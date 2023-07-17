When Forward Madison FC’s Stephen Payne reports to work Thursday at Breese Stevens Field — the refurbished soccer and entertainment venue on East Washington Avenue — there will be plenty of things to capture the attention of the first-year defender for the home-standing Flamingos.
Besides his primary focus — the 7 p.m. international friendly with Atlante FC, a Mexico City-based professional football club — there’s also a pre-match “Meet and Greet’’ with one of the Milwaukee Bucks’ most popular players, Bobby Portis, a seven-year NBA veteran. At 6-10, Portis casts a long shadow.
But then, so does the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Thursday night, at 9:30 p.m., the 11-time African champ Team Nigeria will face Team Canada, the gold medalists from the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020. There will be a watch party in the Forward Club beneath sections 104 and 105 at Breese Stevens Field following the Atlante exhibition.
(Forward Madison also will host a watch party for Team USA’s opener vs. Vietnam on Friday. Fans can watch the World Cup action on the new 13-foot by 38-foot video board at Breese Stevens. There will be another watch party on July 26, after the Flamingos match, when the U.S. plays the Netherlands.)
The 25-year-old Payne will hold court at Thursday’s watch party since he has a personal interest in the Group B battle between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne. His older sister, Toni, is a midfielder for Nigeria. Her participation in something the magnitude of the World Cup has him smiling.
“I’m glad my sister is able to attain that,’’ he said. “I’m living through her a little bit. That’s huge.’’
Toni Payne, 28, who’s competing professionally in Spain (Sevilla), is a product of the Duke soccer program. Although she has extensive U.S. national team experience, she opted to compete for Nigeria, the homeland of her parents, Oyeleke and Mojemilat, the heads of the Team Payne household.
“When we were younger,’’ Stephen said, “my dad trained and developed us as players.’’
That included his youngest sibling, Nicole, who also has been a member of the Nigerian national team, though she didn’t make the World Cup roster.
Another soccer star sister on Team Payne
Nicole Payne, 22, played three seasons at West Virginia, where she was named to the All-Big 12 first team in 2020, before completing her eligibility at Southern Cal last year. Internationally, like her older sister, she has competed for U.S. national teams from the U14 through the U20 levels.
“It was a little bit too soon for her,’’ Stephen said of Nicole making the jump from the college ranks to Nigeria’s World Cup team. “She hasn’t been in the professional world like the other girls who are experienced. She will definitely have more opportunities in the future.’’
As it was, Toni and Nicole Payne made history in June 2021 when they became the first set of sisters to play together for the Nigerian national team. Because of their six-year age difference, it marked the first time they had played competitively on the same squad. It was a dream they shared.
“We were always competing with each other, playing games and stuff like that,’’ Stephen said of the family dynamic growing up. “But we supported each other. Whenever my sisters went to soccer tournaments or games, I would always be there watching. And vice versa. They would watch me.’’
Given this backdrop, there was no shortage of incentives for the Paynes to push and motivate and inspire each other on the pitch.
“When we trained, my dad would make us compete against each other,’’ Stephen pointed out. “It just brings the best out of you when you’re competing against siblings.’’
Toni, Stephen and Nicole grew up in Birmingham, Alabama. Their dad, Oyeleke, was a tendered soccer player at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. Their mom, Mojemilat, ran track at Alabama A&M. “My dad,’’ Stephen said, “wanted us to pursue our soccer dreams and pushed us towards that.’’
Lake Forest to UCLA to Portugal to Richmond
Stephen Payne went through a developmental period at Lake Forest (Illinois) Academy, where he was a four-year varsity letter winner in soccer. Weeding through the college recruiters from Clemson, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Boston College and others, he ended up going to UCLA as a freshman in 2015.
Upon leaving the Bruins after just one season, he explained, “I had the opportunity to go pro and play in Europe and that was something I always wanted to do. For American players, it’s really hard to get those opportunities. My parents completely supported me with the decision.
“They said, ‘You can always go back to school.’ Which I’m finishing online now.’’
After turning pro, Payne played five seasons in Portugal.
Last year, Payne was a member of the Richmond Kickers, who won the USL League One regular season championship with a 1-0 victory over Forward Madison. After running into an off-season contract snag with the team’s management, Payne said, “I had to make the best decision for me personally.’’
That put him on a path to the Flamingos, whose second-year coach, Matt Glaeser, remembered Payne from his days as an assistant with the Sacramento Republic, a team in the UFL Championship of the D-II league. Payne was on a tryout, and Glaeser met him and later put Payne’s name on a potential depth chart when he took the job in Madison.
“We then kind of lost track of him,’’ Glaeser said. “And when I saw him with Richmond I was kicking myself. We saw the value that he brought getting up and down the right side. He was blue collar and tenacious.
“He was exactly what we were looking for in terms of the profile. Our conversation with him went really well. He seemed keen on Madison. He’s a guy with big ambitions. He wants to move up. He wants to continue on his career pathway up the food chain, so to speak. The type of guy we like to have.’’
Payne liked Glaeser’s sales pitch and his fit and role with the Flamingos.
“He (Glaeser) wanted to bring out more of my offensive qualities,’’ Payne noted. “I’m a defender, but I like to try and get forward sometimes and contribute to the attack. He’s definitely seen my value in that.’’
In turn, Glaeser has been impressed with Payne’s ability to absorb coaching, citing his ability to process information. “We’ve asked some things of him, I don’t think he’s had to do before,’’ Glaeser said. “He’s really been a student of the game … He’s hungry. He’s just a hungry guy.’’
First impression of Madison? 'It was cold'
Payne got his first taste of Madison in February when he relocated.
“It was cold, that was my first impression,’’ he said, grinning. “Now that it’s warmer, I’m seeing all the great stuff that Madison has to offer … like the Farmer’s Market, the concerts on the Capitol Square, and all the stuff at Breese.’’
More than anything, he has warmed to the vibe of the Flamingos fan base.
“Honestly, it’s just different,’’ Payne said. “If Madison is not the best, it’s definitely one of the best in the USL. They support the team in the losses and the ties and definitely, the wins. It’s a different culture around here.’’
Forward Madison currently is in second place in USL League One.
“Our job is not done,’’ Glaeser warned. “We still need to earn the respect and the trust of the city, and the way to do that is to continue to do the things that we’ve been doing this season. … We’re just at the beginning of something.’’
And Payne is delighted to be on the ground floor.
“The best advice I’ve gotten probably came from my dad, and it’s simple,’’ he said. “Don’t rest on your laurels. Never be complacent. Always look to strive for more. Obviously, you want to be happy and content with what you achieve.
“But never be satisfied with it. Always be hungry to win more. That pushes me to this day.’’
It pushes everyone on Team Payne. It pushed Toni Payne all the way to the World Cup.