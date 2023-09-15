It was not by chance that former Wisconsin tailback James White has made a seamless transition to the Big Ten Network studio and meshed so easily with his co-analyst, J Leman, an ex-Illinois linebacker.
White has always been willing to share the ball, and the spotlight. Why not the commentary? Soft-spoken by nature, often overshadowed on the field, he has been developing his voice all along.
Synergy over selfishness. White has prided himself on sacrificing for the good of the team and making the most of his opportunities. Which have now extended to a budding radio and TV career.
On every stop of his journey as a player he collaborated — from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the Badgers to the New England Patriots and the National Football League.
As a prep athlete, he split reps with Giovani Bernard, who went on to North Carolina and the NFL. (During their senior year at Aquinas, Bernard was homeless and moved in with the White family.)
As a collegian, he was in three-man rotations with John Clay and Montee Ball and with Melvin Gordon and Corey Clement. (In 2010, White ran for 1,052 yards, Clay for 1,012 and Ball for 996.)
As a pro, he was never the leading rusher. But he was the consummate third down back for the Pats. (The most productive running back-receiver in team history, including 14 catches in Super Bowl LI.)
“That’s always something I’ve been a part of — a backfield with a lot of depth and talent,’’ he said. “I never had an issue with it. And I don’t think any of the guys I’ve played with had an issue with it.’’
Based on his Badger experience alone — White twice ran for over 1,000 yards and ranks No. 6 on the school’s career rushing list (4,015) — what would be his advice to Wisconsin's current Braelon Allen-Chez Mellusi duo?
“No egos, first of all,’’ he said. “There will be some games where Braelon gets 20 carries and Chez gets eight. Or maybe some games where Chez gets 25 carries and Braelon gets 10.
“That’s just the nature of the beast. It depends on how the game is going and who has the hot hand. You’ve just got to feed off each other. It can be a healthy competition.
“Compete with each other in practice. And actually compete with each other in a game.’’
But he cautioned against trying to do too much and cited an example from the Badgers' win against Buffalo in the season opener.
“When Chez breaks an 89-yard touchdown run, you don’t try to bounce the ball outside and go for 90 on your next carry (if you’re Allen). But you see him have success and you want to have success.’’
Hip injury at New England prompts decision
White has always been comfortable processing and communicating what he sees, and what he feels. It’s why he was named a team captain in New England. It’s why he’s cut out for his media plunge.
“I’ve always wanted to get into broadcasting,’’ White said.
It was something that he began to think about seriously in 2021 after injuring his hip in Week 3. He was sidelined for the remainder of the season, giving him plenty of time to think about his future.
Upon retiring in August 2022, White got TV exposure on ESPN’s “Get Up’’ morning show, co-hosted “The Opening Drive’’ on Sirius XM and was a game analyst for the Sports USA radio network.
“There was a possible opportunity to coach just because of my knowledge of the game,’’ White said. “Knowing players, coaches, scheme has always been something that has come natural to me.’’
White hired a media agent who got him an audition with the Big Ten Network. That was about four months ago or so and White admitted, “It took a long time for it to actually come to fruition.’’
But it was worth the wait. For the last two Saturdays, White and Leman have partnered on the BTN’s “The Final Drive’’ — a comprehensive recap of the day’s action involving Big Ten teams.
White’s easy-going personality and tireless work ethic stood out immediately for Dave Revson, the lead studio host and the veteran lynchpin of the Big Ten Network’s coverage for 17 seasons.
“I knew right away the communication part wasn’t going to be a problem for James,’’ said Revson who has been encouraged by the rapidly developing chemistry between White and Leman.
“J is a big personality, so there’s a little bit of a Yin and Yang there. James is a little more softspoken. But he’s confident in what he says. He knows the game, he knows what he’s talking about.
“It’s hard sometimes to have two people who are very similar on the air with one another. I enjoy when you have a different dynamic with your analysts.
“I’ve seen that. They’ve played off each other. They’re both really good listeners. And the most underrated skill of being a broadcaster is listening.
“What does the other person say? How can you react to it? How can you complement it? That to me is what makes someone really good.
“It’s one thing to go out there and say what you’re thinking. It’s another thing to have a conversation with someone. And the most interesting commentary is often a conversation.
“Both of them are willing to listen to one another. No one is worried about who’s in the spotlight and who isn’t. Share the set. Share the oxygen and say your piece and react to what the other is saying.’’
'Funny to be on the other side now'
White has relocated with his family — wife Diana and their two children — to the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Depending on traffic, it’s about a 45-minte drive to the BTN studio.
“The biggest thing that has jumped out to me, real honestly,’’ Revsine said, “he doesn’t come on until the evening but he has been there at the first kickoff, 11 o’clock central time, both weeks.
“It’s just a long time to be there without being on the air. He’s taking it really seriously and he has obviously done his homework. He knows the teams, he knows the personnel.’’
White has enjoyed interacting with Revsine (“He makes it easy on you’’) and his on-air BTN colleagues, Gerry DiNardo, a former college head coach; and Howard Griffith, a former running back.
“They talked to me when I was playing at Wisconsin, it’s funny to be on the other side now,’’ said the 31-year-old White, who had not met the 38-year-old Leman prior to their BTN audition.
“Good dude. We’ll be working together all season, so I’ll be able to build chemistry with him.’’
Last Sunday, White handled the color analysis alongside of play-by-play voice Larry Kahn on the Sports USA Radio broadcast of the Packers-Bears game from Soldier Field in Chicago.
On the difference between being on-site and in-studio, White said, “I like talking about what I see versus what you might see where you’re formulating opinions on what you think might happen.’’
Ex-Badger J.J. Watt also joins TV crew
From a media standpoint, you can see the Badgers are well-represented on the national stage. In addition to White’s work with the BTN and Sports USA, J.J. Watt has joined CBS as an NFL studio analyst.
After a Hall of Fame-worthy 12-year pro career, Watt, 34, retired following the 2022 season. He will undergo his own transition from competing on game days, one similar to what is on-=going for White.
“I’m still getting adjusted,’’ White acknowledged. “It’s very different from having a very structured life in football from high school to college to the NFL where this day means this ...and so on. ,,,
“When you retire, you’re on your own. You have to figure out what you want to do in life.
“I miss the relationships with the teammates and the coaches. You don’t necessarily miss the practices and the meetings and the training camps and all that.
“But it’s those locker room conversations and those road trips where you’re together on the plane that make up the memories that last a lifetime.’’
White is now making new ones with his new BTN teammates during marathon studio shifts.
“A lot is going on, a lot to cover,’’ White said. “You have to be on your P's and Q’s at all times.’’
So far, so good for the crafty and shifty tailback who answered to “Sweet Feet’’ while earning three Super Bowl rings and serving as Tom Brady’s check-down receiver with the Patriots.
“One of the things particularly with players who have played professionally,’’ Revsine opined, “whether it’s someone who’s coming from the NBA or someone coming from the NFL …
“Oftentimes they don’t follow it (the college game) that closely when they’re in the league unless maybe they’re following their alma mater. But it’s obvious James has followed it. He knows it.
“Obviously, it really means a lot to him. I’ve been really impressed.’’
So have the listeners and viewers.