As a 16-year-old Eagle scout, Maema Njongmeta had no qualms about leaving his home in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and traveling to summer camps.
It was true of his trips to the Ma-Ka-Ja-Wan Scout Reservation in northeast Wisconsin. Or the Sylvania Wilderness in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Such retreats were always a welcomed escape from the bustle of the Chicago suburbs.
“I used to camp all the time in Wisconsin. I loved those days,’’ said Njongmeta, a fifth-year senior, starting inside linebacker and leading tackler on the Wisconsin Badgers defense. “You get away from the world … and build memories and bonds that last a lifetime because you have to rely on each other.’’
It’s how Njongmeta is approaching Camp Pioneer, a rural getaway from Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers have relocated the first week of their preseason football training camp (Aug. 2-7) to the UW-Platteville campus, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference home of the D-III Pioneers.
Platteville (population 11,778) is an hour drive from Madison in southwestern Wisconsin. It was the summer training base for the Chicago Bears from 1984 to 2002. For six practices, a Motion W — figuratively — will replace the world’s largest “M’’ on Platte Mound, one of the area’s most distinctive landmarks.
Sequestering players in August is not uncommon. For nearly three decades, the UW trained multiple weeks on the far west side at the Bishop O’Connor Center (nee Holy Name Seminary). First-year Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell used to take his Cincinnati teams off-campus for training camps, too.
Njongmeta has never been to Platteville. He drove by once on U.S. 151 on his way to Iowa City.
“I’m super excited,’’ Njongmeta said. “It’s going to do wonders for this team — team bonding, team chemistry. I talked with some of the older guys and we’re not going to do phones at mealtime, so we can really lean on each other and strengthen that relationship and love for each other.
“Eliminating distractions gives you a better chance to have a successful camp.’’
Njongmeta, quarterback Tanner Mordercai and tailback Braelon Allen will be the UW player representatives during Thursday’s interviews at the Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Accompanying them will be Fickell, one of the league’s new coaches.
“When I was a freshman, the guys I looked up to the most were Chris Orr, Tyler Biadasz and Jonathan Taylor and I watched them go to Media Days,’’ Njongmeta remembered. “And now all these years later being in that same position, it feels like a real blessing. I’m super honored to be able to go.’’
A year ago, Mordercai, an SMU transfer, took part in a “virtual” American Athletic Conference Media Day. Over the last six months, Njongmeta has gotten to know more about Mordercai. Last Friday, they went boating together, an all-on-board bonding exercise with some offensive teammates.
“It was just an opportunity to hang out with Tanner because we’re in different position groups and have different lift times, so we don’t get much contact unless at team events,’’ Njongmeta said. “It’s clear that he has proven himself on the field and the guys have accepted him as a player and a person.
“All the transfers have been great. It feels like a lot of these guys have been here (a long time).’’
Allen won't turn 20 until January, even though he will be entering his third season with the Badgers and has already rushed for 2,510 yards and 23 touchdowns.
“He’s kind of had the fast-learning curve being so young and being thrust into the spotlight so quickly,’’ Njongmeta said of Allen.
“He has grown into his leadership. I’m in the same lifting group and watching his approach and how he carries himself has been really exciting to watch that maturity and watch him grow.’’
Njongmeta has been encouraged by Allen’s willingness to participate in Real Talk, which is exactly what it sounds like, communication sessions among players, a long-standing practice at Wisconsin. Njongmeta characterized the get-togethers as “organic, grassroots, player-led.’’
In throwing his weight behind them, he said, “It has a history here and kind of fell off during COVID. Going into my last year, one of my main priorities is leaving a legacy of leadership and what that looks like on the team. … Bonds start with Real Talk and playing for each other.’’
Since the Badgers last played — besting Oklahoma State in the Dec. 27 Guaranteed Rate Bowl — the program has gone through three separate developmental phases. The transition to a new coaching and weight training staff has passed from winter conditioning to spring practice to summer conditioning.
“We’re meeting a new staff and the new staff is meeting us, so the first stage was definitely a honeymoon stage,’’ Njongmeta reported. “We’re doing the winter workouts, we’re getting to know the transfers and we’re getting to know the new way of operating in the coach Fickell system.
“The second stage was the work stage, spring ball. The practices are different, the tempo is different, the scheme is different. We’re putting pen to paper for the first time. We’re still learning but now we’re learning how these coaches actually coach and how the scheme feels.
“Summer, to me, has been all about getting to know the players even more. School is out. And there’s nothing to do other than work out and hang out with each other. The next stage, training camp, is about sharpening the sword so we’re ready to swing it for the first game (Sept. 2 vs. Buffalo).’’
Besides getting to interact with fellow Big Ten players in Indianapolis, Njongmeta will find that most of the media questioning is harmless and predictable. He already anticipated one: “I’m sure we’re going to get a million questions about coach Fickell and how he compares to coach (Paul) Chryst.’’
Chryst was dismissed in October and is now a special assistant to Texas’ Steve Sarkisian.
On how he’d answer, “They both have an intense love for the game and a love for coaching and a love for the kids that they coach. They’re both very committed to their careers, and they see their careers not just as jobs but as opportunities to mentor young men and bring out the best in them.’’
While in Indy, Njongmeta figures to get asked about the Northwestern controversy — he said he's not encountered any type of hazing at the high school or collegiate levels — and about the impact the “name, image and likeness’’ element of compensating college athletes for their promotional value has had on individual players and the team dynamic.
“Coach Fickell wrote out a team plan for us with tiers and that has been a good way to take care of guys,’’ said Njongmeta, adding it’s only natural that skill position players might get compensated more than their counterparts on defense. “That’s unfortunate, but that’s how the world works sometimes.
“It doesn’t subtract from my love for the game and money doesn’t add to my love for the game.
“I just hope it’s the same for other guys.’’
Spoken like a team leader and former Eagle scout.