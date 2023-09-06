Craig Coshun has a unique “office’’ for Milwaukee Brewers games at American Family Field. His workplace is a TV stage — a set or production area just above the playing surface in the right field corner.
Even through the rebranding of the television network from Fox Sports to Bally Sports Wisconsin, this corner of the venue (nee Miller Park) has weathered changes, on and off the diamond.
Making it even more personal, particularly for Coshun, the area has a permanent name, too. It’s affectionately called “Nellie’s Corner’’ to honor the memory of Davey Nelson, who died in 2018.
“I think about him every single day,’’ said the 59-year-old Coshun, who partnered with Nelson on the pregame and postgame shows for the Brewers, both home and away.
“There’s a plaque out there in Nellie’s Corner that we put up on a vertical beam to honor him. When I come down the steps to our set, I basically slap that plaque and say, ‘Go get ’em, Davey.’
“I’ve had great partners over the years. But this guy from a demeanor standpoint set the standard on how you treat people and how you act. I do miss him every day.’’
These are really good days, heady days for the overachieving, under-the-radar Brewers, who have the third most victories in the National League behind the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Davey Nelson would love ’em. During a spirited Major League career that spanned a decade with four clubs (Cleveland, Washington, Texas, Kansas City), Nelson got the most out of a .244 career batting average.
The same could be said of Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who has squeezed everything out of his roster. This is becoming old hat for Counsell, 53, the longest tenured skipper in the National League.
But will there be a 10th year in Milwaukee in 2024? Counsell, the winningest manager in franchise history, will be a free agent at the end of this season after failing to reach a contract extension.
Nobody appreciates Counsell’s value more than Coshun, who joined the Brewers broadcast team in 2001 when they were a bottom feeder — losing 94 games under a disposable manager in Davey Lopes.
Coshun has been around for the transitions from Lopes to Jerry Royster to Ned Yost to Dale Sveum to Ken Macha to Ron Roenicke and finally to Counsell, a self-made ray of sunshine by comparison.
“He seems pretty quiet in the dugout,’’ Coshun said. “But you know his wheels are always spinning. You’re not going to catch him off-guard on anything. That’s for sure.’’
Counsell has not allowed his future job status to be an issue, or a talking point. Especially in the clubhouse. According to Coshun, “You’d think this guy has a 10-year contract. That’s the good part.’’
Actually, Coshun agreed, there are a lot of good parts to Counsell’s managerial style. And it’s one of the many reasons the Brewers have been so efficient, so consistent in winning close games.
“He’s a really good decision-maker with bullpens,’’ Coshun said. “The Brewers have developed most of their pitching over the years, and then it’s a matter of how you use them.
“To be honest with you, he learned maybe through checkers how to end up playing chess. To me, that’s how you win one-run games — pitching-wise, you make the right decisions.’’
The Brewers have recovered nicely from last year’s nightmarish trade of their All-Star relief pitcher and closer Josh Hader. That move definitely rocked the players and affected their performance.
But the front office used the trading pieces acquired in the Hader transaction to obtain catcher William Contreras and reliever Joel Payamps. Both have paid dividends this summer.
“It’s the difference between night and day compared to last year,’’ Coshun said of the players’ mindset. “Their chemistry was shattered when Hader was traded and they never recovered.’’
One of the most impactful keys to the team’s resurgence has been Christian Yelich. He may never get all the way back to his 2018 form when he was the Most Valuable Player in the National League, but he has undergone a baseball renaissance.
Bouncing back from a pitch he fouled off his kneecap (2019) and a history of back problems, Yelich is feared again at the top of the batting order.
“He’s finally relaxed — I think he’s enjoying the game more this year than he has the last few years,’’ Coshun said. “I think he put a lot of pressure on himself when he signed that big contract.’’
In 2020, Yelich re-upped for $215 million over nine seasons. He’s making $26 million this year.
“He didn’t change his demeanor; he didn’t change as a person,’’ said Coshun, who cited the self-inflicted pressure of signing for such big money. “I think it changed him as a baseball player.’’
On the changes for the better that Yelich made during this past off-season, Coshun said, “He has worked on his defense. His defense was sub-par at best the last few years.’’
When Yelich played in Miami, he won a Gold Glove for his defense. As a team, the Brewers have become very defensive-minded with the addition of some pretty slick-fielding outfielders and infielders.
“It’s one of the best defensive teams I’ve seen, period,’’ said Coshun, who’s completing his 23rd season in Milwaukee. “Maybe the best defense the organization has had in the years I’ve covered them.’’
The difference-makers have been Brice Turang, Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer, to name just a few. You can also put Andruw Monasterio into the mix. Along with the improved glovework of some veterans.
In sum, you have a playoff team when you couple the fielders with the starting pitchers — Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Wade Miley. Tying it all together is closer Devin Williams.
One question looms over their postseason chances. Can they hit enough? Do they have enough offense? Timely hitting? Timely offense? It separates them from being a contender or a pretender.
“We’ve seen them struggle mightily offensively,’’ Coshun allowed. “Playoff games are low scoring and all about the timely hit. If they can get that to support the (pitching) staff, they’re going to go a long way.’’
On his choice for this team’s MVP, Coshun said without hesitation, “Willy Adames. When he has been successful at the plate, this team wins. One guy can be a catalyst. And he’s certainly that guy.’’
Although Aaron Rodgers' departure from the Green Bay Packers and Luke Fickell’s arrival in Madison as Badgers head coach has dominated the headlines statewide, the Brewers are slowly but surely gaining attention and momentum.
“The recent Cubs-Brewers series was playoff-like,’’ Coshun said. “That’s how I’m seeing the rest of September. The fall in Wisconsin is much more enjoyable with the Brewers flying high on the radar.’’
Coshun also serves as the pregame and postgame TV host for the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo has hinted there may be other challenges, other teams out there for him.
“I don’t know how serious he is,’’ Coshun admitted. “But he speaks from the heart.’’
So does Coshun, a former TV sports anchor at WMTV in Madison. It’s most notable when he’s touching that plaque in Nellie’s Corner and imploring his late, dear friend to “Go get ’em, Davey.’’
All in all, it’s a reminder of where he is and what he’s doing. In Coshun’s words, “Sometimes you have to sit back in your chair and realize that you’re actually living the dream.’