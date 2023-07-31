Just two years removed from winning four gold medals in the 1936 summer Olympics in Nazi Germany, Jesse Owens ran three exhibition races at Breese Stevens Field as part of an in-game promotion for a baseball matchup between the Madison Blues and the Fort Wayne Harvesters.
Owens was not the only luminary to set foot on the turf here.
The Galloping Ghost — Red Grange — and the Chicago Bears opened the 1929 NFL season by beating the Minneapolis Red Jackets, 19-6, in front of a crowd of 7,500 at Breese. The game was moved to Madison due to a scheduling conflict with Wrigley Field, a ballpark the Bears shared with the Cubs.
Elroy “Crazy Legs’’ Hirsch, who had starred in four sports the previous school year as a Marine trainee at Michigan, came home and pitched and batted in a 1944 exhibition here that raised $22,000 in war bonds, including $3,000 for the autographed bat that Hirsch used to hit a grand slam.
There have been many such memorable and historical moments here.
Here being Breese Stevens Field. Venerable and never more versatile and vibrant.
The 97-year-old multi-purpose sports and music venue — whose summer lineup regularly includes an expansive Bodega, youth clinics and community gatherings celebrating everything from curds to fireworks — is sandwiched today between high-rise apartments on East Washington Avenue.
The refurbished facility with its distinctive masonry grandstand was named after a former mayor and University of Wisconsin System regent, Breese J. Stevens, and serves as the home of the Madison Radicals, an ultimate disc league team; and Forward Madison FC, a professional soccer team, now in its fifth season.
Across the street is Hotel Indigo in a 108-year-old building that once housed the Mautz Paint Co., a home run target for lefthanded sluggers who could easily clear the 240-foot right field wall at Breese Stevens and send flying baseballs into passing traffic.
A testimonial to the boutique hotel — “where modern meets historic’’ — has application to the burgeoning East Washington corridor. In this footprint, encompassing the Willy Street neighborhood, there are food options and live music destinations a handful of blocks from the Capitol Square.
At the heart of it all is Breese Stevens Field, a historical landmark owned by the city of Madison Parks Division and managed by Big Top Events, which is headed by Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia and President Vern Stenman. Both are co-owners of Forward Madison, whose mascot is a flamingo.
“It’s just cool to see a neighborhood come together on a game day or show day — there’s so much energy and excitement,’’ Caloia said. “Our Flamingos supporters will get together at a bar and march into the stadium together (The Flock is the support group). It’s just a cool vibe down there.’’
Over a four-day span last week, Breese Stevens was a hub of activity:
Last Wednesday night, Forward Madison lost 4-1 to Georgia Tormenta.
Friday night, Jason Mraz and his Superband played a concert there.
Saturday night, Forward Madison and the Greenville Triumph played to a 1-1 draw.
“The great thing about the facility is that you can do a million different things with it,’’ Caloia said. “That’s also the bad thing about the facility. It’s totally flexible, so we’re doing all kinds of stuff which leads to a lot of labor and a lot of work.
“We took it over without having a business plan or knowing what we were going to do. Here we are seven years later, and we have a pro soccer team and we’ve done about 25 concerts and more than a million people have come through here.’’
Caloia and Stenman are also overseers of the Madison Mallards, a collegiate summer baseball team in the Northwoods League that plays at Warner Park. From the onset, they were intrigued by the potential of Breese Stevens Field (a grand stage for prep football rivalries in the 1960s and ‘70s).
“It was something that we always kind of had our eye on,’’ Caloia said. “When the city put turf in (in 2014), we kind of thought you could do more with it. We were in the event business, and we were looking to grow and we just kind of took it over.
“It has been a cool transformation of the neighborhood. The credit really goes to the city and the developers that really built it up. We just came in at the right time.’’
In teaming with Frank Productions Concerts, or FPC-Live, Caloia added of their collaboration, “The timing worked well together.’’
Especially for businesses within walking distance of Breese Stevens.
“To be honest, it has been great for us,’’ said Rory Nienajadlo, director of operations at Vintage Brewing Co. “If you can imagine dropping that many people (from a concert) in your neighborhood, it’s pretty guaranteed that you’re going to be pretty busy.
“As we’re in the hospitality industry, and we want to take care of people ... and we gear up our staff and get ready for them and give them the best time that we can.
“It’s just cool, too, even people who don’t go across the street to the shows, they can sit on our patio, and you can hear all the live music from Breese Stevens. You can’t necessarily see it. But you can hear it, especially when you’ve got (rock band) Weezer playing a couple of weeks ago.’’
In June, Breese Stevens also played host to the Doobie Brothers and their 50th anniversary tour, still starring after all these decades the soulful Michael McDonald. Performing here in August will be Bon Iver and Brandi Carlile.
“It has been apparent, especially with these concerts this season and last season, and with attendance increasing,’’ said Zach Gray, the Hotel Indigo general manager, “the acts that they’ve gotten there have been more profound each year, so it has definitely had a positive impact.’’
Attached to Hotel Indigo is the Palette Bar & Grill, a busy pre-event watering hole.
“Breese Stevens is a staple to this corridor now and it brings kind of a cool vibe and a reason to come to the area,’’ Gray said. “That in tandem with the different things Williamson Street is doing, the neighborhood is definitely up and growing and really kind of cool.’’
The people who make Big Top Events happen
Caloia was quick to praise some of the unsung workers, the people behind the scenes at Breese who, among many things, flip the field from soccer to a concert and back again.
On an administrative short list are Breese Stevens general manager Tristan Straub, director of stadium operations Tryg Chindander and assistant general manager Peter Nickel.
Teamwork is of the essence. Just like it is on the pitch for the Forward Madison Flamingos.
“It’s accountability towards one another,’’ Straub said. “A lot of it comes down to this idea of communication and melding into one. In the events world, we need to be in different places and we need to be working with a similar understanding.
“On a long, hard concert day, it’s the accountability to each other that really gets us through.’’
Starting as a chef with the Mallards, Straub has watched the aggressive growth of Big Top Events from his “front row seat’’ for 11 years. As part of the USL Super League’s expansion, Big Top is pursuing a top tier professional women’s soccer team that would play at Breese Stevens.
On the working relationship between Caloia and Stenman, Straub said, “They are the yin and yang for each other. It’s not always the same side. The most interesting part is it allows for those conversations to take things to the next level and constantly be critical of ourselves in a positive way.’’
Everyone in the organization, it seems, is programmed to “work like you don’t need the money.’’
That quote belongs to the legendary Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige, whose career spanned five decades. A Negro League icon, he made his Major League debut with the Cleveland Indians in 1948.
The summer before, Paige, who had just turned 41, took the mound at Breese Stevens Field and pitched the Kansas City Monarchs to a win over Madison’s Industrial League All-Stars.
Yet another memorable and historical moment here.