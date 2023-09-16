In a special analysis for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, former political reporter Craig Gilbert asks if Wisconsin's redistricting maps really are rigged. He lists the reasons why the answer to that question is "yes."
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends that freedom of the press has once again been attacked by conservatives. He notes how Arkansa Gov. Sarah Huckabee, Donald Trump's former press secretary, is trying to make several new exemptions to the state's open records law.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff quotes Michigan's Secretary of State Jocclyn Benson about the nationally-coordinated effort among conservatives to dismantle democracy. Wisconsin is part of that effort, she maintains, pointing to Robin Vos' attempt to end around the State Supreme Court on redistricting and the Senate's vote to remove the state's election administrator.
Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr's weekly column in the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times focuses on Sept. 11, 2001, and maintains that the years have shown that America's reaction to the attack was mature and measured.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska takes House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's side in his fight with the legislative ankle-biters in his caucus. He calls Matt Gaetz who is threatening to remove McCarthy from the speaker's job, tantrum boy.