The Hill and Walter Payton.
It was one of Bo Ryan’s flashbacks prompted by the University of Wisconsin football team conducting its first week of training camp on the UW-Platteville campus. Platteville was Ryan’s mailing address for 15 seasons, 353 victories and four NCAA Division III national championships.
Bo and the Bears.
In 1984, Platteville athletic director/football coach George Chryst hired Ryan off Steve Yoder’s coaching staff with the Badgers and persuaded the NFL's Bears to leave their Lake Forest, Ill. facility for southwestern Wisconsin and a rural preseason training camp retreat, 180 miles from Chicago.
Chryst, the late father of ex-UW football coach Paul Chryst, was a persuasive salesman. Ryan was making $32,000 and took a $7,000 pay cut to take the Platteville job. George Chryst told people he would have gladly settled for one or the other: hiring a Big Ten assistant or landing an NFL team.
He got both.
The Bears had targeted two potential training sites in Wisconsin: Platteville and UW-Whitewater.
“When George got the call from the Bears, he had the football end of it and I had the administrative end of it,’’ said Steve Zielke, who was handling food and housing operations on campus. “They wanted to get the team away from distractions. It’s identical to what the Badgers are doing now.
“When they came here to visit, we took them through the backroads so they really thought they were out in the country, which is where they wanted to be. Their reps were visiting different campuses and Whitewater was next. George decided we’d keep them here until it got dark.’’
Armed with the gift of gab, the personable Chryst turned on the charm during an extended tour.
“And it worked,’’ Zielke said. “They left here after dark and couldn’t see a thing in Whitewater.’’
In the end, the Bears picked Platteville on the strength of its facilities — far better than what they had in Rensselaer, Indiana for 30 years. They also liked the remoteness. A Chicago sportswriter accented the narrative by describing the campus as “surrounded by miles and miles of nothing but miles and miles.’’
It’s exactly what head coach Mike Ditka was looking for in a make-or-break year, the final year of his contract. And Dikta said as much: “I hope being in Platteville will bring us together as a team. That’s one of our goals. If we can do that, it would be a tremendous step forward for us.’’
The Bears signed a one-year deal with Platteville. And there were no guarantees beyond that. But after the first practice in July 1984, a prescient Dikta said, “I think there could be a great relationship between this community and the Bears for a long time.’’
A very long time. The Bears trained for 18 years in Platteville. Their departure after the 2001 training camp was a business decision. The franchise was hunting support for a $582 million plan to replace Soldier Field in Chicago that would entail public financing from taxes on hotel rooms in the city.
Adding fuel to the political fire back then was Illinois Gov. George Ryan’s declaration: “We had to get them out of Packer territory.’’ Especially after Super Bowl XX in 1986. The Bears, thus, moved their training camp to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 50 miles from the Chicago Loop.
During those 18 years in Platteville, it was estimated that $1.5 million to $2 million was annually pumped into the area’s economy. In the aftermath of their Super Bowl win — following a 15-1 season — Bears Mania hit a high point drawing as many as 80,000 to 90,000 fans during their stay in camp.
“My fondest memories are of our boys Will and Matt being youngsters — one in kindergarten and the other in preschool — when the Bears first went down there, and they grew right along with the Bears,’’ said Bo Ryan. “They eventually were ballboys and George Chryst would let them out on the fields.
“I liked using the line, ‘They’d bring home swear words that I hadn’t even heard.’’’
Ryan and Ditka formed a Pennsylvania bond even though they were raised at opposite ends of the state: Ryan was from the East (Chester and Philadelphia) and Ditka was from the West (Aliquippa and Pittsburgh). The fact that Ryan was a die-hard Eagles fan didn’t get in the way of their friendship.
“In the few times I talked to him, he was a great guy,’’ Ryan said. “He was gracious with his time and he wasn’t known for blowing people off as far as not having time for them. On top of that, he was the biggest tipper in town. All the places where he went, they knocked each other over to be his server.’’
Zielke saw Ditka through the same lens. “Mike was a different sort but he was a super generous person. He always took time to be with the people, he took time to autograph stuff. We had a picnic every year for the Bears and the city, and Mike set all of that up. He got the players involved.’’
One of those players was nicknamed “Sweetness’’ — one of the NFL’s greatest running backs.
The Hill and Walter Payton.
“He actually ran the same hill that our players on the Platteville basketball team ran,’’ Ryan said.
Whether he was coaching at Platteville, UW-Milwaukee or Wisconsin, the Hill was a staple in the preseason training regimen of Ryan’s players as a means to build endurance and increase explosiveness. He didn’t need to sell Payton on the idea. He used to condition by running hills near his Chicago home.
“Man, he was a hard worker,’’ Ryan gushed of Payton, a Hall of Famer who died from a rare liver disease in 1999. He was 46. “Every time he stepped on the field, he was impressive. I remember that he lived in a motor home, an RV, during training camp. He had his own space.’’
Zielke, nevertheless, got close to Payton. “He wouldn’t sign autographs right after the practice. But he got cleaned up and he would sit there for an hour afterwards and sign. He was unbelievably good to people, an extremely good role model for the youth. He was just very, very special.’’
Platteville renamed a campus street near the main practice field after Payton. It was called “Payton Parkway’’ and Zielke has a painting of him presenting the sign to Payton his final summer.
He has many mementos from those 18 years. Including a pair of sweat pants he was still wearing last week.
“Because of the Bears, we got our Platteville name out there,’’ Zielke said. “I remember being in Los Angeles at a bar and a guy asked me where I was from. I said, ‘Platteville, Wisconsin.’ And he says, ‘Oh, that’s where the Bears train.’ That happened several times, not only to me but other people.
“We still get Bears fans who will stop in Platteville and they’ll say, ‘I was here when I was a little boy watching the Bears train.' … It was really a treat for us. They were excellent guests.’’
They were most generous, too. At the end of their run in Platteville, the Bears donated $250,000 for a computer lab, the “Bears Den,’’ at the student center. In 2014, the Bears earmarked $50,000 to the Pioneer Relief Fund after a tornado damaged five university buildings and the football stadium.
Presenting the check on behalf of the organization was Brian McCaskey, the grandson of George Halas, Papa Bear, one of the NFL’s pioneers as a player, coach and owner. McCaskey, a vice president and member of the Bears board of directors, met his wife, Barb, in Platteville during the summer of ’84.
Zielke not only had a hand in luring the Bears there but he helped cultivate the Cheese League, a collection of NFL teams that trained in Wisconsin. In 1995, it was the Bears in Platteville, the New Orleans Saints in La Crosse, the Kansas City Chiefs in River Falls, the Jacksonville Jaguars in Stevens Point.
And, of course, the Green Bay Packers in De Pere.
Meanwhile, the Vikings were training across the border in Mankato, Minnesota.
Much has changed since then, acknowledged Zielke, long since retired and still living in Platteville. Surviving the test of time is a historical marker, he noted, a downtown mural recognizing some of the city’s greatest movers and shakers. Ryan and Payton are among those honored.
The Hill and Walter Payton. Alas, even that memory has been compromised by change.
“Can’t run the hill anymore,’’ Ryan lamented. “Now there’s a bunch of solar panels on it.’’