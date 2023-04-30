“Do you have a story for me? I’m a bit nosy,” Sabrina Carpenter asked the sold-out crowd on Friday night at The Sylvee in Madison.
Her eyes scanned the crowd before fixating on a young woman in the front row. She sat down to chat with the fan, and for about five minutes the much anticipated concert turned into a supportive slumber party.
Carpenter, 23, a skyrocketing pop star with upwards of 23 million monthly listeners on Spotify, stopped in Madison as part of an international tour for her newest album “emails i can’t send.” As an actress, she is known for her role as Maya on the Disney Channel sitcom "Girl Meets World," and has since released three studio albums.
Hours before Carpenter took the stage, a ribbon of pink and red sequined cowboy hats and outfits wrapped the streets surrounding The Sylvee, many having traveled from throughout the Midwest for the show.
New York City-based singer-songwriter Blu DeTiger opened the show. Although the crowd didn’t seem too familiar with her or her songs, they gave her an enthusiastic welcome as she sang songs such as “Lipstick,” and sampled fan favorite Taylor Swift's “Style.” It was clear that many Carpenter fans were also Swift fans.
Carpenter opened her set with the namesake of her album, her song “emails i can’t send.” Perched atop a balcony and before her keyboard, Carpenter welcomes the crowd that will soon become her friends to her show, by serenading them with her smooth voice.
“This is a room full of the coolest people in Wisconsin,” said Carpenter as she looked dreamily out across the sea of general admission ticketholders and up to the balcony.
Her set hit a range of emotional levels, ranging from sitting and pouring her heart into sad songs and ballads to dancing to upbeat anthems. The elaborate set featured a larger-than-life light-up heart-shaped mirror and a towering balcony. Her five-foot-frame still managed to loom large, as her long blond hair and sweeping bangs bounced and swayed to the sounds of hits such as “Tornado Warnings,” “Read your Mind” and “Fast Times.”
The screaming, cheering audience was dominated by female fans, with ages ranging from middle-school girls all the way up to mothers and grandmothers.
As the dancing and singing begin to subside, and her set comes to a close, Carpenter came out for an encore with two more songs: “Nonsense, " and “because i liked a boy,” with heart-shaped balloon and confetti showering the crowd.
Before she left the stage for good, she left with a Madison-inspired outro to her song “Nonsense.” “I know like a million girls named Madison, when I got a cold I take my medicine, scream if you like cheese and live in Madison."
And well, of course, everyone screamed.