The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times, is accepting applications until April 28 for grants to be determined in early June, according to its board.
The foundation’s board of directors also announced it has decided to better define the target areas for its giving. Its goal is to enhance the foundation’s philanthropic impact and clarify priorities and procedures for applicants.
The foundation, which has given more than $70 million to community causes over more than half a century, will more explicitly target its giving to areas most important to William T. Evjue, the founder and longtime publisher and editor of The Capital Times.
Mr. Evjue established the foundation in 1958 to support causes he and his wife, Zillah, cared most about, including the welfare of children as well as racial and social justice.
After he died in 1970, his will directed that all of his voting stock in The Capital Times Co. be put in the newly created William T. Evjue Charitable Trust. Each year, income from the trust is distributed to the Evjue Foundation, funding charitable contributions to worthy educational, cultural and charitable organizations in the newspaper’s circulation area. It was Mr. Evjue’s way of rewarding the communities that contributed to his newspaper.
The board recently decided to prioritize future applications in categories it regards as most aligned with Mr. Evjue’s priorities. They include:
• Basic needs: Grants that help provide essentials such as food and supplies to people in need.
• Progressive goals: Grants that support progressive causes such as racial and economic justice and preserving democracy.
• Community improvement: Grants that enrich the Madison community, such as programming for parks, community centers and libraries.
• Arts and culture: Grants that improve local arts and culture and make them more accessible.
• Education: Grants that advance education in all forms.
• Journalism: Grants that help train future journalists and support sources of trusted information.
The board also decided that it will not consider applications that “re-grant” Evjue monies. In other words, it will not fund applicants who redistribute the money to other organizations.
It will also not consider requests to fund these categories: institutions or causes outside Dane County, animal care, private schools, or sports and recreation causes. The board also decided not to consider applications in which the Evjue Foundation would be the sole funder or in which the applying organization has not existed for at least two years.
There are some longtime recipients of Evjue grants that fall under these now-restricted categories. The board may make special provisions for them at its discretion.
The Evjue board’s decisions were prompted by the reality that less money is available due to changing economic conditions in the newspaper industry. The board also wanted to sharpen its focus to causes most aligned with Mr. Evjue’s wishes as expressed in his will.
The board receives applications in two grant cycles, one in the spring and one in the fall.
The Evjue board consists of 15 people, including the seven members of the Capital Times Board of Directors, and four each from the University of Wisconsin Foundation and the Madison Community Foundation.
Click here to start the application process.
Click here to see a database of past grant recipients.