There’s some Eric Taylor in Mike Jacques, the happy-go-lucky, 54-year-old Madison sports director who answers to “Jocko’’ and lights up the WMTV newsroom with his mega-watt, toothy smile.
Taylor was the fictional Texas high school football coach of the Dillon Panthers and East Dillon Lions in the widely acclaimed television series, “Friday Night Lights.’’
It was inspired by a 2004 movie and H.G. “Buzz’’ Bissinger’s best-selling book “Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team and a Dream’’ — based on the real life Permian High School team in Odessa, Texas.
Clear eyes. Full hearts. Can’t lose.
That was Taylor’s good-faith, optimistic rallying cry — something Jacques has applied in his own way to the NBC15 team’s approach of covering as many games as possible with “Friday Football Blitz.’’
On average, the “Blitz’’ will show highlights of eight to nine games from around the area. There will be as many as 14 to 15 people who will have a hand in the production to whatever degree, he said.
“From our producers to our web people, our online product is important to us as well,’’ Jacques added, “because people are getting home from their games and looking to our website or Facebook.’’
All the behind-the-scene pieces come together on Fridays between 9 and 10:15 p.m. This is crunch time at the station; this is a frenzy; this is the must-see-TV the public doesn’t get to see.
“You’re pushing the limits as far as getting games edited, scripts written,’’ Jacques said. “It’s a frenzy because you’re trying to get the best product on in the smallest amount of time as possible.
“But I can’t think of any other way to spend a Friday night in the fall than to be doing this. Someone came up to me at a Badger game and asked, ‘Do you really love that high school football stuff?’
“I told him, ‘I absolutely love it.’ One of the best parts of my job is to be able to tell those stories of communities gathering and cheering on their teams, cheerleaders and bands on a Friday night.
“It’s a great part of how we live here in Wisconsin.’’
'Friday Football Blitz' starts on Monday
On Monday and Tuesday, Jacques will compile a list of games under consideration, a task now shared with new weekend sports anchor Anderley Penwell, a Madison Edgewood and Gonzaga graduate.
Penwell was hired a couple of months ago from a TV station in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where she got valuable exposure covering Penn State football. She previously worked in Rapid City, South Dakota.
“We try to hit every corner of our viewing area just to get everyone involved,’’ Jacques said of the selection process for The Blitz. “For us, it’s not always about how great your team is.
“But it’s about how great your fan base is. Or how great your band, cheerleaders and dance team are. Everything that goes with Friday nights and high school football.’’
Last Friday, Waunakee rolled over DeForest, 51-14, in NBC15’s first 2023 Game of the Week. This week’s featured matchup has Prairie du Chien playing at Darlington, an hour drive from Madison.
Prairie du Chien is coming off an impressive 16-12 victory over La Crosse Aquinas, the two-time defending Division 5 state champions. Darlington opened its season with a 34-7 win at Platteville.
Jacques will do live shots from Darlington for the WMTV news blocks at 5 and 6 p.m. — standups in front of the camera that will include a game preview, interviews with coaches and scene-setting.
“You’re staying to get some highlights,’’ he said, “and then you’re pressed in time to get back to Madison to start the editing and writing process before running out to the set at 10:15.’’
Anchoring a local television sportscast these days is challenging. There are so many other sources of information for content from the all-sports cable networks to the internet. And then some.
“You have to be more creative not only to keep up with the other stations in town but the ESPNs of the world,’’ said Jacques. “It’s so easy to get news on your phone. You can find just about anything.
“It’s part of what this job has become. You have to give them something different and something better. … I like to give it personality and maybe make it a little different than what the others are doing.’’
Like his counterparts at other stations, Jacques is emboldened by this conviction, “There’s always a need and want for coverage of local sports and that includes high school football Friday nights.
“I’m glad (so many are still doing it) … because the high schools deserve this kind of coverage. Keeping that love of community and football is a great thing.’’
In small towns, 'I feel like a rock star'
On how that love is reciprocated, Jacques said, “I feel like a rock star when I go to some of the smaller communities because they don’t maybe get as much coverage ...
“I love going to places like Darlington, Lodi, Beaver Dam or Columbus. The people are so nice to me and others from our station. Sometimes it gives you a big head. But it also gives you a warm heart.
“One of my favorite parts of this job is getting to meet new people in the different communities in our area. You’re grateful that they watch you on TV. And it does keep you young.’’
WMTV has a long history of embracing and cultivating Friday night lights. Since taking over as the NBC15 sports director from Robb Vogel in 2015, Jacques has carried on the tradition.
His weekly game plan, in part, has been shaped by his previous experience spotlighting the preps whether in Wausau, Wisconsin (Friday “Highlight Zone’’) or Rogers, Arkansas (“Friday Frenzy’’).
Rogers is less than 30 minutes from the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.
“The Razorbacks are the kings, but high school football is definitely second, especially since they don’t have professional sports,’’ Jacques said. “It was definitely a frenzy down there.’’
To the Wisconsin Assembly, and back
After nearly three years in Arkansas, Jacques returned to Madison and took a job outside of television as the deputy communications director of the Wisconsin State Assembly.
“My office overlooked State Street in the most beautiful building in the state, the Capitol,’’ he said. “As much as I enjoyed that job, my heart was truly looking toward getting back into television.’’
Twenty-two months later, Jacques was putting his signature on "Friday Football Blitz." Since then, he has enjoyed many special moments. Among the biggest was becoming a stem cell donor.
“I tell people it was one of the top five moments in my life,’’ he said. “Getting married and my three children are 1 through 4. But No. 5 was having a chance to save somebody’s life.’’
Jacques was a stem cell match for a woman in Australia with leukemia.
In those frenzied minutes editing video and finalizing scripts before airing a "Friday Football Blitz," Jacques can always pause and take a deep breath. He can keep things in perspective better than most.
“I love my job. I love what I do,’’ he said, his voice trailing off, his smile widening.