Nigel Hayes-Davis was inventive as a college basketball player.
In the second round of the 2017 NCAA tournament, he used a deft head fake to drive the baseline and score the game-winning basket on a reverse layup to lead Wisconsin to a 65-62 upset of Villanova, the overall No. 1 seed.
He was inventive as an advocate, too. With ESPN’s College GameDay crew on the UW campus for a 2016 football game between Ohio State and the Badgers, Hayes-Davis campaigned for play-for-pay compensation by carrying a sign, “Broke College Athlete … Anything Helps.’’
Now his inventiveness has reached a new level. And he has a patent to prove it.
While spending the last five seasons hooping professionally overseas — Lithuania, Spain and Turkey — Hayes-Davis came up with the idea for a small, portable cast-iron grilling tray that will cook hot dogs and toast buns, a product being marketed by Harana, which can be found online at Haranaus.com.
The 28-year-old Hayes-Davis has identified a target audience: tailgaters. It’s pretty savvy on his part considering the tradition and popularity of tailgating for Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field, Milwaukee Brewers fans at American Family Field and, of course, Badgers fans at Camp Randall Stadium.
Hayes-Davis, the fourth-leading scorer in school history and a key contributor on two Final Four teams, remembered basketball practices on the morning of football Saturdays and afterward tracking the crowds while engulfed by the sights, sounds and smells from tailgates in the Camp Randall neighborhoods.
“It was crazy because as soon as you walked out of the Kohl Center, the streets were flooded with football fans,’’ Hayes-Davis said. “As you’d keep walking, you’d see tailgaters everywhere. As you’d get closer to the stadium, you’d see all the yards that were filled with people who were grilling.’’
And if you find a grill, Hayes-Davis reasoned, you’ll likely find a hot dog.
“When I was younger, my mother (Talaya) would toast the hot dog buns for us and I always thought it was the most delicious thing ever,’’ said Hayes-Davis, who was raised in Ohio and went to Whitmer High School in Toledo. “Any time I’d eat a hot dog somewhere else, it just wouldn’t be the same.
“Everybody loves toasted things with butter. A toasted bun is just better than a flaky, regular bun.’’
It took a couple of years for Hayes-Davis to bring the Harana grilling tray to fruition.
“I did a whole lot of makeshift engineering and met some people who were able to take the idea and bring it to life,’’ Hayes-Davis said. “I was able to come up with a portable grilling tray where you can cook hot dogs while you toast your bun and the bun won’t split (into two pieces) on you."
“It’s an invention where I’m letting you know the problem that you have. But you may not perceive it as a problem. It’s more of a nuisance and I’m trying to eliminate that nuisance<" he said. "Everyone who has seen it thinks it's great. I just have to get more eyes on it and the right people to talk about it.’’
A few weeks ago, Hayes-Davis got confirmation papers on his patent for the tray.
“It has been fulfilling in the sense of being able to have something in your mind and then to actually be able to see it, and hold it and touch it,’’ he said. “It has been a beautiful process. There was a lot that went into it in terms of design and tinkering with the actual design.’’
In pulling it together, Hayes-Davis credited Lime Design and the company's founder and CEO, Rodrigo Lima.
“They were the ones that helped me with the ... whole creation of getting the product from my mind to an actual product that you can buy,’’ he said. “They made sure it worked from a cooking-physics standpoint and also made sure I had the right connections to get the product made.
“They helped with the creation of the website and the social media promotion. And they helped design the packaging and other forms of advertising. They’ve been extremely helpful on that front.’’
The story behind Hayes-Davis and hot dogs
On a Lime Design podcast, Hayes-Davis brought up how people are conditioned to link certain cuisine with certain countries. When you talk about Italy, he offered, maybe you think of pasta. When you talk about Turkey, maybe you think of falafel. When you talk about America, what do you think of?
Whether good or bad by his own admission, Hayes-Davis went with the hot dog.
That begged the time-honored question: Ketchup or mustard? What do you put on your dog?
“I’ve always hated mustard,’’ he said. “Ketchup wins by default.’’
But he added this caveat: “I haven’t had a hot dog in six-plus years.’’
That’s how long Hayes-Davis has been vegan.
“As soon as I got out of college, I went in that direction,’’ said the 6-foot-8, 227-pound Hayes-Davis, who graduated from the UW in spring 2017 with a degree in business finance and investment banking.
“I was big and muscular and had the extra weight," he said. "I knew the professional game was more up and down (the floor), and it would be wise to lose weight. So, I just Googled ‘diets’ one day and vegan popped up. I went cold turkey the next day.’’
He knows what you’re thinking. You’re pushing a hot dog grilling tray and you’re vegan?
“The point I make, ‘It’s vegan-friendly.’ … There are companies that make vegan hot dogs and sausages,’’ Hayes-Davis said. “I want people to know I’m for all taste buds. If you’re a meat eater, I want you to use this so you can have a better hot dog. What’s better than a good hot dog? A great hot dog.’’
If he got a chance, he would love to pitch his grilling tray on the reality television series “Shark Tank’’ in which entrepreneurs make business presentations to the “sharks’’ — a panel of venture capitalists, one of whom is Mark Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.
In a perfect world …
“He’d get a percentage of my product,’’ Hayes-Davis said, “and I’d get a contract (with Dallas).’’
His last taste of the NBA came in 2018 when he appeared in nine games with three teams.
Hayes-Davis is under contract to return next season to Turkey. But, he said, “I’m just looking and waiting to see if there’s something that comes up. If the deal is favorable, and it’s better than the one I have in Istanbul … it would be tremendous to stay home and be back in America.
“Although I’ve made the most out of the experience overseas and it has been fantastic … home is home.’’
Why he's no longer Nigel Hayes
In mid-July, Hayes-Davis went back home to Toledo and hosted his first youth basketball camp for boys and girls in grades 3-8 at his alma mater, Whitmer. There was no charge. He picked up the tab for nearly 300 youngsters who took advantage of his basketball expertise and largesse.
Some parents may have remembered when he was a top 100 recruit in the Class of 2013 and a Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman at Wisconsin. He went on to start 112 games and became only the second player in league history to account for at least 1,800 points, 700 rebounds, 300 assists.
Back then, he was Hayes. Two years ago, he changed his name to Hayes-Davis out of respect to his stepfather, Albert Davis, who helped Talaya raise Nigel and his three siblings (Kenny, Alaya, Alana). Nigel has been forever grateful to Albert: “He’s the reason why I am who I am.’’
Hayes-Davis would have been a star in today’s “name, image and likeness’’ landscape with college athletes receiving compensation for their promotional value.
“That was the point of me doing what I did,’’ he said of carrying around that “Broke College Athlete” sign in front of the College GameDay cameras. “I was trying to tell people that athletic students should be able to make money and now they’re able to do that. Things are better now than they were.’’
Hayes-Davis noted that he took “a lot of flak’’ especially for the Venmo app on his sign.
“The part that they don’t publicize,’’ he said, “is that all that money that I got in my Venmo I used to provide families in need around the Madison community on Thanksgiving and Christmas. That’s the part that people don’t talk about. They just see a sign.’’
An inventive one, at that.