The Cap Times has debuted a new weekly podcast featuring two of the most experienced sports journalists in Wisconsin talking about a topic they know by heart.
"The Wisconsin Sportscast with Mike Lucas and Tom Oates" launched Tuesday and episodes can be found on Apple and Spotify.
The show, with a shorthand title of "Lucas & Oates," opens its first episode with a discussion of the two journalists' careers and how they've evolved along with the sports they covered.
"You won't find anybody anywhere else with more experience covering Wisconsin sports than me and Oates," Lucas says in the first minute.
That's about 90 years of combined experience.
Lucas returned to the Cap Times in July as a freelance sports columnist after having provided color commentary and analysis during radio broadcasts for Wisconsin football since 1994. He also had been a sports reporter for the Cap Times for 39 years before leaving in 2010 to write for uwbadgers.com and the university’s Varsity magazine.
Oates started at the Wisconsin State Journal in 1980 as a high school sports reporter. He went on to cover the Packers and UW Badgers men’s basketball and became assistant sports editor before taking on a full-time columnist role in 1995. He retired in 2020.
Although the two can (and do) name-drop Wisconsin's most famous athletic figures from decades past, Lucas and Oates will cover the biggest news of the week from the Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks on their podcast.
In this episode, they discuss what the Badgers' loss to Washington State in their second game of the season suggests about new head coach Luke Fickell's strategies and the prospects for quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Then they break down the Packers' crushing defeat of the Chicago Bears and why it's way too early to predict Jordan Love will be a third consecutive Hall of Famer in the position (Oates has some concerns).
Find "The Wisconsin Sportscast" on your favorite podcast platform and subscribe to hear new episodes each week.