Thirty-six years ago, Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight sounded the alarm on the danger of college programs chasing television revenue at the expense of the workforce — student-athletes.
Knight’s rant came after his No. 2 Hoosiers outlasted Wisconsin in triple-overtime at the UW Field House. Dean Garrett’s putback on Joe Hillman’s airball with four seconds left was the difference.
ESPN’s Monday Night Big Ten Game of the Week, featuring the broadcast team of Mike Patrick and Dick Vitale, didn’t tipoff until 8:30 p.m. CST. It was nearing midnight when Knight met with the media.
“It’s just ridiculous that we’re leaving here to go home to get kids to class and we won’t get home until 3 o’clock in the morning,’’ bristled Knight, who was never shy about expressing himself.
“This Monday night television is just absolute (bleep). If the people in this conference can’t think enough of these kids to get them in a situation where they miss as little class as possible …
“It’s time the (bleeping) presidents or somebody stepped in and laid some rules down on when these teams can play and when they can’t and how much class they’re allowed to miss …
“And the hell with (bleeping) ESPN. … This is an absolutely ridiculous thing to put a college student through.’’
The irascible Knight was a Hall of Fame coach, a winner of 902 games during a turbulent 42-year career. Often, he raised legitimate questions when using his bully pulpit (heavy at times on the bully).
Knight’s post-overtime comments from that 1987 game in Madison came to mind last week when the college sports foundation was once again shaken by expansion and conference realignment.
With the most recent additions of Oregon and Washington — coupled with earlier deals struck with USC and UCLA — the Big Ten will be a Big 18 beginning with the 2024-25 season.
The conference will stretch across four time zones from east to west. That’s a lot of eyes on the league. Not even the mighty Southeast Conference, with its gridiron dominance, can make that claim.
Apparently, the Big Ten has commandeered the SEC motto: It just means more. In this case, it means more to network executives. The Big Ten will fill Saturday windows on Fox Sports, CBS and NBC.
The Big Ten Network has its own inventory, of course. New commissioner Tony Petitti, a TV guy, if you will, a former CEO of the Major League Baseball Network, is walking into a very healthy situation.
By contrast, with Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah heading to the Big 12, the Pac-12 has been reduced to just four schools: Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State.
There has been speculation the Big Ten might also poach Stanford and Cal in a move that would surely appease conference presidents and chancellors because of each program’s high academic profile.
Washington State football coach Jake Dickert has ties to the Badger state. He split his prep career between Oconto and Kohler before moving on to UW-Stevens Point, where he got his degree.
Before Oregon and Washington even left the Pac-12, he told a Spokane TV anchor, “The old question is, how long would it take TV money to destroy college football? Maybe we’re here.’’
Dickert, who just completed his third season at WSU, went on to say, “To think even remotely five years ago that the Pac-12 would be in this position, it’s unthinkable to think we’re here today …
“At the end of the day, we’ll look back at college football in 20 years and be like, ‘What are we doing?’ Let’s let our guys stay regional. Let’s play. Let’s preserve the Pac-12 and what it is.’’
What it isn’t anymore is the Conference of Champions (Bill Walton’s protestations aside). Arizona State President Michael Crow contended of the mass exodus, “There are a lot of forces at work …’’
Including, he added, “The overlords of the media empires that were driving a lot of this.’’ But in the name of stability, according to Crow and his brethren, conference relocation was the best option.
“My question is: Did we count the cost?’’’ posed Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz. “I’m not talking about the financial cost. I’m talking about: Did we count the cost for the student-athletes involved in this decision?
“What cost is it to those student-athletes? We’re talking about a football decision, based on football, but what about softball and baseball, who have to travel across the country? Did we ask about the cost to them?
“Do we know what the No. 1 indicator of symptoms or cause of mental health (problems) is? It’s lack of rest and sleep. Traveling to those baseball and softball games, those people, they travel commercial.
“They get done playing … they gotta go to the airport. ... They come back, it’s 3 or 4 in the morning … they gotta go to class. I mean, did we ask any of them?’’
Drinkwitz is convinced that college football is fine. Stronger than ever. But, he asked, “Did we count the cost of the collateral damage of everybody else? I don’t know. Only time will tell.’’
Referencing how “the adults in the room get to do whatever they want apparently’’ — directed at league presidents, chancellors and commissioners — Drinkwitz cited the lack of revenue-sharing.
“We’re not saying they’re getting a piece of it,’’ he said of TV’s pot of gold. “That’s the thing that is bothering me right now in this whole situation … we keep trying to limit what the student-athlete can do, but then we act on our own."
Drinkwitz recounted a Twitter post in which student-athletes were talking about the reasons they chose a school and it was so that their parents wouldn’t have to travel to watch them play.
“Did we ask them if they wanted to travel from the East Coast to the West Coast?’’ he said. “I love the game. But every game that I coach, I look up to the stands and find my family. I make sure they can be there because that’s what I’m doing this for.’’
Dickert was of the same thinking and suggested, “And to think that local rivalries are at risk and fans driving four hours to watch their team in a road game rivalry is at risk, to me is unbelievable.’’
Believe it. Welcome to the new era of football super conferences in what looms as the Battle of the Network Stars, a revival of an old television series. And we know why. TV = $$$$$ = stability.
But at whose expense? Something Knight broached decades ago.