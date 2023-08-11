Pat Richter was in grade school when Bob Teague broke a color barrier in the Wisconsin football program by becoming the first African American player to start for the Badgers. As he grew older, Richter began to better comprehend the historical significance of Teague’s breakthrough during the 1949 season.
“Unfortunately, his story has not received the attention it so richly deserves,’’ opined Richter, a former University of Wisconsin All-American tight end and the school’s athletic director during the Badgers' football renaissance of the 1990s. “Many who could have benefited from hearing about his tales of perseverance may now finally have that opportunity.’’
Richter was addressing Teague’s induction posthumously into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame. Teague’s legacy as a college running back — and later as an accomplished network television reporter – will be recognized during the Sept. 15 campus enshrinement ceremony for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
“There are those people throughout history that makes you say to yourself, ‘I wish I could have known him/her’ — Bob Teague is clearly one of those people for me,’’ wrote Gloria Ladson-Billings, a professor emeritus and former Big Ten Faculty representative and UW Athletic Board member.
“I would have loved to sit with him to hear what it was like to navigate the University of Wisconsin BEFORE the landmark decision of Brown v. Board of Education (a 1954 Supreme Court ruling banning segregation in public schools) or the modern Civil Rights Movement …’’
Taking into consideration the obstacles for Black student-athletes in the late 1940s, their trials and tribulations, Richter brought context to Teague’s challenges on and off the playing field by noting, “There were no role models at the UW. … He was the role model, and he was a great one.’’
Teague was just that — a role model — for Elzie Higginbottom, a Big Ten track champion in the early ‘60s for the Badgers and a 2019 inductee to the UW Athletic Hall of Fame. Higginbottom, the CEO and founder of East Lake Management & Development Corp., described Teague as a “man of firsts.’’
“Bob’s career blazed a path that later became a foundation for many others,’’ Higginbottom wrote. “If it weren’t for the Bob Teagues of the world, there wouldn’t have been a blueprint laid for Elzie Higginbottom or other black student athletes who attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison.’’
James Hoyt, a journalism and mass communication professor emeritus, has been crusading for Teague’s induction into the Hall of Fame. In this capacity, he was the recipient of written Teague testimonials from Richter, Ladson-Billings, Higginbottom, et al. Each endorsed Teague’s nomination.
On what motivated him to shine a light on Teague’s stature, Hoyt said, “My interest in journalism, my interest in athletics and my interest in equity and civil rights. All of it came together once I realized this omission (from the Hall of Fame). It was a mission of mine to make this happen.’’
Hoyt and Teague first met on the UW campus in 1969. Teague, who was living and working in New York City, was receiving a Distinguished Service Award from the journalism school, and Hoyt, a PhD student, was on the hosting committee for Teague’s weekend in Madison.
A few years later, Hoyt was a producer and editor on the staff of NBC News in Washington D.C. There were instances where Teague would be in the Washington bureau or Hoyt would be doing a weekend shift in New York City and they’d wind up crossing paths, and swapping stories about the UW.
“We chatted about journalism and about Wisconsin,’’ Hoyt recalled. “The one thing I pulled away from those conversations was his gratitude for Ivy Williamson. … I remember Bob saying on a couple of occasions, ‘I’m grateful to Ivy Williamson. He gave me my chance.’’’
Badgers coach believes in Teague
Teague, a Milwaukee native, warmed the bench for the Badgers under head coach Harry Stuhldreher, one of the fabled “Four Horsemen’’ of Notre Dame as a player. In 1949, Williamson was hired from Lafayette College and replaced Stuhldreher, who remained as the school’s athletic director.
Teague just needed someone to believe in him. Williamson did. Four games into the ’49 season, Teague made his first start at halfback for the Badgers and didn’t disappoint. He rushed nine times for 64 yards. Over the final six games, he twice ran for over 100 yards, including 165 against Northwestern.
Not only did he lead the UW in rushing for the season, but he finished with the second most rushing yards in what was then the Big Nine (not yet the Big Ten). He was also named second-team All-Conference, a notable achievement given how far he had traveled from the junior varsity to the varsity.
Speaking at a high school banquet, former Illinois star Red Grange, a college football and pro football Hall of Famer, singled out Teague as one of the three best running backs in the nation that he had seen that season along with Illinois’ Johnny Karras and Notre Dame’s Red Sitko. High praise indeed.
Although there were NFL options, Teague focused on the bigger picture, sans football, and graduated from the UW with his journalism degree in 1950. His journey took him from the Milwaukee Journal, where he was the newspaper’s first Black reporter, to eventually The New York Times.
Teague covered a variety of events from the sports desk for the Times before leaving the paper and joining WNBC-TV in New York. In 1963, he integrated the profession as one of the city’s first Black television journalists. Over the next three decades, he flourished as a reporter, anchor and producer.
No-nonsense journalist for New York Times, NBC
Upon Teague’s death in 2013 at age 84, The New York Times wrote that he had “established a reputation for finding smart, topical stories and delivering them with sophistication.’’
While the obit writer made reference to Teague’s “good looks and modulated voice,’’ which certainly didn’t hurt his longevity and appeal in the TV business, he also mentioned Teague’s distain for the superficial element of television news driven by what he called an “executive’s lust’’ for ratings.
In his 1982 book, “Live and Off-Color: News Biz," subtitled “The inside story of TV news as covered by a veteran street reporter and anchorman,’’ Teague wrote, “A newscast is not supposed to be just another vehicle for peddling underarm deodorants. The public needs to know.’’
It was one of six books that Teague authored beginning in 1968 with “Letters to a Black Boy,’’ which was expressly written for his 1-year-old son, Adam. Hoyt recently re-read the book.
“It was very direct, very personal,’’ Hoyt said. “In explaining the life that he had lived, the word that I would use is uncompromising. … He was very forthcoming. I don’t know if he was appreciated at NBC News for doing that. But he was not reluctant to speak out on the news business in any way.’’
New York Times writer Douglas Martin, who penned Teague’s final tribute, shared an example of “the changing public response’’ to Teague and others in the first wave of Black television journalists. It took the form of a letter Teague received and described in a New York Times Magazine article.
“When you first began broadcasting the news on television, I watched you every night,’’ the letter to Teague read. “But I realize now, years later, that I was so conscious of the fact that you were Black that I didn’t hear a word you said about the news.
“Now, I’m happy to say, I still watch every night but only because you are a damn good newscaster.’’
In nominating Teague for the UW Athletic Hall of Fame, Hoyt wrote, “The School of Journalism has recognized Bob’s journalistic achievements with its highest alumni honor. It’s now time for athletics to recognize the importance of his athletic career in developing the person he became.’’
Mission accomplished.