Bernie Wyatt’s obituary was posted online April 3 by the Iowa City Press-Citizen. It contained fewer than 150 words. There was no mention of Andre Tippett or Ronnie Harmon. No mention of Lee DeRamus, Kenny Gales or Michael Roan. No mention of Ron Dayne.
Not that you would expect any such mentions in a conventional obit.
Yet you can’t honor Wyatt’s legacy without mentioning all of those names. Especially Dayne’s.
Wyatt recruited Tippett, a consensus All-American defensive end; and Harmon, an explosive dual-threat tailback, to the Iowa football program. Wyatt recruited DeRamus, a skilled wide receiver; Gales, a starting corner on the 1993 Big Ten champs; and Roan, a sure-handed tight end, to Wisconsin.
And, oh, yes, Wyatt recruited Dayne. Found him in New Jersey. Got him to Madison.
Can you imagine the late ‘90s in Badger football without Dayne, whose No. 33 has been retired? Can you imagine the void in the school’s history without the 1999 Heisman winner, two-time Rose Bowl MVP and college football’s all-time leading rusher (bowls included)?
“Anytime I think of him (Wyatt), I smile,’’ Dayne said, dimples popping. “He was the one who opened my eyes and showed me that I could go to school. ... (Without him) it would have been more of a challenge to be where I am today. It was a big thing for me to have him be a part of my life.’’
Bernard “Bernie’’ Wyatt passed away on April 1 after a brief illness at Mercy Iowa City. He was 84. Mercy hospital is less than two miles from Kinnick Stadium, the home of the Iowa Hawkeyes. It was Wyatt’s home as a player (when he was 1961 MVP), an assistant coach and Hayden Fry’s chief recruiter.
“Bernie went out kind like he lived his life,’’ Dan McCarney observed. “Really low key.’’
Few people knew Wyatt better than McCarney, who was a senior offensive lineman with the Hawkeyes in 1974 when Wyatt joined Bob Commings’ staff. After his playing career, McCarney returned to Iowa as a graduate assistant and part-time coach for Commings. Fry retained McCarney and Wyatt in 1979.
“Bernie was a darn good football coach,’’ McCarney said from his retirement home in Florida. “And he was an elite recruiter, an amazing recruiter. There was nothing ever fancy, nothing ever flashy about Bernie. But he just had this way with people, especially those young men on the East Coast.’’
In 1990, McCarney and Wyatt were the first two hires on Barry Alvarez’ inaugural Wisconsin staff. They took part in the introductory press conference at the McClain Facility, the setting for Alvarez’ infamous declaration to the fans, “We’re going to build it from the foundation. Don’t know how long it will take. They’d better get season tickets now because before long they probably won’t be able to.’’
There was a twist to the story. When McCarney and Wyatt showed up at that presser, McCarney was already on board to join Alvarez as his defensive coordinator. Wyatt had agreed only to interview. Although he had flown to Madison with McCarney, Wyatt hadn’t talked with Alvarez about any job.
“I see them walking in (to the McClain) and I introduce them both as my first two hires,’’ Alvarez said, cackling. “Bernie is looking around — he didn’t know what the hell was going on. Bernie didn’t know that he was coming here to take a job, so he didn’t even talk to Hayden Fry about it.’’
He hadn’t talked about it with his wife, Barb, either. “We went to a (UW) hockey game that night,’’ McCarney said. “And Bernie is on a pay phone trying to get a hold of Barb and coach Fry to tell them he’s going to Wisconsin. He got a hold of Barb. But coach Fry found out on the 10 o’clock news.’’
McCarney hooted at the memory of it all. “He was pissed, he was hot,’’ he said of Fry. “I remember it like yesterday and the rest is history. It wasn’t easy that first year, (when the Badgers went) 1-10. But we knew that we were going to build it right and with Barry’s leadership, we knew that we were going to get it done.’’
Alvarez had aggressive recruiters. McCarney, Kevin Cosgrove, Billy Callahan. But it was Wyatt who established an East Coast pipeline on what was familiar turf. Wyatt was born in Brooklyn and starred as a tailback at Amityville (N.Y.) High School, where he broke Jim Brown’s scoring record on Long Island.
“Bernie was one of the great recruiters of all time in college football,’’ Alvarez said. “Every high school coach knew him, particularly in the northeast, and trusted him because when he took a player he was going to look after him and make sure he was treated right. He had great respect and credibility.’’
A key in landing Dayne was earning the trust of Ron Hopson, an assistant principal at Dayne’s high school (Overbrook). Hopson formerly taught at Edgewood Regional, which produced former UW players like DeRamus, Michael London and Keith Jackson. Dayne leaned heavily on Hopson for direction.
“Everybody at that school, and they had a lot of good players, they would hang out with Hop, including Ronnie,’’ Alvarez said. “Bernie worked Hop. Out of that school, he probably signed eight to 10 players between here and Iowa. Hop was sending the kids (West) and they all trusted him.’’
McCarney used to accompany Wyatt on some of his East Coast recruiting swings.
“Drove like a damn New York City cab driver but I never saw him pull out a map once; he just knew the area like the back of his hand,’’ McCarney said. “It was incredible the relationships that he had built over time with the high school coaches. He had such a phenomenal reputation.
“What’s the key for an Iowa or a Wisconsin in the Midwest getting a player from the East Coast? Get their ass on campus for a visit and then you’ve got a shot at them. There was no one more respected than Bernie. He was direct, informative, always consistent. And he always had a great message.
“He made it hard on those recruits and families to say ‘No’ to Bernie Wyatt.’’
Once a player committed to the Hawks or Badgers, they could count on Wyatt’s continued support while on campus along with Barb’s fantastic home-cooked Italian meals.
“He was always calling and checking on me,’’ Dayne said. “And when she’d cook for us, that was a really big thing.’’
The No. 33 on the facing of the premium seating on the east side of Camp Randall Stadium is a reminder of Ron Dayne’s greatness. It’s also a reminder of Bernie Wyatt’s impact as a college recruiter, and why his legacy lives on. Not only at Wisconsin, but at Iowa, too.