or whatever. We got here and we were driving around looking at all these hotels. Everything was sold out. No vacancy. Sorry, we’re full.’’
Derksen thought to himself, “What the hell was going on?’’
Lo and behold, the Green Bay Packers were playing the New York Jets in an NFL preseason game that Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. It accounted for the shortage of available rooms in the city.
“So we actually slept in my parents’ car in some parking lot overnight because we were tired of driving around,’’ Derksen said. “We got over to the dorms in the morning and got moved in.
“The next day was beautiful; crystal clear blue sky. On campus, the kids started blaring their music out the windows. Soaking it all in was pretty enriching for a small-farm-town kid like me.’’
Both grandparents were farmers. His dad sold farm implements in Morden. Duane Derksen spent a lot of time on the farm in the summers. He loved driving the grain truck during harvest.
From these modest roots, Derksen went on to become the second winningest goalie in school history. The moral of his story? Don’t take him for granted. Don’t overlook him. Don’t sleep on Duke.
That would be Derksen’s nickname. Duke. Not that anyone knows the origin of the moniker, including Derksen, who maintained, “Got it from Ian Perrin and it stuck. He probably has more insight.’’
Perrin, a former UW defenseman, was an assistant on Jeff Sauer’s coaching staff at Wisconsin from 1986 through 1990 before taking over his own hockey program at UW-Eau Claire.
When contacted, Perrin deferred: “I think it was Doug MacDonald who gave it to him. But I’m not 100 percent sure. Somebody in the locker room gave it to him. I don’t remember who it was.’’
MacDonald was a Badgers teammate. So was Chris Tancill, who jogged his memory, came up empty and confessed, “I don’t know the last time I called him Duane … or if I ever called him Duane.’’
From now on, everyone is in agreement on what to call Derksen. And why. Call him a Hall of Famer. Friday night, he will be inducted to the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame with the Class of 2023.
“It’s kind of surreal to say the least,’’ said the 55-year-old Derksen, who lives in Saline, Michigan with his wife, Karen, and their five kids.
His son Jack Derksen is a 15-year-old goaltender. Of course he is.
“He was a forward-goalie — when he was 10, 11, 12, he’d play both,’’ Derksen said. “At some point, I told him, ‘You’ve got to choose one or the other.’ I didn’t care.
“But he got stung by the goaltender bug. He was hesitant at first. But he’s caught on and he’s pretty decent for his age. He’s pushing 6-3. He’s enjoying himself, working hard and being competitive.’’
All inherited traits from his dad, who’s serving as an assistant coach at Saline High School. Derksen now joins Marc Behrend, Brian Elliott and Mike Richter among goalies in the UW Hall of Fame.
“It was kind of expected at Wisconsin; you had good goaltending, and Duke didn’t disappoint,’’ said Tancill, the second-leading scorer on the ‘90 national championship team backstopped by Derksen.
“He had the right personality for our team and certainly he had a ton of success. It was more like fire wagon hockey. We’d rather be in a 6-4 shootout than a 1-0 Snoozeville game.
“Back then, we weren’t watching video. We weren’t breaking down defenses. It was, ‘Ok, Duke stop the first couple of shots. We’ll be up by center ice and let’s transition (to offense).
“I had the good fortune of playing with Mike Richter, Dean Anderson, Curtis Joseph and Duke. He was next in the line of great goalies here. It was a special team (in ’90) that he had a huge role in.’’
Derksen, then a sophomore, went 31-8-1 and capped the 1989-90 season with Final 4 wins over Boston College and Colgate in Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena. It culminated the Drive for Five (NCAA titles).
“We didn’t have any super, superstars,’’ Derksen said. “Maybe in (Gary) Shuchuk and Tancill. They could score at will. Sags (Tom Saggisor) was our leader, on and off the ice.
“We were led by a bunch of great seniors — the Magnificent 7 they called them.’’
Shuchuk. Tancill. Saggisor. John Byce. Steve Rohlik. Mark Osiecki. Rob Mendel. As a team, their commitment showed up on a sign that traveled wherever they went: “60 minutes, No alibis, No regrets.’’
That ’90 championship team is still linked today via a texting group, numbering 15 to 20 posters.
“It has been going on for years now and it’s a great way for all of us to keep in touch,’’ Derksen said. “Technology can keep you close even though you’re far away.’’
The group-text picked up serious momentum while Rob Andringa was battling colon cancer. The pugnacious little defenseman with the big heart and engaging spirit passed away in 2020. He was 51.
“We think about him all the time,’’ Derksen said. “It will come up on the group text, ‘Remember when Ringo (Andringa’s nickname) did this?’ Or ‘Remember when he did that?’
“It was extremely sad losing him. Obviously, he left behind a great legacy. He was a great Madisonian and I was pretty lucky to have played with him and gotten to know him as a friend.’’
Another participant on the group text is goalie Curtis Joseph, who had 454 career wins in the National Hockey League. Joseph and Derksen were both freshman in Wisconsin’s 1988 recruiting class.
“He definitely made me better,’’ Derksen said. “I don’t know if I made him any better, although he did sign a nice big contract (coming out of the UW) and had a pretty good NHL career.
“He was very competitive, and I was very competitive. And we did it in a very professional manner. We pushed each other. He worked hard in practice and it made me work just as hard.’’
Growing up in Canada, Derksen dreamed of playing in the NHL. But it wasn’t meant to be. He dressed for just one regular season game in Washington and never got off the bench.
Looking back — like the traveling sign commands — he has no alibis, no regrets from his career. In Jack’s bedroom, there are pictures on the wall of his dad from his Wisconsin playing days.
“Just to let him know,’’ Derksen said, “that his old man did something when he was younger.’’
And soon, a Hall of Fame plaque will validate his glory years as one of college hockey’s and certainly the school’s elite between the pipes.
“Mike Richter made a gazillion dollars (in the NHL) and Curtis Joseph made a gazillion dollars,’’ Perrin pointed out. “But Duke is the one who brought us a national championship.’’
Priceless. ￼