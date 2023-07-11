Whenever Pete Alonso would get into the batter’s box for the Madison Mallards, the mere presence of the hulking 6-foot 3-inch, 245-pound right-handed slugger would have manager Donnie Scott flinching some 70 feet away.
It was the cue for Scott to morph into Michael Jackson and moon-walk … right out of the third base coach’s box when Alonso was at the plate.
“He’s the only guy when I coached third base that he literally scared me to death,’’ said Scott, 61, a battle-tested baseball lifer shaped by 173 games as a Major League catcher and 30-plus seasons as an old-school coach and instructor. “You know how the umpire will be standing in shallow leftfield on the grass? I was down there talking to him when Pete was hitting. I’ve never done that with anybody else.’’
When the Mallards were on the road Monday night — squaring off with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in the summer baseball Northwoods League — Alonso was taking his cuts in MLB’s Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The 29-year-old Alonso, the bell-cow of the New York Mets batting order, won the derby in 2019 and 2021. He fell short of his quest for a third title Monday night after hitting 21 homers in the first round.
Alonso, a National League reserve for today’s All-Star game, carries the nickname of “Polar Bear’’ given to him by former Mets teammate Todd Frazier, who also played for Scott in the minors (as did Joey Votto, Aaron Boone, Nico Hoerner, Justin Turner, et al.). Although Alonso spent just one summer in Madison, it was a career turning point. Batting .354 with 18 homers and 53 RBI over 59 games in 2014, he left a lasting impression with his attitude and power.
Alonso has credited Scott for getting the best out of him. The respect is mutual.
“I remember Vern asking me, ‘How many home runs do you think Alonso is going to hit in the big leagues?’’’ recalled Scott, referring to Vern Stenman, the Mallards president. “I said, ‘He’s going to hit 50’ and that was halfway through his season here when he was 19 years old. There was no doubt. You could see it. ... He’s got that kind of pop. Silly pop.’’
In 2019, Alonso hit 53 homers in his rookie season with the Mets. He led all of baseball that year.
“He’s a pro. He loves the game, I mean, he loves the game,’’ Scott said. “That’s what I’m trying to convey to these guys (with the Mallards). I tell them, ‘Guys, don’t make it so miserable. Don’t be so hard on yourself. Enjoy your time because it’s going to come to an end.’’’
When it was suggested to Scott that likely every player in the clubhouse at Madison's Warner Park (aka the Duck Pond) dreams about making it to the big leagues, he nodded in approval. “You’ve got to have that dream. If they continue to dream and chase it and do the right things. (He paused). Well, if Donnie Scott can play in the big leagues, anybody can play in the big leagues.
“I enjoy trying to help these guys understand what it takes to get there.’’
A second-round pick of the Texas Rangers in the 1979 draft, Scott played four MLB seasons — two with the Rangers, one each with Seattle and Cincinnati. It was his dream from the time he was 10 and hitting out of a batting cage that his dad owned.
“My dad was a guy who worked two jobs his whole life and loved it,’’ said Scott. “He started a family, raised three boys and we all played baseball.’’
For Donnie Scott, it's about loving baseball
There’s nothing magical or complicated about Scott’s approach, no secret sauce to his managerial style or demeanor around the college athletes who have given up their summer to compete in the Northwoods League and learn from him in Madison.
“I don’t know what college is like. I signed when I was 17,’’ said Scott, who's in his 11th season with the Mallards. “I really respect people who love baseball. I relate with people who love baseball — I don’t really relate real well with people who don’t. It’s just plain and simple. That’s why I’m still in this game. I need to be around baseball. … I’m here to win baseball games. But I’m also here to develop players. My balance is in development and winning.
“When you walk out on the baseball field and expect to win, that’s the best feeling there is.’’
Stenman said he's always appreciated Scott’s candor and uniqueness by today’s standards.
“It’s fair to say that Donnie is the kind of guy that is not necessarily favored by the way that baseball has evolved the last 10 to 15 years,’’ the Mallards president said. “It is a simple thing. He’s an old school guy. (But) he looks more at numbers and video and things like that more than he’ll probably admit, and certainly more than he used to.’’
Scott gets animated when quizzed about the proliferation of home runs and strikeouts. The ball is in the air more — in play less. “It all goes back to this launch angle BS,’’ he said of the uppercut swing, or launch, the vertical angle at which the ball leaves the bat. “I can’t stand it. I don’t know what they’re trying to do to this game. I know they want to bring fans into the seats and home runs have a tendency to do that.
“But I still believe a line drive will take care of a lot of things. You hit first and you develop power over time. For someone who’s not capable of hitting the ball out of the ballpark, what are you doing? We swung for the fences, too (in his playing days). But we picked counts to do it, 2-0, 3-1. You’re going to unload a little bit more than normal because you’re anticipating the fastball more than other counts.’’
Batting mechanics aside, Scott volunteered, “I’m a mentality guy. I really believe in how you feel about yourself when you’re out there because probably the most important thing for a baseball player is how they talk to themselves. As much as you take extra batting practice and things like that, you also have to sharpen the mental side of things. What comes first, confidence or success?’’
Music comes first in the Mallards clubhouse. As do the players.
“I look at them as men; I’m not trying to be their dad,’’ he said. “In trying to relate to them, the first thing I do is listen to their music. In fact, I like a lot of it. I’ve got favorites. I’m a Rush guy. No country. I’m a rock 'n' roll dude. A lot of times, they will say, ‘Donnie, you’ve got to listen to this song.’ We jam in here.’’
Home base in Florida, career passion in Madison
Among the valuables on Scott’s office desk are a tin of chewing tobacco and a coffee mug on which he’s pictured with his two grandsons, ages 6 and 3. He misses them. He misses his wife, Debbie, too. She’s home in Florida, the Clearwater-St. Petersburg area. Scott will rejoin her after the season in Madison. Debbie is taking care of their 12-year-old dog, Miller (short for Miller Lite). Miller has cancer.
“Debbie and Miller are attached at the hip,’’ said Scott, who could say the same about his love affair with baseball.
Fact is, he has said as much to Stenman. “He says, ‘Vern, I’ve spent my entire life in baseball. That’s all I do. That’s all I know … I know baseball,’’’ Stenman said, and added, “All he has done for at least 50 years is go to the ballpark and work on baseball.’’
Warner Park holds a special attraction for Scott. There’s the intimacy (“The people here are right on top of you, and they can hear you sneeze,’’ he said) and the loyalty of the fan base. The Mallards boast an average attendance of better than 6,000, tops among collegiate summer teams.
“Their enthusiasm trickles down on the field to us,’’ Scott said. “It’s the reason I keep coming back.’’
He also comes back because he gets results.
“He makes his guys get better,’’ Stenman said. In the same breath, he dutifully inquired, “Are you familiar with the Pete Alonso story?’’