PHOTOS: In Your Business at Beauty Your Way

Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott, owner of Beauty Your Way, braids the hair of client Dominise McCullough. Beyler-Mott works from the kitchen of her Fitchburg home, giving her the flexibility to take appointments from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
In Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott's Fitchburg kitchen, the usual amenities sit beside some unexpected additions: a salon chair, sparkly silver wallpaper and a pink neon sign that reads “Beauty Your Way by Zaina Rai.”
This is the home of Beauty Your Way, the hair braiding and eyelash studio Beyler-Mott started in 2013. Here she takes appointments from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. to accommodate to client's schedules. Some braiding sessions take just an hour or two. Others can take 12.
In addition to braiding services, she now offers her own line of hair and beauty products, as well as classes on natural hair care and braiding, part of her mission to educate others about how to protect African American hair from damage and breakage.
“I've heard a lot of people say, ‘Oh, Black people have short hair,’ or ‘Black people's hair doesn’t grow,’” Beyler-Mott said. “That's not true at all. You just gotta come up with a hair care routine.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.