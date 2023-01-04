A child of Vietnamese refugees and the first in their family to learn English, Paul Tran discovered the power of words by serving as an unofficial translator for family members as they grew up in the United States.
This also gave Tran the ability to analyze texts in exciting ways — a skill that led them to become an author, award-winning poet and nationally recognized slam poetry coach.
Now an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Tran, who joined the Asian American studies and English faculty in May, is on a mission to help students become masters of language.
“Helping students become precise thinkers and persuasive communicators ultimately helps them become masters of language rather than objects of it,” Tran said, “and by mastering language, students ultimately can use it on their own terms to dream, build, and protect the lives they want and the freedoms they deserve.”
A queer, transgender and first-generation scholar, Tran said they use their intersecting identities in the classroom to support students from diverse backgrounds.
“I understand the challenges they face simply being in the world — juggling internal and external expectations, working multiple jobs to support themselves and their families, honoring their history while imagining their future, fighting to be heard and taken seriously,” Tran said.
By addressing those challenges with compassion in the classroom, Tran said they encourage students to be their fullest selves, empowering them “to be even more ingenious scholars, artists, leaders and agents of change.” They want students to know that they can do anything they put their minds to — a lesson they hope to teach in their poetry workshops, as well as courses on queer and transgender Asian American literature and perspectives on the Vietnam War.
“I endeavor to show students their own power,” Tran said, “and how to use it.”
Tran also brings extensive experience to UW-Madison, including as a slam poetry coach and writing teacher at universities across the nation. They are the first Asian American poet since 1993, and first transgender poet ever, to win the Nuyorican Poets Cafe Grand Slam. And last February, they published their debut poetry collection, “All the Flowers Kneeling,” which The New Yorker featured on its “Best Books of 2022.”
“The book is about the love required to survive — to redefine what survival looks like and means — and to get up every morning and dream and dare and demand the right to every province of human experience,” Tran said.
After years of drafting the book, Tran said they felt relief, pride and even anxiety after it was complete.
“I hope this book being published is evidence that we should not be afraid of ourselves,” Tran said. “Instead, those whose authority, privilege and comfort depends on our silence should be afraid of us, of the stories we whisper and shout, when we find in violence a voice.”