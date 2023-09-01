From feeling “scared’’ on his first Big Ten snaps as a true freshman to starting 25 straight games for the Badgers at guard and tackle the last two years, Jack Nelson has gone through multiple stages in his development.
Entering his fourth season at Wisconsin with his third different offensive line coach — from Joe Rudolph to Bob Bostad to now Jack Bicknell Jr. — Nelson has begun to take more ownership.
“He’s a lot more vocal than he was last year,’’ confirmed junior tailback Braelon Allen. “He’s matured in the (offensive line meeting) room as a leader and kind of stepped into the role a little bit more.’’
Smiling from under a “Bass Pro Shops’’ cap, Nelson was fishing for the right words to describe his anticipation for Saturday’s season opener against Buffalo at Camp Randall Stadium.
Buoyed by the energy from a new chapter in Badgers football, the Luke Fickell Era, Nelson summarily cut to the chase: “This year, it’s time to put everything together and start winning some games.’’
Shifting his focus to his line mates, he pointed to the competitiveness and depth of the rotation and noted, “It’s really a close-knit group, which helps because everyone kind of leads in their own way.
“You don’t get one leader and follower kind of thing. Everyone holds everyone accountable. It’s leading by example. You’re going to show everybody what the standard is and what’s expected here.
“If people aren’t living up to that, you can call them out and try to help them. That doesn’t always mean ripping them a new one and yelling. It’s being the glue that holds everything together.’’
Sharing alpha responsibilities with Nelson are Michael Furtney, a sixth-year senior, who has appeared in 44 games; and Tanor Bortolini, a redshirt junior, who has 16 starts at three positions.
Nelson and Bortolini have been not only teammates but roommates. In July, they took part in a two-day offensive line camp, a Masterminds Summit that drew 300 “big boys’’ to Frisco, Texas.
Duke Manyweather, a scouting and development consultant, is known nationally for his work with preps, college linemen and pros. He’s a guru, a teacher, a motivator, a whisperer, a clinician.
From retirees like Damien Woody and Andrew Whitworth to current NFL starters like Lane Johnson and Tyler Biadasz, the ex-Badger, this was a festival, a celebration of an unsung position group.
Everybody there was conversant in the universal language of O-line play. Strike. Leverage. Drive. Finish. It was definitely a learning experience, an X’s and O’s classroom for Bortolini and Nelson.
“It really opened up Jack’s eyes to a lot of different techniques or tools that he could put in the tool box,’’ said his father, Todd Nelson, a former UW offensive linemen. “He has talked about it a lot.’’
In Wisconsin’s 1984 recruiting class, under the late Dave McClain, Todd Nelson was one of three tendered players from Madison Memorial along with Brian Anderson and Matt Joki. Friends to this day.
Platteville quarterback Paul Chryst, later the Badgers head coach, was among Nelson’s freshman teammates. After redshirting his first season, Todd Nelson went on to become a three-year starting guard for the Badgers.
During that span, Nelson was forced to adjust to a totally different offensive system — the Veer — with the arrival of Tulsa’s Don Morton, who replaced UW interim head coach Jim Hilles in 1987.
Like father, like son. Sure enough, Jack Nelson is now transitioning to a new Badgers head coach in Fickell and a no-huddle, high-tempo offense — the Air Raid, the antithesis of the Veer.
“I think there was some stress for him earlier in spring ball — but that’s part of the deal and Jack has adjusted well,’’ Todd Nelson said. “The play comes in right away and, boom, they run the play.
“There’s not a lot of time to analyze the last play or think about the next play. … It’s so much more fast paced it really has to speed up your thought process. It has to happen so much faster.’’
Much has been said and written about new offensive coordinator Phil Longo, a Mike Leach disciple. Jack Nelson really hasn’t concerned himself with the rhetoric surrounding the approach.
Now granted, he’s taking wider splits and lining up at left tackle before the snap in a two-point stance; an upright position with his hands on his thighs; a more pass protection-friendly technique.
“In practice, watching the ball get moved and seeing those RPOs,’’ Jack Nelson said of the run-pass option for a quarterback, “is definitely a new story and it’s going to be exciting.’’
The threat of the pass — throwing the ball downfield — is designed to prevent defenses from “loading the box’’ or adding one or two players closer to the line of scrimmage to stop the run.
“I’ve really noticed the difference,’’ Nelson said. “Last year, sometimes you felt like you were trying to move an impenetrable wall of people on defense in the box. Now lanes have opened up.’’
Allen, the running back, is the primary beneficiary. And he has noticed a difference in the cohesiveness of the starting O-line. From left to right: Nelson; Joe Huber; Bortolini; Furtney; and Riley Mahlman.
“I’ve seen great consistency, I’ve seen them working their butt off every day running up and down the field with this high-tempo offense,’’ said Allen, who has rushed for 2,510 yards in 24 games.
“They’re really the grinders of the team. And I think they’re finding more and more confidence in themselves as a unit. A lot of adjustments are made within the offensive line.’’
If you’re looking for a measuring stick of the O-line during Saturday’s matchup, you can track the success of the Badgers in the red zone (inside the 20) where everything is far more condensed.
Here’s how Longo sees it: “The better your O-line, the better you’re going to be in the red zone.
"You can do some things to help the offensive line between the 20s (20-yard lines) schematically. When you get down to the red zone, it’s hard to hide the offensive line. You’ve got to be able to win upfront in the red zone regardless if you throw it or run. I don’t foresee that being an issue here.’’
Neither does Jack Nelson, who enthused, “I love the red zone. There’s nothing better than putting your hand in the dirt, tightening up the splits and pounding each other.
“It gets bloody in there. But it’s an awesome feeling when you score.’’
Nelson has traveled a long way from his frosh year when his only game action was at Michigan.
“I was scared. I didn’t expect to go in at right tackle and I had some garbage minutes,’’ he recalled. “It was kind of a weird season with COVID and I was just trying to settle in.
“I knew if I was going to be on the field, I’d have to fly around with intensity because I wasn’t there physically. I thought I was lacking technique. I was young and I had to make up for it with effort.
“The following season, I was a starting guard and that was crazy in itself scouting an opponent and getting into the flow of a game week and how it worked. I learned how to start in the Big Ten.
“Last year, I moved to tackle, so that was a bunch of learning, switching sides and positions. I had some snaps under my belt, I was trying to hone in and excel and be a leader on the offensive line.’’
Something he has continued to do. While taking care of his own business, he has been overseeing the growth of his younger brother, Barrett Nelson, a redshirt freshman offensive tackle.
“That’s something I’ve been proud to see; he’s really been improving,’’ Jack Nelson said. “He has taken a huge step this fall trying to work his way on the travel roster. I’m excited for him.’’
Todd and Sarah Nelson have two more of their sons playing football at Stoughton High School. Will is a senior; Max is a sophomore. They’ve accompanied their dad to UW practices in the past.
As it is, Jack and Barrett Nelson are among six sets of brothers on Wisconsin’s 2023 roster.
The Badgers are the national leaders with the Nelsons joining Joe and Tommy Brunner, Mike and Charlie Jarvis, Cade and Will McDonald, Isaiah and Manny Mullens and Hayden and Nolan Rucci.
Keeping it all in the family, what are Todd Nelson’s expectations for Jack Nelson?
“I just want him to have fun and be healthy,’’ he said. “I don’t look at it from an expectation, awards, honors. We never talk about that. I just want them (the Badgers) to win. He just wants to win.’’
Strike. Leverage. Drive. Finish. Win.
