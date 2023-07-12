When 7-year-old Maverick gets older, Montee Ball plans to have a father-son chat about the vagaries of life: the fast-track life of a student-athlete and the first steps and missteps he took in a checkered past (by his own admission) off the field at Wisconsin and with the Denver Broncos.
At some point, he’ll address the challenge of coping with adulation and adversity, heights and depths, success and failure. At some point, he’ll spell out his fall from grace – his struggle with depression, anxiety, alcoholism – and the ongoing recovery fueling Ball’s story of hope and redemption.
“My identity today is that I’m extremely passionate about recovery, that being addiction recovery to be specific,’’ said the 32-year-old Ball, a finalist for the 2011 Heisman and winner of the 2012 Doak Walker Award for the best running back in college football. “So my identity is of someone who still loves the game of football, still loves sports, but I’m carving out a significant amount of my time every single day to figure out who it is I’m going to help today in recovery. I make sure, too, that I leave time for myself to work on my own recovery and my path. ... I’m a proud father, proud recovery advocate, and still a sports fanatic.’’
Ball, a two-time All-American tailback and 5,000-plus-yard rusher with 83 career touchdowns, learned in late March that he will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame. As one of 13 members in the 2023 Class – headlined by J.J. Watt – Ball will be recognized on Hall of Fame weekend, Sept. 15-16 in Madison.
When he got the news, he was overjoyed, overwhelmed. It brought him to tears.
“I grabbed a Kleenex box’’ and promptly FaceTimed his family, he said. His younger sister is a Michigan State law student. His parents and older sister live in Virginia. He was happy to explain why his eyes were so red.
Ball acknowledged that he was ‘’shocked and blessed’’ by the Hall of Fame recognition because “I put so much work into my craft at Wisconsin with the guys who were in the running back room with me, and I want to share it with them. ‘This is ours. This is something you helped me achieve.’’’.
At the same time, he mentioned “the elephant in the room:’’ His bout with addiction.
“I know public relations are truly important,’’ he said. “There were players there (at UW) before me and there are players there after me who have put on that uniform. And because of the missteps I’ve had in my life after football for a couple of years, I figured this would not be something I’d be granted.
“I sort of closed the door on it (the Hall of Fame). I said, ‘It’s OK, I did it to myself.’’
Ball has made a point of not asking for pity and said he has been moving forward, especially in his son’s life. In his book, “Nowhere to Run: Discovering Your True Self in the Midst of an Addiction,’’ he wrote, “I’m a flawed human being. I’m someone who takes ownership for their mistakes and their alcoholism.’’
Ball began writing his memoir in 2017. It was published in June 2021.
“There are topics in there that may trigger some folks,’’ he said. “I wanted to make sure I presented it correctly. I never want people to think that I’m blaming anyone else. Or even blaming alcohol for my actions.’’
The Broncos won the Super Bowl. Montee Ball was in jail.
So what happened to Montee Ball? Or, rather, what was happening with Montee Ball?
This was how Ball framed it himself in the book – shifting the focus in retrospect to the source of his setbacks instead of the outcomes. What, indeed, was happening with this gifted, celebrated running back?
“I placed myself on a train that was doomed to crash,’’ he wrote.
There were insecurities and an inflated ego. Things in his control. Things out of his control.
“I was not taking care of my mental health,’’ he said. “I was not asking the right questions. I was not utilizing the resources that were there for me on campus. I felt I was not someone who would have to worry about suffering from any kind of mental health or addiction problem. That’s how I felt.
“So whenever I share my message with folks, I always tell them, ‘Do not be naïve to believe that you can’t be someone who could suffer from these things. Substance abuse does not discriminate.’ I make sure I talk about preventive care and the preventive aspect of it.’’
During a phone conversation from Denver – where he’s living, co-parenting with Maverick’s mother, selling real estate and working at Sandstone Care, a treatment center – he conceded, “Maybe this has always been my mission. Maybe it has been to speak on something way greater than myself.
“Now that I look back on it, I wish it didn’t happen the way that it did. But I don’t think anything else would have opened my eyes.’’
Ball has been in long-term recovery since August 2016. Five months earlier, the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50. While Peyton Manning was playing in his final NFL game, Ball was done playing and sitting in a jail cell after a domestic abuse incident. That was the eye-opener.
In the 2013 draft, the Broncos had selected Ball in the second round as 58th player taken overall. They released him in September 2015.
“As I saw the door closing,’’ he said of his football career, “I started to consume more alcohol and that took me down even deeper into that rabbit hole of addiction.’’
Chapter 8 in the book is titled: “Anger. Confusion. Sadness. Despair.’’ It alone speaks volumes.
As the book title says, he found there was nowhere to run, nowhere to hide, no one to blame but himself. Wrote Ball, “My story is about a man who was excelling to great heights because of the game of football, but at the same time not confronting the inescapable reality that he may be an alcoholic.’’
There was more than met the eye, though. “I was dealing with undiagnosed mental health disorders,’’ Ball said. “It was something I was trying to manage unmedicated for so long. That plus anxiety and depression is all a slippery slope. Especially when you drown it out with alcohol.’’
Ball could have continued on a path of playing the “woe is me’’ card. And he did for a while. But he chose a different path. He had fallen and now he had to pick himself up.
“Let’s take care of our mental health,’’ he encouraged himself. “Let’s put the bottle down and let’s turn this around.’’
He has kept his word. He’s completing his undergraduate degree. He wants to pursue his master’s in social work. He wants to open up his own treatment facility and keep spreading his message, reinforcing his rehabilitation by not only walking the walk but talking the talk in support of others.
As for Maverick, Ball said, “He understands that I played football for the Broncos. But he’s not able to truly grasp what the Hall of Fame means. But when he’s old enough, when he starts asking questions, I’ll be able to share with him that this sport was my first love, still is my first love.’’
He affirmed his HOF induction means a “dream come true I will cherish for the rest of my life.’’
As for what he’ll tell Maverick about those dark years: “One of those messages you want to share with your children is about manifestation. If you want to do something, if you want to achieve something, make sure you put the right foot in front of the other.’’
As he has on his road to recovery.