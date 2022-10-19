For the past 20 years, Jonathan Fritz has been on the front lines of the Midwest’s burgeoning technology scene, both as an attorney at a major Midwestern law firm and as an operator himself of various companies.
Now, Fritz has brought that experience and talent to HealthX Ventures, the Madison-based digital healthcare startup investment fund. Fritz started with HealthX as a partner in January, joining fund founder Mark Bakken.
Billing himself as a “recovering lawyer,” Fritz has spent the past 20 years counseling entrepreneurs, start-ups and emerging companies in a variety of areas including business formation and governance, financing, licensing, fund raising and intellectual property. He’s worked closely with some of the world's leading academic research universities, Fortune 500 companies and start-ups to help them advance novel technologies and create value.
Most recently, Fritz served as the chief innovation officer at CHIME, the world’s most influential digital healthcare organization with 5,500 executive members in 57 countries.
Fritz is also serving his fourth term on the Wisconsin Technology Council’s board of directors, which advises the governor and the Legislature on innovation and technology. In addition, he’s served on the investment committee of BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation for seven years, a start-up investment fund with more than 50 portfolio companies.
At HealthX Ventures, Fritz combines his vast expertise with an ongoing passion for improving healthcare. This passion comes in part from his parents, who are both clinicians: a registered nurse, and a dentist. He’s particularly excited about the intersection of healthcare, software, and digital health solutions.
To that end, Fritz and HealthX Ventures recently hosted an after-party for the Epic Systems Users Group Meeting featuring leading tech investors, entrepreneurs, and health system executives. He also just moderated a panel during Cap Times Idea Fest titled “Health Catalyzed: Biotech and Digital Health in Our State” that focused on why America’s Dairyland is growing as a health tech hub.
A native of Milwaukee, Fritz holds an undergraduate degree in biology from Marquette University, a master’s degree in Bioinformatics from the Medical College of Wisconsin and a law degree from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota. A lifelong learner, he’s also taken executive education programs at Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton.
Tell us how you ended up at HealthX Ventures.
Over the past 20 years I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with many talented entrepreneurs and startups. It’s really what drives me, their ingenuity and desire to solve real problems. I’ve been lucky enough to see it from a number of different perspectives: as an advisor, operations and business development leader, angel investor, global innovation leader, attorney and venture capitalist. I’ve known HealthX founder Mark Bakken for more than a decade. We hung out at his house throughout the pandemic for hours at a time. Mark and I came to realize it just made sense for me to come on board as a partner to improve healthcare and positively impact HealthX companies.
You've been involved for a long time with the Wisconsin Technology Council. How is Wisconsin doing at building and supporting its technology sector?
Wisconsin has made significant strides over the past 20 years. The entrepreneurial ecosystem, access to capital from new venture funds and angel investors, and increased number of experienced business advisors have all made a very positive impact. The tech council, alongside other organizations in the state have made a big impact through their programs and influence. This includes the Wisconsin Governors’ Business Plan Contest, which I’ve been a judge for the last 18 years. There’s a lot of action out there, and Wisconsin is a great place for entrepreneurs!
There’s no roadmap to becoming a successful entrepreneur. Is there anything else in your background that’s had a big impact?
I grew up in the Milwaukee area but was lucky enough to spend my entire summers in the North Woods. I had various jobs there: washing dishes at a supper club, grounds crew at the golf course, stocking shelves at the grocery store and finally bartending. Working alongside and serving people really shaped who I am. I also performed in water ski shows for 14 summers as a member of the Three Lakes Aqua Devils. Teamwork, show performance, learning new skills, with and without skis. It was all valuable life experience.