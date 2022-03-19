 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PHOTOS: In Your Business at Beauty Your Way

In Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott's Fitchburg kitchen, the usual amenities sit beside some unexpected additions: a salon chair, sparkly silver wallpaper and a pink neon sign that reads “Beauty Your Way by Zaina Rai.” 

This is the home of Beauty Your Way, the hair braiding and eyelash studio Beyler-Mott started in 2013. Here she takes appointments from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. to accommodate to client's schedules. Some braiding sessions take just an hour or two. Others can take 12. 

In addition to braiding services, she now offers her own line of hair and beauty products, as well as classes on natural hair care and braiding, part of her mission to educate others about how to protect African American hair from damage and breakage.

“I've heard a lot of people say, ‘Oh, Black people have short hair,’ or ‘Black people's hair doesn’t grow,’” Beyler-Mott said. “That's not true at all. You just gotta come up with a hair care routine.”

IYB Beauty Your Way by Zaina Rai 031122 06-03142022170906

Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott, owner of Beauty Your Way, braids the hair of client Dominise McCullough. Beyler-Mott works from the kitchen of her Fitchburg home, giving her the flexibility to take appointments from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. 
IYB Beauty Your Way by Zaina Rai 031122 02-03142022170906

Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott, owner of Beauty Your Way, pulls a strand of hair extensions from a rack as she braids the hair of client Dominise McCullough.
IYB Beauty Your Way by Zaina Rai 031122 04-03142022170906

Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott, owner of Beauty Your Way, braids the hair of client Dominise McCullough.
IYB Beauty Your Way by Zaina Rai 031122 01-03142022170906

Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott, owner of Beauty Your Way, braids the hair of client Dominise McCullough, a process that takes roughly eight hours to complete.
IYB Beauty Your Way by Zaina Rai 031122 09-03142022170906

Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott, owner of Beauty Your Way, braids the hair of client Dominise McCullough.
IYB Beauty Your Way by Zaina Rai 031122 07-03142022170906

Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott, owner of Beauty Your Way, sections the hair of client Dominise McCullough during a braiding session at Beyler-Mott’s home beauty studio.
IYB Beauty Your Way by Zaina Rai 031122 05-03142022170906

Dominise McCullough watches a movie as Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott, owner of Beauty Your Way, braids extensions into her hair.
IYB Beauty Your Way by Zaina Rai 031122 10-03142022170906

Dominise McCullough watches a movie as Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott, owner of Beauty Your Way, braids extensions into her hair at Beyler-Mott’s home beauty studio.
IYB Beauty Your Way by Zaina Rai 031122 08-03142022170906

Zaina Beyler-Mott, owner of Beauty Your Way, sections the hair of client Dominise McCullough.
IYB Beauty Your Way by Zaina Rai 031122 03-03142022170224

A rack of hair extensions is organized and ready for Zaina Rai Beyler-Mott, owner of Beauty Your Way, to quickly grab as she braids a client’s hair.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.