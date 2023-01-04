Madison is seeing a dangerous rise in pedestrian deaths as reckless driving surges, and Renee Callaway might just hold the answer. She hopes 2023 will mark a turning point.
Callaway is Madison’s pedestrian and bicycle administrator and has played a major role advocating for those not in cars as part of the city’s Vision Zero plan, a data driven strategy intended to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries on all roadways, bikeways and sidewalks.
She started in 2019, just before the pandemic hit and the city saw a drastic increase in serious and fatal crashes. Around that same time, officials started to have conversations about developing the Vision Zero action plan and tackling traffic safety, which Callaway called “visionary.”
Nearly three years into the pandemic, reckless driving hasn’t gone away, Callaway said. Authorities country-wide are citing factors from the rise in anxiety levels and pandemic drinking to the fraying of social norms.
“We’ve been changing speed limits (and) that is something people can see very easily. Not everyone feels like that’s going to work, but we know we also need to change the streets to be designed for those same speeds and that takes longer,” Callaway said. “We’re trying to do the things that we can do quickly while also knowing that we have bigger projects in the pipeline, like infrastructure changes.”
In the next year, the city, with Callaway’s help, will work to prioritize gaps in the local bike network, she said. While Madison was once considered the second best place for biking in the country (in 2020), that rating has dropped in recent years. There are some new projects in the works that will ensure the city has “the safest possible network we can,” Callaway said, such as sidewalk repairs, better traffic connections, a redesigned bus network and increased safety efforts.
On top of that, in 2023 Callaway hopes to start changing residents’ mentalities on traffic safety.
“All too often people just get used to the risks of traveling — but there shouldn’t be any,” Callaway said. “People just feel like it’s the inevitability of being in a crash. I’m excited to be a part of trying to change the idea that if you’re in a crash, it’s just going to be minor, it’s not going to change your life.”