As the “senior citizen” on the Wisconsin basketball roster, the oldest tenured player with 126 games, Tyler Wahl has embraced the responsibility of being a sounding board and a mentor to younger teammates.
It's a role that his elders played for him during his formative seasons at the collegiate level.
“If they’ve got questions in practice, I honestly feel like I’ve stepped into a bigger role where I can say what I see,’’ Wahl said. “I know what’s going on in our practices. I know how we do things. I feel I can give the freshmen and new guys a different communication to hear the knowledge we have.’’
Wahl, 22, was amused by the suggestion that he was morphing into Brad Davison.
“A little bit,’’ he said. “I know all the times that he was yelling at me, it makes sense now.’’
Davison, the consummate Badgers team leader, appeared in a school-record 161 games over five seasons at Wisconsin. When Wahl was a freshman in 2019 — the only scholarship member of that class — Davison was a junior. As was Nate Reuvers, a product of Lakeville (Minn.) North High School, Wahl’s alma mater.
Whereas Davison and Reuvers helped Wahl get his bearings as a true frosh, Wahl is now serving in the same capacity as a guiding light for the incoming freshmen, including 6-11 Nolan Winter, also a Lakeville North grad. Winter was the Associated Press Player of the Year in Minnesota.
“It’s been fun to have another Lakeville guy in the locker room again,’’ said Wahl, a high school senior when Winter was in eighth grade. “It’s just that hometown feel — that person who has been through what you’ve been through. Looking out for him, kind of showing him the ropes, is something I can do.’’
For the next few weeks, Wahl will catch up with friends and family in Minnesota — “Just livin’ the dream here at home,’’ he cooed — before coming back to Madison for the start of classes. Armed with his personal finance degree, he began work this summer toward his master's in sports leadership.
Last spring, he seriously contemplated his options for leaving or returning for a fifth year.
“I feel like that was a big decision in my life,’’ said Wahl, the only graduating senior off last season’s team. “There were thoughts leading up to it — if this was the right choice or not (to come back). But as soon as I decided this is what I was going to do, I’ve been all in.
“There’s no place where I’d rather be in the country, no other program, no other group of guys.
“I think we’ve got something really special cooking up here.’’
Meanwhile, Wahl has been working on his shot; what has been an ongoing off-season project. While honing his shooting efficiency around the rim, he has been trying to expand his perimeter range at the three-point line, where he’s a 24% career shooter.
A key to his development could be Luke Meier, a skills trainer with Realwork Basketball in Brookfield, a one-hour drive from campus. A longtime camp director, Meier knows the game from the perspective of an instructor and former player at Middleton High School and UW-Eau Claire.
“He helped me put on my own basketball camp a few summers back, which is how I got connected with him,’’ said Wahl, who outlined the emphasis on his shooting mechanics and shot: “It’s just making it smoother with less error points as we’re going up and making it more consistent.’’
Going into his final UW season, Wahl conceded, “This is all I’ve got if I want to go and play professionally at the next level. ... I feel like I’ve got all the other skills necessary to get there but I just have to become a more consistent three-point shooter.’’
Last season, Wahl got off to a solid start (averaging 14 points) before injuring his ankle against Minnesota in early January. He missed a couple of weeks, and the Badgers missed him, losing three straight. Even after he got back into the lineup, he was never quite the same. Never quite as confident.
“As I would get tired, especially with my injury, it was easy to have my chest lean forward and kind of slingshot the ball (towards the basket) — that’s when errors occur,’’ he said. “I’ve put an emphasis on my body, getting my foot back to normal. As a team, we had a good summer in the weight room.’’
Wahl breaks down the new Badgers lineup
The Badgers return all five starters from the team that lost to North Texas in the NIT semifinals: Wahl, Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit and Connor Essegian. Their top reserves are also back. The only personnel loss was Jordan Davis, an 18-game starter, who has transferred to Illinois State.
“The culture has been good, the practices have been good, I feel like we’re right where we need to be coming into the fall,’’ Wahl said. “The team dynamic has been great. I feel like we’ve picked up where we left off and didn’t really skip a beat. Everyone gets along and we hang out in groups.
“I feel like how last season ended, not making the NCAA tournament, was a great motivation.’’
Wahl has been encouraged with how the newcomers — three scholarship freshmen and a transfer — have meshed their personalities with the returners. To this end, he said, “The new guys all want to come in and play. None of them want to redshirt, so it has been really competitive.’’
AJ Storr, a 6-7 St. John's transfer, has the best chance of helping the team immediately.
“He’s a freak athlete, he’s just a hooper — he’s living in the gym all day, whenever I go in there, he’s in there,’’ Wahl said of Storr, who started the final 17 games last season and averaged 12 points during that span. Overall, he scored 15 or more points eight times and made the All-Big East freshman squad.
“He’s going to help us out at that wing position, that 2-3-4 area. He’s a big strong guard and that’s what you need in the Big Ten.’’
The same holds true for what Wahl has seen out of freshman forward Gus Yalden (6-9, 245).
“He’s big and strong for his age,’’ he said. "He knows how to set a screen and get an offensive rebound. He’s got the instincts, the basketball IQ and he’s a good passer. I feel like the big guys coming in as freshmen, they get pushed around a lot. But having that big frame is really going to help him out.’’
The 6-11 Winter knows his way around the court, too. His father, Trevor Winter, was a 7-foot center on Minnesota’s 1997 Final Four team under coach Clem Haskins. Frosh guard John Blackwell also has Big Ten DNA. In the late ‘80s, his dad, Glynn, was a starter for Lou Henson in the Illinois backcourt.
Last season, the Badgers got great mileage out of a first-year guard in Essegian.
If there is a glue player, besides Wahl, it’s Klesmit, the UW’s version of a Swiss Army Knife.
“He was starting to get confident and comfortable towards the end of the season and he has just picked up where he’s left off,’’ Wahl said of Klesmit, who spent his first two years at Wofford. “He kind of does a little bit of everything. He’s one of the guys who gets us going with his competitiveness.’’
The Badges core is made up of Wahl, Crowl and Hepburn. They rank with any Big Ten trio.
“We’re usually not on the same team in practice,’’ Wahl said. “All three of us are going at it.’’
It has been the preseason theme. Going at it. Compete against each other. Stack the days.
“I think we’re going to try and push in transition because we’ve got a lot of athletic guys and we’re pretty deep this year,’’ Wahl said. “That could be something where we score a few more transition points and get a few more stops on defense that gets us into some easy baskets.’’
The nonconference schedule won’t be easy. But it should be a good measuring stick before Big Ten play. The Badgers will be challenged by five NCAA Tournament teams: Tennessee (Sweet 16), Providence, Virginia, Marquette and Arizona (Sweet 16).
There’s nothing like taking a few days off to recharge the batteries. But it was only a few days. Last weekend, Wahl was back in the gym, along with his fellow Minnesotans, Crowl and Winter.
“I have that urge like I’m still a freshman,’’ said Wahl, sounding more and more like Davison. More and more like he is just livin’ the dream.