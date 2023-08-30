During a round of golf last winter in Florida, former Wisconsin athletic director Pat Richter was on the first tee when his playing partner Mark Dantonio handed him the cellphone.
“Hey, someone wants to talk with you,’’ said Dantonio, the former Michigan State football coach.
The caller was one of Dantonio’s close friends, Luke Fickell, who had taken over the University of Wisconsin football program. Richter was impressed Fickell would reach out to him. In May, they crossed paths in Madison.
“Very impressive guy,’’ Richter said. “Enthusiastic. A lot of energy. I certainly wish him well.’’
Fickell’s link to Richter was Dantonio, the winningest coach in Spartans history. Dantonio, 67, and Richter, 81, have places near each other in Bonita Springs where they’ve played some golf together.
Dantonio and Fickell’s connection? They were on Jim Tressel’s Ohio State coaching staff for two seasons. Dantonio was the defensive coordinator; Fickell was the special teams coordinator.
Michigan State actually targeted Fickell to replace Dantonio in East Lansing upon his 2020 retirement following 13 seasons. But Fickell opted to stay at the University of Cincinnati, where he was head coach at the time.
Wisconsin’s new defensive coordinator, Mike Tressel, is also connected to Dantonio. Tressel coached linebackers for Dantonio at both Cincinnati and Michigan State, a combined 16-year run.
Richter marveled at the “It’s a small world’’ theme of it all. Especially in light of the energy that Fickell has generated locally and throughout the state for Saturday’s opener at Camp Randall Stadium.
In this context, Richter can relate to the excitement level. The dawning of a new coaching era.
“But I don’t think it was anything like this,’’ he admitted of Barry Alvarez’s first game in 1990.
Richter was amused when reminded of the backdrop to that opener, 33 years ago. There was an urgency back then to revive a moribund program that had sunk to humbling depths under Don Morton.
As a result, the athletic department’s marketing campaign was extensive and involved a media blitz around Alvarez. You couldn’t escape the “Barry Knows Football’’ and “Hail Barry’’ messaging.
In 1989, the Badgers averaged 41,734 for home games, a precipitous drop from 1984 (74,681). Moreover, there were fewer than 20,000 in the seats for the ’89 finale against Michigan State.
The school, thus, embarked on an ambitious mission to sell season tickets by pitching change: “The anticipation is intense for a new kind of football that’s ready to bust loose from Camp Randall.’’
The newspaper, TV and radio ads went on to promise “a new breed of Badgers … and football action that’s more enthusiastic, more physical and more fun than ever.’’
At the center of it all was a slogan: “Badger Football, It’s a Whole New Animal.’’
General public season ticket sales did increase from about 21,000 to 25,000. Student season ticket sales also experienced a bump from 4,000 in Morton’s final season to 6,000 for Alvarez’s debut.
Some UW officials were hoping for a crowd of around 50,000 for the opener against California. The athletic department’s chief financial officer, Al Fish, was more restrained and budgeted for 45,000.
The official attendance was 45,980. Present was some of Alvarez’s former players from Notre Dame, Michael Stonebreaker and Todd Lyght. Alvarez had been the Irish defensive coordinator.
ESPN televised the game with Wayne Larrivee on play-by-play and Ben Bennett on color. Jim Irwin and Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch were on the radio call. WHA-TV had the taped-delay broadcast.
California unleased a gifted tailback in Russell White and took advantage of every mistake that the Badgers made to cover the four-point spread with a 28-12 victory. A "Whole New Animal?"
“I got a couple of letters from people saying the animal looks pretty much the same,’’ Richter remembered Sunday. “But you could tell the difference in the play; it was much different.
“The game was so doggone close and we were about to score (at the end of the second quarter). But instead they intercepted and flipped the field.’’
His memory was right on. After Cal took a 14-6 second quarter lead, the Badgers marched 72 yards to put themselves in scoring position to potentially tie the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion.
But quarterback Tony Lowery’s pass was deflected by the California safety into the hands of John Hardy, who raced 100 yards for a score that pushed the Bears into a 21-6 lead just before halftime.
“That really took the wind out of us,’’ Alvarez lamented. “We weren’t strong enough to recover.’’
Maybe if the Badgers had rallied in the second half it would have discouraged an all-out “Cup War’’ in the student sections during the fourth quarter. The projectiles were white, plastic souvenir cups.
A Wisconsin band member suffered a broken nose when struck by one of the cups. It forced the UW to eventually sell lighter weight plastic cups in Sections O and P at subsequent games.
A whole new animal? The marketing plan was to hand out certificates to Badgers fans at Camp Randall that would commemorate the win over California, the first win of the Alvarez era, right?
The certificates never left the boxes.
As it was, the Badgers won just one game in 1990 and finished 1-10, 0-8 in the Big Ten.
In his autobiography, Alvarez spoke of the nightmarish season: “I didn’t handle the losing very well. But I kept telling myself, ‘I can’t flinch. I can’t show any sign of weakness.’’’
He couldn’t let anyone know that he was in the tank, even though he was. After team meetings, he’d go back to his office and curl up on the couch in the fetal position. He was that miserable.
“I had this terrible empty feeling in the pit of my stomach all the time,’’ Alvarez said. “It was brutal. But I couldn’t let anyone see the emotional toll it was taking on me.’’
Richter understood. But he had the utmost confidence that Alvarez would turn around the direction of the program. Especially since he saw the players buying into what Alvarez was selling.
“We were fragile,’’ Richter said. “But the coaching staff made them believe they could do it.’’
So much has changed over the last three decades. In Badgers football. In college football. With the advent of the transfer portal and name, image, and likeness, it really is a whole new animal.
“It’s so different now with the television money,’’ Richter said with a sigh. So different now with realignment. Next season, the Big Ten will grow to 18 schools with USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.
Like many, Richter has concerns for the Olympics sports in the new landscape. So much has to be sorted out. He worries that it could be “counter-productive in some respects for student-athletes.’’
Whether they will figuratively have a leg to stand on is timely. Ten weeks ago, Richter had soft tissue surgery on his left leg. He has rehabbed to the point where he’s now using just one crutch.
Although he’s planning to attend Saturday’s game at Camp Randall, he conceded, “It will be a test. It’s one thing to walk around the house with one crutch, but with the stadium steps …
“It will be interesting to see how much I can handle.’’
One step at a time, he cautioned. A slogan worthy of the Fickell era.