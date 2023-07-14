Fifty years ago on July 14 …
Tom Weiskopf won the 1973 British Open golf championship by holding off pre-tournament favorite Johnny Miller, winner of the U.S. Open a month earlier, and the late-charging Jack Nicklaus, who fired a course-record seven-under-par 65. For the mercurial Weiskopf, once dubbed the “Towering Inferno’’ for his temper outbursts, it was his first and only major victory among his 16 PGA titles.
Fifty years ago on this day …
Nearly 4,000 miles from Troon, Scotland, Andy North posted a 67 to move within one shot of the lead in the Shrine-Robinson Open at the Crawford County Country Club in Robinson, a sleepy little southern Illinois community not far from the Indiana border.
“It was just a little teeny town with no hotels,’’ recalled North, a Monona Grove High School grad who was then fresh out of the University of Florida as a 23-year-old rookie on the PGA tour. “We were all staying in hotels across the state line in Indiana. Since it was the Eastern Time zone, you had to figure out what time zone you were in so you wouldn’t screw up and miss your tee time. It’s the biggest thing I remember from the week.’’
After shooting 65-67 to play himself into contention, North faded to a final round 70 and finished sixth in the tournament, four strokes behind winner Deane Beman, who would later serve as the commissioner of the PGA Tour from 1974-1994. Beman cashed a first-place check for $25,000. North netted $4,250.
“Just like the guys get now,’’ North cracked.
For context, North went on to win two U.S. Opens, the second of which in 1985; he earned $103,000, the first time the champion’s share for the tournament hit six figures. In June this year, Wyndham Clark won the Open and walked away with $3.6 million. North covered the event for ESPN television, his broadcasting home as an analyst/reporter since joining the network in the early 1990s.
“I turned them down two years in a row. I didn’t want to do it,’’ North said of his ESPN courtship. “And then in ’92, I did a couple of tournaments. Gary Koch had slipped on a hill and broke his leg, and I filled in for him. They liked what I did. And at the end of the year they offered me a contract.
“That’s how it started. I didn’t have a clue on what I was doing. People who I work with now probably still think that I don’t (North chuckled). But it was a blessing in disguise. I really enjoy it. You’re still around the sport. You’re around people you enjoy being around. And it has kept me current.’’
Recently, North reflected on his last half-century in golf with a Robinson Open flashback.
“Seriously, I didn’t even remember finishing in the Top 10 there,’’ he admitted.
As a rookie, North wound up 64th on the money list.
“That was an interesting summer,’’ he went on. “Susan and I got married in July the year before and we were just two kids who were trying to figure it out. I honestly thought if I could play out there for five or six years – and do well enough – you would have felt like you had accomplished something and you could then get a job someplace at a bank or an insurance company. That would be great.’’
Asked if there was a turning point on the tour, he responded, “I don’t think so. I kind of felt like I belonged from Day One. You’re a young guy, trying to stay out of the way of the veterans, that kind of stuff. But I never lacked in believing that I could accomplish something. Once making the jump to pro golf, I seemingly got better every year. It was just a constant improvement.”
“I was fairly mature – probably more mature than I am now,” laughed North, who turned 73 in March. “I just felt like I belonged. And I felt like it was just a matter of time before I did something special.’’
North’s breakthrough came at the 1977 Westchester Classic in Harrison, New York. His only other wins on tour came at the U.S. Open, a historically rugged test ideally suited to his grittiness. Just six golfers have won the Open more than twice: Nicklaus (4), Bobby Jones (4), Willie Anderson (4), Ben Hogan (4), Hale Irwin (3), and Tiger Woods (3). North is among a select group of two-time winners.
“Would it have been nice to be healthier?’’ he posed of his overall tour run. “Absolutely.’’
While still active, North’s running joke was that every Labor Day signaled an impending surgery.
“But you dealt with what you got, and you went out there and did the best that you could.’’
Raising money for UW Carbone Cancer Center
It was the mentality you’d expect from a coach’s kid (his dad, Stewart, coached prep football and basketball); the mentality you’d expect from someone who overcame a degenerative knee and bone disease as a teenager, a two-year ordeal on crutches. So when quizzed on whether he has any regrets looking back on his pro career, he said, “Oh, gosh, no. Are you kidding me? We’ve had an unbelievable life.’’
A life that Andy and Susan, who live in Madison, have devoted to raising money for cancer research at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. The Andy North and Friends initiative was founded in 2008. “Susan and I decided, ‘Why don’t we do something that we really want to be ours?’’’ he said. “We’ve raised a ton of money and it has been really rewarding. Hopefully, we’re making a difference.’’
On the morning of this interview, Andy went in for a biopsy in preparation to have a basal cell removed from his nose. He has dealt with multiple rounds of skin cancer in addition to prostate cancer. He lost his dad to cancer. His mom beat breast cancer. Her doctor was the late Dr. Paul Carbone, who befriended and inspired Andy and Susan, who also has a personal history with cancer.
Carbone used to champion a phrase, “Cancer research has a face, the face of patients.’’
Inspired and mentored by Jack Nicklaus
Through it all, Andy and Susan have had good role models in Jack and Barbara Nicklaus.
“What Jack and Barbara have done from a philanthropic standpoint, they’re the gold standard,’’ he said. “It’s nice to have people like that you can look up to; nice to have those kind of people in your life. I’ve tried to copy some of the things that they’ve done to raise money. They’re just special people.’’
Nicklaus taught North (and hundreds of other golfers) how to be a professional. “Just watching him do his business, you had a chance to learn so much about being a great sportsman and caring about the guys that you were playing with,’’ Andy said. “He showed people the right way to do things.’’
North has cultivated a similar friendship, on and off the course, with Tom Watson, a Hall of Famer and winner of eight majors.
Watson hasn’t pulled any punches on the controversial merger between the PGA and LIV Golf. He raised serious questions about how it all went down. North was not surprised by his comments – “He so strongly loves what our business has done and what it is’’ – and has questions, too. But it’s so fluid, he wants more information than has been provided so far. “We still don’t know all the details,’’ he said.
About Aaron Rodgers and the Jets ...
What he does know is that another close friend, Aaron Rodgers, will be taking snaps with the New York Jets.
“Aaron is really excited about the opportunities and the potential,’’ North said. “It might give him the juice to play more than one year, which I don’t think would have happened in Green Bay. I’m going to be very curious to see how the Jets do. But you’re always going to be a Packer fan, no matter what.’’
Nonetheless, he suggested with just a hint of sarcasm, “Maybe we’ll go to New York for a nice weekend to see some Broadway plays … and maybe we’ll even catch a football game.’’
Sounded like a wedge to the middle of the green. A safe play. Or wager.