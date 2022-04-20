Going to the doctor today has the potential to send you down a financial black hole.
Even those with comprehensive health coverage rarely know how much it will cost them out-of-pocket — until the bills start arriving.
Cheryl DeMars has devoted her 30-year career trying to change all that. As president and CEO of The Alliance, DeMars has emerged as a national voice for health care pricing transparency.
She has appeared before Congress arguing for increased access to health care cost and quality information as an important step to improving the value of health care. She is working with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., on proposals to stem anti-competitive contract practices by hospitals.
Headquartered in the Fitchburg Business Park, The Alliance is a different kind of health care organization. It’s not an insurance company, and while it offers a network, it’s a not-for-profit cooperative of employers that pool their purchasing power to contract directly with health care providers.
As a cooperative, the network is essentially owned by The Alliance employers, and this provides them the flexibility to steer patient care to lower-cost, high-quality providers. The Alliance also helps its employers to understand and adopt best practices, and to pursue cost-containment ideas like wellness programs or early screening to keep employees healthy and avoid costly chronic conditions.
Established in 1990 by seven innovative employers, The Alliance today counts over 300 member-owners that contract directly with some 135 hospitals and 34,000 doctors and clinicians in five states. In addition to their custom Smarter Networks℠, The Alliance supports its employers with analytics, cost and quality reporting, education and networking opportunities along with policy advocacy.
The Alliance employers range from small and mid-sized manufacturers to municipalities and multinational corporations. Among notable names: Trek Bicycle, Promega Corp., Kwik Trip and John Deere.
DeMars didn’t set out to delve into the weeds of America’s complicated health care system. A native of Brookfield, she earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked in the juvenile court system after graduation.
But DeMars quickly pivoted, becoming a program manager at Meriter Hospital. By 1992 she had joined The Alliance and was named CEO in 2006.
DeMars and The Alliance support a series of federal initiatives advanced by the Trump administration to require hospitals to publicly disclose the actual amounts they are being paid for services. Those initiatives also require insurers to disclose their contracted rates for those services.
The Biden administration has picked up the transparency mantle, stiffening penalties for hospitals that are still not compliant with the rule, which went into effect more than a year ago, and phasing in requirements for insurers in the coming months and years.
The vision for these federal efforts is to put consumers in control by giving them the information they need to know their health care costs in advance. DeMars says this is just the start of what The Alliance has fought for decades to achieve.
We’ve heard about “health care reform” for decades. Do you see any chance that will happen anytime soon?
In the past, health care reform was largely focused on coverage reform while never paying much attention to the high cost of health care delivery. Meanwhile, the health care industry has now grown to the point where it consumes nearly a fifth of the total US economy. We supposedly have a free-market health care system, but it doesn’t function like one. It lacks the market forces to drive real change, which starts with transparency of price and quality information. Actionable transparency is the foundation we need to pursue market-driven reforms that are in the best interests of employers and their families.
Are the new transparency rules going to make a difference?
The curtain is finally starting to go up. But compliance is spotty, the rules are too vague right now and the industry is pulling out all the stops to fight this. The fact that the health care industry is fighting so hard speaks to the power of transparency to change the status quo and to make health care more affordable. Our role now is to help those in power in Washington keep their foot on the gas because we’re not there yet.
You talk about measuring outcomes and moving consumers to the highest-quality providers. How might that work?
Information on comparing health care quality is even more elusive than information to compare prices. CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, provides some data, primarily on hospitals. It’s a place to start, but there is still a long way to go. We have been successful in working with doctors and hospitals to share meaningful information on outcomes of care for certain procedures. Now we need to find ways to scale these efforts. That’s our goal — that's what we're working on.