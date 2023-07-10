Surveying the sports page from a bygone era — rotary phones, Royal typewriters, afternoon newspapers — there was a bylined story on a Wisconsin pole vaulter, Gordon Crail, setting a Camp Randall Shell indoor record with a vault of 15 feet, 10 ¼ inches. There was another bylined story on the final night of high school hockey at Hartmeyer Ice Arena with Madison East and West tying for the city title.
My two bylines were positioned side-by-side at the bottom of the section just beneath the headline “$100,000 to Williams’’ — an Associated Press update on the Chicago Cubs signing outfielder Billy Williams to a $100,000 deal, the richest pact in club history. This was a “stop-the-presses’’ moment in the Cap Times newsroom for city editor Dave Zweifel, an incurable Cubbie romantic to his Wrigleyville core.
Essentially, this is where it all began for me … at The Capital Times … in 1971.
That would be 52 years and roughly 19,127 days ago. I shudder to think how many bylines ago.
During the 1970s, when I was in my ‘20s, I covered a wide variety of events for the paper. The Senior League World Series with the West Madison All-Stars in Gary, Indiana. The NFC Divisional Playoffs with the Green Bay Packers and Washington at RFK Stadium. The Major League Baseball All-Star game at Milwaukee County Stadium. Two national championships in men’s college hockey with the Bob Johnson-coached Badgers: one at venerable Boston Garden; the other at the historic Detroit Olympia.
During those formative years, there were memorable one-on-ones with Richard Luckman, a record-breaking weight-lifter incarcerated at Waupun for armed robbery; Nancy Lopez and 12-year-old Sherri Steinhauer, aspiring pro golfers; Sailor Art Thomas, a local body-builder (52-inch chest) and pro wrestler; and Victor the Wrestling Bear, a humorless son-of-a-gun. The latter ended badly for one of us.
This is how it all started for me … at The Capital Times, 115 S. Carroll St.
That was the mailing address of the old Madison Newspapers Inc. building housing the Wisconsin State Journal on one floor and Cap Times on another. Located off the Capitol Square, it was a short walk to happy hour watering holes. Construction on the new digs, at 1901 Fish Hatchery Road, began in 1974. While making the transition to a different home base, I was still very much a work in progress as a sportswriter/columnist.
Little did I know then, for instance, that I would spend 39 years at The Capital Times. Little did I know then that I would cover three Rose Bowls for the paper. Little did I know then that I would make a career decision, at age 60, to leave the Cap Times in 2010 to become the senior writer at UWBadgers.com, where my initial responsibility was creating a bulk of the content for Varsity, an online magazine.
The UW recruited me and made an offer — to reimagine their website — that I couldn’t refuse.
Little did I know then how it would end for me there.
In mid-May, I was informed that UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh was not going to renew my Learfield contract for 2023, snapping a string of 29 consecutive seasons as the color analyst for football and basketball on the Wisconsin radio network. After 13 years – as part of the broadcasting fallout – I also lost my writing assignment with UWBadgers.com. It was humbling, disappointing, unexpected.
Blindsided, I felt like Kendall Roy in “Succession” after Shiv voted against him in the boardroom.
(Actually, I felt more like a Colorado holdover upon the arrival of Coach Prime, Deion Sanders).
Scott Sylvestri, who oversees Badger Sports Properties, indicated that McIntosh’s decision was not performance-related. Instead, it revolved around McIntosh’s desire to use former UW athletes as radio analysts with the intention of elevating the profile on various social media platforms -- a move, I was told, that was tied, in part, to the “name, image and likeness” challenges facing the department.
Another reimagining, if you will.
I get it. For nearly three decades, I was the outlier, the exception to the rule as a non-jock analyst. I didn’t take it for granted, either. It made me work all the harder in my overall game preparation. My weekly focus was on attending practice, interviewing players and assistant coaches and breaking down opponents. I never took a short cut. I never cheated my listeners or readers.
It was a privilege to be the UW analyst for 29 years. I was grateful for my inside access as a writer on the website for 13 years. Was it fair how it all ended? Doesn’t matter. This was the hand I was dealt. And these are the cards I will play. Minutes after learning my fate, I was on the phone with Paul Fanlund, the Cap Times publisher. He later introduced me to Mark Treinen, the editor.
Both were respectful of my brand, my voice. Both were excited to bring me aboard.
No more excited than I was.
Thomas Wolfe be damned. I’m going home again. I’m back at the Cap Times.
As a bonus, I get to resume my Cub trolling of Zweifel, now the editor emeritus.
Retirement was not an option. Not from my perspective.
Recently, I visited with two-time U.S. Open champion, ESPN commentator and Badgers superfan Andy North for a story that will appear Friday at captimes.com. For decades, North, 73, has been a fixture at UW basketball practices. He rarely misses. North has cultivated lifelong bonds not only with coaches but with the players and their families through his presence and steadfast loyalty.
Pressed on why he’s still so actively engaged, he turned it around on me, “You’ve been around young people your whole life covering what you have been covering. I have, too, through relationships with friends and players and ex-players and coaching staffs over the years. It’s fun to be around young people. Anybody who wants to just hang out with a bunch of old goats, that’s not any fun.’’
North mentioned being a beneficiary of energy generated through his player interactions to the extent that it has kept him motivated, energized. Maybe to this end, staying viable and relevant, it’s why I’m here today, why I’ve been re-energized by my return to the Cap Times. Home sweet home. Again.
Only with a fresh start, a new beginning. Well, short of any rematch with Victor.