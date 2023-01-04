Urban League of Greater Madison CEO Ruben Anthony had a landmark 2022 and has no plans to stop the momentum in 2023.
Anthony is the driving force behind the Black Business Hub, currently under construction in Villager Mall on Madison’s south side. The Hub will be a gathering place for Black businesses of all sizes to share resources and training.
Anthony spearheaded the effort beginning in 2020 and in only two years went from having the idea for the Hub to fundraising more than $20 million towards it and having a groundbreaking in April 2022.
“It is nice to continue to grow and we’re super excited about the new thing, which is the Black Business Hub,” Anthiony said. “Construction is going pretty well and we are signing leases.”
The Hub will have the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation leasing space as a tenant on the third floor, as well as Summit Credit Union and the Black Chamber of Commerce.
“They’ll be helping businesses in the building but also attracting businesses in the state of Wisconsin,” Anthony said. “We’re expecting the grand opening sometime this summer”.
Anthony has been the CEO of Urban League since 2015. Under his leadership ULGM has greatly expanded its scope and programming, particularly in the area of helping people of color land job placements.
“At the end of last year we hit 1,500 job placements,” Anthony said. “We’ll continue to build on those relationships with corporations so that we know that when we do training there’s a higher probability that those folks are going to find a job placement.”
Anthony says 2023 will kick off with a Martin Luther King Day celebration at the Urban League offices. Middle and high school students who participated in Urban League programming will receive certificates and a few scholarships.
“We’re not going to let up,” Anthony said. “We’re going to keep our feet on the gas because there’s so much work to be done.”