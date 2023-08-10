A rapidly expanding Dane County pickleball group is hosting its first annual tournament Aug. 18-20 in the town of Fitchburg, hoping to draw more people to the nation’s fastest-growing sport.
The Capital Area Pickleball Association, a nonprofit that offers lessons and events in Dane County for the sport, partnered with the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau to organize the three-day, volunteer-run tournament at McGaw Park, 5236 Lacy Road. The tournament has drawn over 200 participants competing in teams of two players each, reflecting the rapid growth of pickleball in Dane County.
Pickleball has skyrocketed in popularity across the United States throughout the last decade because of its relative simplicity and accessibility for people of all ages and skill levels. The local Pickleball Association hopes to expand the sport’s reach in Dane County by providing opportunities for beginners and casual players to get involved in local games and events, said Shelley Reynolds, the group’s vice president.
“In an hour, hour and a half, you can learn to play,” Reynolds said. “And then once you learn to play, you can get your friends. It's a very, very social sport.”
“It's a very welcoming atmosphere,” she said.
Games start at 9 a.m. each day of the tournament, and the last games begin at 4 p.m. The tournament comprises six divisions: men’s, women’s and mixed teams, each divided into an 18-54 age bracket and a 55 and older age bracket.
Players must join the Pickleball Association and pay $25 to enter one division in the tournament, and they can spend an additional $15 for each additional division in which they wish to compete. The association will donate the proceeds to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.
The event also will feature music and food from four different food trucks for people who would like to watch the tournament, according to Reynolds.
“We hope to make it a fun event to have people stay around and watch, and then hopefully people who've never played or (just) want to watch a tournament come out and enjoy it, too,” she said.
Reynolds, who has been playing pickleball for five years and serves as a coach and instructor, said she hopes the tournament — which will be “all fun” and no rankings — will get more beginners and casual players excited about playing the sport. The tournament is not in a double elimination format, allowing teams at all skill levels to play multiple games.
The rise of pickleball
Though pickleball was invented in 1965 in Washington, the sport didn’t start gaining traction outside of the Pacific Northwest until the 2010s. But since then, pickleball tournaments and organizations have been popping up throughout the country as the sport has gotten more national attention.
The craze has also spread to Dane County, according to Angela Kinderman, president and CEO of the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau.
“It's unbelievably popular,” Kinderman said. “I mean, you really can't go anywhere without people talking about pickleball.”
“It's the fastest growing sport in the country,” she said.
Pickleball saw a 158% increase in regular players across the United States over the past three years, the fastest increase in the nation, according to a participation report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. Around 8.9 million Americans are playing pickleball in 2023, according to the report, up from 4.8 million just a year earlier.
Much of the sport’s massive spike in popularity is due to its accessibility, Kinderman said. People of all ages and skill levels can easily pick up the sport, which requires only a hollow ball with holes and a wooden paddle to play. Much of the initial growth of the sport came from older players, Kinderman said, but younger people have begun to pick up a paddle themselves
“It reminds me of pickup basketball — you don't have to show up to the courts with a team, you can just show up by yourself with a paddle, and then you work your way into games,” Kinderman said. “It's very inclusive and social like that, and I think that's just a really neat feature to offer the community.”
When the Capital Area Pickleball Association was founded in 2016, the organization consisted of fewer than 200 members. By 2022, Reynolds said, it had grown to about 1,200 members.
The association plans to hold more pickleball tournaments in the coming years. To accommodate growing demand for the sport, the town of Fitchburg plans to construct four additional pickleball courts near McGraw Park, bringing the park’s total to 12 courts, Kinderman said.
Reynolds said she is excited to see the sport grow so quickly in Dane County.
“It's just a really welcoming community of players,” Reynolds said. “Everyone's kind. Everyone's inviting.”