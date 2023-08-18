Less than 48 hours after the Madison Mallards’ season came to a gut-wrenching ending — on a two-out, two-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning — general manager Samantha Rubin was already taking part in a planning session for the future, a precursor to self-review meetings in September.
It’s never too early to think about 2024.
“We’ll start recruiting next year’s team this week,’’ Rubin said.
It’s a standard timeline for the Northwoods League, a collegiate summer baseball league.
“We’ll start reaching out to coaches when guys are reporting in the fall — some of the guys we want to bring back, we’ve already started talking to,’’ said Rubin, who wasn’t ready to let go quite yet. “It was an amazing season. We were always trying to push boundaries with new things and promotions.’’
That was confirmed by Mallards chief operating officer Conor Caloia.
“From the business side of things, it was an amazing year. We’re fully back and even beyond from the pandemic,’’ Caloia said.
Doubling-down, Rubin added, “It makes everyone around here more excited for what the potential is next year.’’
While everything was still fresh in their minds, including Monday’s painful 5-4 loss at Green Bay in the playoffs, Rubin got together this week with staff “to air everything out — all the problems that need to be solved — and to talk about things we need to start thinking about for improvement.’’
Rubin was speaking from her office at Warner Park, more popularly known as the Duck Pond, one of the many branding spinoffs on Mallards (“We call our fall meetings Duck U.,’’ she pointed out). In the locker room, manager Donnie Scott was packing away things for his trip back home to Florida.
“It’s just weird because you go from chaos where there’s always people doing something or someone calling about something,’’ Rubin said, “to where you’re thinking about next year, which seems so far away right now. But really, in theory, it’s not.’’
The summer went fast for Rubin — her first as the Mallards general manager in terms of running the day-to-day business. In 2022, she got a taste for the assignment while interning as an assistant GM to team president Vern Stedman, who still takes an active role in recruiting players and shaping the roster.
From her first month in Madison, in December 2021, Rubin has been a quick study.
“I have learned so much, it’s incredible,’’ said Rubin, a University of Florida graduate. “Working in baseball pushes boundaries like no other. You work crazy hours and long days. And it comes down to the staff that you surround yourself with. And we’re super fortunate to have great staff around us.
“As long as you have that, anyone can conquer anything.’’
She climbed Kilimanjaro, started a nonprofit
You’d expect no less from someone who has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro (19,341 feet), the highest mountain in Africa and one of the Seven Summits. Since her early teens, she has made frequent trips to Tanzania and Kenya because of her passion for the nonprofit world and water sustainability.
“It’s not just giving people water but it’s teaching them how to sustain it,’’ Rubin said. “I love Tanzania. I’ve been there probably seven or eight times. I was there for Christmas this past year. It was a big family trip. My mom and I started a nonprofit, she now runs day-to-day, called Water 4 Mercy.’’
Mount Kilimanjaro is in northeastern Tanzania. And its wonder and majesty captivated Rubin.
“I had been there (Tanzania) so many times, and I’d always seen it (Kilimanjaro), and I thought, ‘Let’s just do it,’’’ she said of her desire to climb the mountain. “The biggest thing is that people think you have to train and do the stair-stepper; you don’t. It’s all about how your body reacts to altitude.
“We summited, which was amazing. You leave camp at midnight and you hike all the way to the top for sunrise. Because of how high it is, you can only be up there for a certain amount of time. I was speechless. You’re kind of like in this state of exhaustion, too. But you take it all in. Awesome.’’
What might compare to that feeling? Maybe a sell-out crowd for the Mallards at the Duck Pond?
“It’s like that, but it’s different,’’ Rubin conceded. “Here you have the sell-out and you have the energy and you have fans screaming and yelling and getting excited and there’s the music. … It was the same sort of exhilaration over there but softer. It was different but the same feeling.’’
Mallards are built around entertainment
In a short period, Rubin has developed a feel for why the Mallards work in this community.
“It’s entertainment, honestly, that’s the best way to explain it,’’ she said. “Yes, we’re about baseball. But half the time people leave the game and don’t know who won. Don’t know the score. And that’s fine. We know that. Yes, we target baseball fans because we play baseball.
“But (more so) we’re targeting families and people to make memories. That’s what it’s all about. Come out here, drink a beer, eat a hot dog, have some cheese curds and make a memory.’’
Rubin, a prep softball player and college rower, has thrived in this environment.
“She’s just kind of a natural leader,’’ Stenman said. “She’s really good with people. She works hard. And she’s tough. She has so many of the qualities that we value as an organization. … She understands baseball, she understands business, she understands our fans ...
“She’s always had a great intuition for what we’re trying to do.’’
On what she has picked up from Stenman, Rubin said, “I don’t know if there’s one specific thing. He always says that he trusts the people that he puts around him. That’s something I’ve been working on myself being new in the role … you bring these people in for a reason and you let them do their thing.
“You may not agree with everything, but you let them do it.’’
Beyond that, she continued on Stenman, “One thing he has said to me a lot, ‘We didn’t hire you because you were a female. We hired you because you were the person best suited and best qualified to do the job.’ It’s cool to be in an organization that views my role as that.’’
Rubin knows she's a trailblazer, but ...
Asked if she views herself as a trailblazer, Rubin said, “I think I am and I know I am. But I don’t feel it in the day-to-day. My biggest thing has always been, ‘Put your head down and work for it.’ And that’s what I’ve done. I’ve worked for it and I’ve proven it.
“It’s incredible to me to feel that some people look up to what I do. I’m a female and I want that.
“I think that’s what a trailblazer is. But I never feel that way until someone says it.’’
Stenman, who is president of Big Top Sports and Entertainment, which also operates a pro soccer team, Forward Madison FC, said, “We had a (woman) running our baseball team in Wisconsin Rapids 10 years ago and when you look at our company, over half of our top eight executives are female.
“So, yes, she is a trailblazer in this space. But I think it’s something that is a big part of the future of our company as well. We’re working on bringing women’s professional soccer to Madison. And we believe in the value and importance women bring to sports, and we’re excited about the future of that.’’
The Mallards’ future has certainly brightened. During the 2022 season, they flopped to a 26-46 record overall, light years out of contention. By sharp contrast in 2023, they won the second-half title in the Great Lakes West Division by going 24-14 and ended up in the Northwoods League playoffs.
On the positive vibe of such a bounce-back and turnaround, Rubin said, “There’s that excitement around the playoffs and around the team and the energy around the stadium, I don’t know if I can pick one thing out. The atmosphere that is created here every game day is amazing.’’
Customer service, per usual, is always a top priority with the Mallards.
“You’re really creating memories for fans,’’ Rubin reemphasized. “There’s nothing better.’’
Unless it’s summiting Mount Kilimanjaro at sunrise.