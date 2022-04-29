Cap Times On The Road is a sponsored content video series that takes you to destinations across Wisconsin that are perfect for a day trip or a weekend getaway.
On April 21-22, we went On The Road to Spring Green and the River Valley area, which also includes Arena, Lone Rock and Plain. All of these communities are located right on or less than 10 miles from the Wisconsin River.
It's hard to put into words the intimate, cozy feelings this part of Wisconsin gives you. Entering the River Valley area is like entering a landscape portrait — there's an undisturbed natural beauty about it.
And entering each business is like entering a family member's home for a much-needed visit. The people are warm, inviting and always glad you stopped by. Spring Green is the type of community where you can get a flat tire and nearly everyone will stop what they're doing to help (this may or may not have happened to our video crew).
Thanks to the Spring Green Chamber of Commerce, we took you inside 12 businesses you need to visit. Click the links below to watch the videos on Facebook.
Alfred Art to Wear
Rich colors, exquisite textures, fine materials and high quality craftsmanship — that's what you'll find at Alfred Art to Wear in Spring Green. Shop the gallery or work with owner Dennis Alfred Phillips on a custom piece. Watch this video here.
Last Leaf Public House
Located in a remodeled historic bank in downtown Spring Green, Last Leaf Public House creates farm-to-table pizzas, shareable appetizers, and craft cocktails. Be sure to check out the vault space that includes a tabletop made from an American Players Theatre set. Watch this video here.
William Henry Brisbane House
If you're looking for a memorable place to stay in the River Valley, look no further. This three-story stone house was built in 1868 by William Henry Brisbane in Arena. He was originally a slaveholder from South Carolina, but freed all of the people he owned in the 1830s and became an ardent abolitionist before moving to Wisconsin.
"In the spirit of Brisbane, we intend this to be a place of peace, inclusion, creativity, and joy,” say Samantha and Bruce Crownover, who purchased the home in 2021 and remodeled it to what it is today. “We celebrate those who speak out against injustice. We are honored to be the next stewards of this important legacy." Watch this video here.
American Players Theatre
APT is a professional theater company located just outside Spring Green. Artistic director Brenda DeVita takes us inside the costume shop and shares why you can't miss this season's performances. Watch this video here, and we'll see you Up the Hill.
Taliesin Preservation
When Taliesin Preservation opened its doors for public tours in 1994 it became the mecca for tourists and architectural buffs across the globe. Its dual mission is to preserve the cultural, built and natural environments that make up the Taliesin property and to conduct public educational and cultural programming that provides a greater understanding of Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture and ideas. Watch this video here.
Crappie Shop
Just 30 minutes west of Madison as you enter the River Valley area, one of the first businesses you'll find is the Crappie Shop in Arena. This is the perfect stop for grocery items, craft beer or fishing bait and tackle. You can also get a fishing license here and enjoy food to-go like pizza and, soon, soft serve ice cream. Watch this video here.
Ali Kauss Adornment
For jewelry that empowers your journey, stop by Ali Kauss Adornment in downtown Spring Green. You can shop the selection or work with Kauss herself to create a custom piece. Watch this video here.
The Opal Man
Browse a gallery of fine opal jewelry in Spring Green. With more than 50 years of experience, Dennis Dahl and his staff at the Opal Man offer an unparalleled range of talent and experience. Watch this video here.
Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret
Slowpoke is a lounge in the truest sense of the word — a place where you can kick back, chew the fat, and ease your burden. Stop in for a cocktail, snack on a locally-sourced charcuterie board and throw on a vinyl record from Slowpoke's impressive collection. Watch this video here.
Arthur's Supper Club
We may not have filmed a video at Arthur's Supper Club, but we did enjoy a pretty epic Wisconsin supper club experience here. If an American Players Theatre-themed dining room and a flight of Old Fashioneds aren't enough to convince you to stop, our crew agreed they serve some of the best cheese curds we've ever tasted.
Prem Meats & Catering
A family-owned business, Prem Meats in Spring Green is a state-approved meat processing facility and retail meat market. This is a must-stop if you need beef sticks, beer, wine, cheese, dips or something to throw on the grill. Prem also offers delicious catering with over 20 years of experience. Watch this video here.
Country Sampler
This unique shop in downtown Spring Green is filled with indulgences for quilters, cross-stitchers and collectors who love reproduction Civil War-era fabrics, primitive-style folk art and vintage farmhouse home goods. Stop by Country Sampler for a cozy atmosphere, friendly staff and items for your home. Watch this video here.
