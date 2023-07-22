As retirees and staff from the Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge retirement community began to take their seats in the Tree of Life Chapel, Tim Decorah stood up front and got ready to put “a face on mental illness’’ through his “Survive and Advance’’ slide presentation on his battles with anxiety.
Not far from him was a basketball — a comforting trigger, stirring good memories.
Thirty-six years ago, Decorah sparked Wisconsin Dells High School to a 62-50 win over Clintonville in the Class B state championship game at the Wisconsin Field House. Scoring in a variety of ways, Decorah had 31 points, with 23 in the second half.
“I still have the little medal that they give state champions,’’ he said. “It’s in my dresser drawer.’’
Besides scoring almost 1,200 points during his Dells basketball career, Decorah excelled as a prep quarterback. Initially, he thought about playing football for George Chryst at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. But he decided to concentrate on one sport.
That’s when he came under the influence of hoops coach Bo Ryan.
As a senior, Decorah, a reserve guard, came off the bench on Ryan’s first of four Division III national championship teams at Platteville. The Pioneers went 28-3 and averaged 97.4 points during the 1990-91 season and the entire group was later inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
“He probably would have started for most other WIAC (Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) schools at that time, but he happened to be playing behind some guys who were pretty good,’’ said Ryan, who went on to transform the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball program. “Timmy was always ready, and he got some playing time and earned it.
“The best way to describe him: steady and good at all facets of the game.’’
Turned out that Decorah was really good at hiding — hiding his mental health struggles.
Taking mental health struggles out of 'a dark place'
“I never relied on anyone. I thought I could get through anxiety without anybody’s help,’’ Decorah said. “People want to help. But they don’t know you need help unless you’re in a dark place. … Unless you ask for help nobody is going to know, and I did a great job of covering that up since I was kid.’’
Today, Ryan is not only proud of the steps Decorah has taken to help himself, but the former coach has been impressed with Decorah’s commitment to helping others through his various public speaking engagements in which he has been shining a light on mental illness through his own openness.
One person in the Tree of Life Chapel that day was well aware of Decorah’s history.
“I grew up with Tim; we have been classmates since the first grade,’’ said Kim Holig-Gochanour, the executive director of Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge. “His message, to me, is about taking the stigma away from mental health. … We should be looking at it as a part of normal life. … It’s more about working forward, not being embarrassed by our past.’’
Holig-Gochanour was impressed with the way Decorah tailored his presentation to the audience — staffers from ages 20 to 45 and residents ages 65 to 85 — and how confidently he engaged and connected with everyone in the room.
Every so often, Decorah stopped to ask an easy question and rewarded the responder with a Jolly Rancher hard candy. He welcomed crowd participation. For 28 years, he has honed his interaction skills as a teacher and coach at Waunakee High School. He plans to retire in 2024.
“It’s how I operate in the classroom, too; I walk around and ask questions,’’ said the 54-year-old Decorah. “It’s comfortable for me. I loved the podium because it’s a prop and you can kind of hide behind it. But that was during my life of anxiety. Now, I can be out there moving around.’’
Family has been a key component in Decorah’s journey.
His first slide is usually a group shot of the kids and in-laws. Tim and his wife of 31 years, Sarah, have three children: Emily, who was an outstanding three-point shooter at UW-Milwaukee (2011-14); Will, a walk-on guard for Ryan at UW-Madison (2015-16); and Sam, an all-conference defensive end at Waunakee (2015).
In March, Tim and Sarah became first-time grandparents when Emily gave birth to Rory.
“I’m enjoying things more now that my head has cleared from all the clutter over the years and the build-up of anxiety,’’ Tim said. “I can darn near 100 percent enjoy family get-togethers, and I’m really enjoying my time with my grandson because I’m staying in the present.
“I don’t think about the past or the future as much.’’
Identifying generalized anxiety disorder
In December 2021, Decorah received a diagnosis of generalized anxiety disorder.
“I started to notice it growing up,” he said. “But I didn’t have anybody to give me any direction, and nobody was asking me how I was feeling. A lot of the times back then you just kind of sucked it up.’’
Decorah worried excessively about everything. Isolation and loneliness triggered anxiety.
“The only way I could control it was by taking my mind off it,’’ he said. “And that’s where sports came in. That’s what athletics did for me. I was able to get out of myself and think about football or basketball.’’
During the Oakwood Village presentation, Decorah listed some physical symptoms of his anxiety, such as a racing pulse to where he felt like he was having a heart attack. He spoke of a shortness of breath, light-headedness and blurred vision. He spoke of his insomnia. And feeling alone in groups.
“I’d get worked up about the littlest things,’’ he said. “I would feel just anxious, overwhelmed, overrun with fear. I was taking some large chunks of time off work with sick days. I was spending a lot of time in my own room until I said, ‘I’ve got to do something about this.’’’
Meditation and learning how to control his breathing have been important tools. So has journaling. Every morning, he’ll get up and write down his goals. Beyond the obvious – staying anxiety-free – he said, “I try to achieve the goals by keeping them simple enough that I can get some victories.’’
Like seeing Rory. Having lunch with Sarah. Meeting up with Bronson Koenig, a former Badger.
He will score his days on a 1-to-10 scale. None has ranked lower than 9.5 in nearly 600 days.
“My anxiety spent a lot of time talking to me,’’ said Decorah, a proud member of Ho-Chunk Nation. “I wasn’t hearing voices or anything. But I wouldn’t do things because I would start getting anxious about them. … Now, I say, ‘OK, here’s one side of the coin, let’s flip it over and look for the positives.’
“I ended up talking my way into doing things and a lot of self-talk is what I used.’’
In taking that critical first step, he re-confirmed: “Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Treat it like you would if you fell off a ladder and broke your ankle. You’d get X-rayed immediately. Or treat it like heart disease. … You’ve got to change your diet. In my case, you have to try and change the way you think.’’
Now that his life has become manageable, Decorah is writing a book on his story. He has gotten good reviews from the chapters that he farmed out to English teachers. You’d expect “Survive and Advance’’ to be a book theme.
The term is credited to the late Jim Valvano, who exhorted his North Carolina State basketball players to focus on the business at hand in their 1983 postseason run. That NC State team eventually won the national championship by not looking too far down the road, by not being overwhelmed by any negative odds or expectations, by not being distracted.
Tim Decorah has survived and advanced by staying in the present – by focusing on the moment and accentuating the positives – and by chalking up daily victories.
“He’s on a mission,’’ Bo Ryan said. One worthy of a happy ending, he agreed.