The snapshot had nothing to do with Wisconsin’s win over Georgia Southern. Nothing to do with the six-pack of takeaways on defense. Nothing to do with Tanner Mordecai’s improving play on offense.
But it was a snapshot worth framing from Camp Randall Stadium. Innocently enough, the backdrop for the photo op was the opening coin toss at midfield on Saturday.
Pictured were the University of Wisconsin's four captains — Marty Strey, Maema Njongmeta, Chimere Dike and Mordecai — locking arms with the game’s honorary captain, sprightly 72-year-old Rufus Ferguson.
The 5-foot 6-inch Ferguson, whose playing weight was 190 pounds in the early ‘70s, carried the nickname of “Roadrunner’’ for having stolen 42 bases in 19 games as an American Legion baseball player.
John Coatta recruited Ferguson out of Miami (Florida) Killian High School and the UW head coach predicted that the flamboyant tailback would put fannies in the seats with his energized running style.
It was one of the few things Coatta got right during that era. He was fired after the 1969 season. His successor, John Jardine, inherited the little dynamo who became a huge drawing card.
Ferguson choreographed his own touchdown dance, the Roadrunner Shuffle. With arms held high, he would nimbly shuffle his feet and shake his tail feather. Much to the delight of the fan base.
Prior to Ferguson’s emergence, the Badgers averaged 48,898 in attendance in 1969 and 56,223 in 1970 for games at Camp Randall.
The Roadrunner rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the next two seasons. Wisconsin set home attendance records both years — 68,131 in 1971; and 70,454 in 1972 — even though the results on the field (a combined 8-13-1) didn’t match the enthusiasm in the stands.
When asked about his Shuffle and outgoing personality, Ferguson once told me, “I don’t believe football has to be a hardship. I love the game and that’s the way it should be played.’’
Ferguson certainly would get no argument from any of the UW’s captains, especially from Strey, a seldom-used sixth-year senior linebacker and walk-on from Sun Prairie. He also loves the game.
Walk-on from Sun Prairie makes a comeback
On Saturday, the 6-2, 235-pound Strey, a dominating player in high school, saw action on Wisconsin’s punting unit. He was one of two up-backs in the formation and barked out the signals.
Over the last five seasons, Strey has appeared in only 15 games. He has yet to record a tackle. He didn’t get on the field at all in 2022 while recovering from an ACL tear the year before.
It’s why the Sept. 2 opener against Buffalo was so meaningful for Strey, who wears jersey No. 32. He had made it all the way back from injury and had been voted captain by his teammates.
“First and foremost,’’ he said, “coming back from my ACL and not seeing the field in my pads for over a year and one-half since the fall of ’21, that made it special enough to run out of the tunnel.
“And to have my friends and family in the stands — I have an amazing support system — to have everyone there meant a lot. Obviously being a part of the coin toss is extremely special.
“You think of the lineage of people who have come before you and have had the honor of being named captain for a team. It was special for me to represent my teammates in that manner.’’
Strey has tried to keep things in perspective. So has first-year UW head coach Luke Fickell, who referred to Strey as a “pillar’’ for his influence in the locker room and how he has handled change.
“Being a captain is an honor but at the end of the day, it’s just a title,’’ said Strey, a first team All-Stater as a high school senior. “You don’t earn the role of captain just because of a name or a performance.
“It’s what you do behind the scenes. A captain is the representation and the face of a program. For me, being a captain doesn’t change how I interact with my teammates, how I lead or how I work.’’
Badgers captain on why he sticks with it
But why do it? Why would anyone take on such a workload for what must seem to outsiders like such a small reward and payback? Why is Strey still accepting the challenge, still pushing himself?
“A lot of people might wonder that who don’t know me and what my motivations are,’’ he said. “To be honest, I’ve thought about transferring to a smaller school where maybe I could play more.
“But the truth is, I couldn’t see myself playing anywhere else. I just care so much for this program. It’s never been about playing time for me. Yes, I want to play. No, I’m not content with my role.
“I’ve always strove for greater. But it’s the Wisconsin across my chest that I truly love. It’s this program and it’s these people who make up this program that I really love.’’
Strey’s mom, the former Erica Handelman, was an outstanding soccer player for the Badgers. She ranks sixth among career goal-scorers with 31. She, too, had to deal with a knee injury at one point.
Handelman earned a taste of a Final 4 run under coach Greg Ryan by helping Wisconsin to a runner-up finish to North Carolina in the 1991 NCAA tournament. She was named All-Tournament.
Strey’s father, Jeff, a Marine Corps vet, also had a influential hand in his development and growth. Badgers games usually turned out to be a family outing at Camp Randall Stadium.
“My deepest passion is for this place, to see the Wisconsin football program be successful,’’ Marty Strey said. “I grew up during the time we went to three straight Rose Bowls here.
“I always wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself. … I wanted to be a part of coach Fickell’s new message and vision and leadership. That was inspirational for me.’’
Admirer of Vince Biegel and his mullet
As a teenager, Strey had his favorites on the UW roster. Linebackers like Chris Borland, T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel ranked high on his list. Said Strey of Biegel, “I always admired his mullet.’’
Beyond Strey confessing to being a “big mullet enthusiast myself,’’ it goes much deeper. The mullet was symbolic to Strey of team success as a prep and his post-season routine at Sun Prairie.
“There’s a connection there,’’ Strey explained. “In high school, I always grew my hair out during the season to cut it into a mullet for the playoffs. It’s a bad-ass haircut; it’s awesome.’’
Strey, 23, is completing work on his master's program at Wisconsin. He’s already armed with a double major from the business school in risk management and international business.
As to what he might be doing 10 years from now, he said, “Gosh, I wish I could tell you what I’m going to be doing in January. I absolutely have no idea.
“I hope to be in a leadership position at some point whether it’s in football and athletics or in the private sector. I have a strong passion for the game of football and people. We’ll see what happens.’’
This week, Strey’s focus is on preparing for the Big Ten opener Friday night at Purdue. Wisconsin has won 16 straight games in the series, including the last three meetings by an average of 16.3 points.
The Badgers have simply been the better team, home or away. They’ve won nine consecutive times in West Lafayette, Indiana, a streak that dates to 1999. The same year that Strey was born.
While limited in scope and number, Strey has experienced some memorable on-field moments at the UW. For one, he took some linebacker snaps in the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl. A personal highlight.
“But I’m still waiting for a true moment,’’ Strey said. “I’m still waiting for an amazing team moment. We’ve gotten close with beating Minnesota in overtime in 2020 and upsetting Iowa in 2021.
“We’ve had some cool moments, no doubt about it. But I’m still waiting for something amazing to happen. I think it’s going to happen this year.’’
If it does, he might model a mullet. Another snapshot worth framing.