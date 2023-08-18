Author Judy Rakowsky, in a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Ideas Lab, notes that young people in Wisconsin believe another Holocaust could happen. The young are attuned to the attitudes permeating our society, she suggests, and have reason for concern.
That Wisconsin doesn't allow citizens to petition for referendums is wrong and needs to be changed, the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth maintains. He notes how elected representatives are often at odds with the public's will and they need to have a role in making laws to rectify that fact.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts a number of editorial cartoons commenting on the indictments of Donald Trump. He comments that there's no joy in the indictment of a man who served as president.
Democrats are good at denying election results, too, claims Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska as he lists a series of election that Democrats insist were stolen by one means or another.
Suburban Milwaukee civic activist Denise Collins, in a WisOpinion column, writes that the first Republican presidential debate is a chance for the candidates to commit to protecting Social Security.
The Badger Project's Christina Lieffering writes that the experts call Atty. Gen. Josh Kahl's refusal to release a list of law enforcement officers in the state because it could jeopardize their safety far fetched. She notes how open records advocates are dismayed at the attorney general's position.