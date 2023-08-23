Phil Steele is a nationally recognized pundit, detail-oriented publisher, unabashed gridiron nerd and tireless grinder and handicapper. His magazine is the hood ornament of College Football Previews.
Since the first edition hit the newsstands in 1995 — a “mere’’ 192 total pages that year — Steele has been churning out his preseason copy and predictions with an analytical precision that sets him apart.
This year’s preview is a tidy 352 pages and nearly as unwieldy as a city phone book (Google, if you must). By contrast, Steele’s competition falls short. Lindy’s Sports is 264 pages. Athlon Sports is 192.
In this case, size does not matter. Accuracy does. Over the last 28 years, Steele’s claims to be the most accurate preseason magazine based on a scoring formula that awards points for picks.
Reading the fine print is an absolute necessity due to Steele’s obsession for cramming data and analysis into tight spaces. His penchant for abbreviations puts him in a LOHO (League Of His Own).
But, so far, we’ve been burying the lead.
Steele has tabbed Wisconsin as his No. 1 Surprise team for 2023. His power ratings have the Badgers going 11-1 with the only regular season loss to Ohio State in late October at Camp Randall.
By his own definition, Steele writes, “A ‘Surprise Team’ is a NON Preseason AP Top 10 team that I think has a decent shot of making the playoffs and even winning the national championship.’’
Steele’s calculus has the Badgers doing something they haven’t done the last three years even though they were favored to do so. And that is win the Big Ten’s West Division ahead of Iowa and Illinois.
Citing recent history, Steele had slotted Cincinnati as his highest-ranked, non-Power 5 team in 2021 and opined, “the Bearcats have a shot at being the first ever Group of 5 team to make the playoffs.’’
Surprise. He was right. Cincy lost to Alabama in the semifinals and finished 13-1. The coach of the Bearcats, Steele was more than happy to point out, was Luke Fickell, now the coach of the Badgers.
Steele reasoned that Fickell is taking over a talented Wisconsin team that underperformed last year. Steele, in fact, had the Badgers winning the West in 2022. Surprise. They went 4-5 in the division.
Besides the energy generated by change (i.e. Fickell’s presence), why does Steele like the Badgers so much this season? Wrote Steele, “They also have a schedule tailor made to surprise.’’
The toughest road games, according to Steele, are Washington State, Illinois and Minnesota. The Badgers lost to all three foes last year. Steele’s power ratings has them favored to win all three this year.
While noting the Badgers draw Ohio State the week after the Buckeyes showdown with Penn State in Columbus, Steele rationalized one loss anyway wouldn’t keep them out of the Big Ten title game.
In his position group ratings, the top individual units, Steele has Wisconsin with the fifth best running back room in the nation behind Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Arkansas.
By the way, Steele’s No. 1 surprise team in 2022 was Pittsburgh. Whiff. The Panthers went 9-4, 5-3 in the ACC. USC was his No. 2 surprise team and the Trojans lived up to the billing going 11-3.
Overall, Steele gave himself a “C’’ on surprise teams, a major upgrade over the ‘21 season when he flunked, by his own admission. He had Washington ranked No. 1. The Huskies went 4-8. Surprise.
The last two years have been more atypical than typical for Steele, who’s no slouch when it comes to doing his homework. This offseason, he interviewed 120 of the 133 FBS head coaches.
“These interviews,’’ he wrote, “generally take an hour each as we go through every player on the team to make sure I have them in the right spots while learning about their strengths and weaknesses.’’
How the others view Badgers football
No other preseason magazine goes to such lengths. On the other hand, Athlon Sports does tap into unnamed assistant coaches for their scouting reports on individual teams within the conferences.
Here’s what an opposing Big Ten assistant wrote about the Badgers: “The biggest questions we have are more off the field. It’s like all the Barry Alvarez traditions are off the table now — or are they?’’
On the hiring of an Air Raid offensive coordinator in Phil Longo, this same assistant wondered, “It’s like Luke Fickell knows something no one else does, or he’s about to make a major mistake.’’
Athlon has the Badgers going 9-4 and topping the West with a 6-3 record. Among its postseason projections, it has Wisconsin taking on Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl.
The preview rates Fickell as the No. 1 coaching hire for 2023. It gave Wisconsin one of four A+ grades. The others were to Louisville (Jeff Brohm), Colorado (Deion Sanders) and Liberty (Jamey Caldwell).
Whereas Steele is comfortable selling his magazine as the “Book the experts cannot do without’’ — for the price of $19.99 — Lindy’s refers to itself as “American’s Leading Football Authority.’’
Like everyone, Lindy’s is placing Wisconsin atop the West, a consensus in what is expected to be the final year of divisional alignments with the 2024 additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.
Lindy’s scouting report on Wisconsin reads in part: “Love the offseason splash. They’re not content over there. … Luke Fickell was the best hire in college football.
“Players like him. Recruits like him. Good job by him of just managing his career. Success at this level is often about being the right guy at the right place at the right time. This seems to be 3-for-3.’’
Lindy’s goes on to list tailback Braelon Allen as Wisconsin’s Most Valuable Player (“There should be more room for Allen to run with the offense facing fewer stacked boxes’’).
It singles out cornerback Ricardo Hallman as an Emerging Star — “Appears poised for a breakout redshirt sophomore season.’’ — and wide receiver CJ Williams, a USC transfer, as the Top Newcomer.
Lindy’s overview concluded, “Excitement at Wisconsin is as high as it has been in years thanks to the hiring of Fickell and the off-season changes he has made.’’
But it poses a question that many are asking: Will Camp Randall return to being a notable edge? The Badgers lost to Washington State, Illinois and Minnesota on home turf last season.
“If they are going to make any waves in the Big Ten,’’ Lindy’s contended, “they will need to get back to making home games a serious advantage.’’
No surprise there. Yet the irony is the Badgers have two early road hurdles — at Washington State and Purdue in the first four games — that they must clear to have any chance of living up to expectations.
That would be their own expectations and those of Phil Steele, whose are loftier than most.