Janet Protasiewicz's Supreme Court victory shows that Wisconsin women are taking the lead and fear is gone, says columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting. A train is coming down the tracks toward GOP legislators' obstinacy, he declares.
Despite all, there's reason for optimism this Earth Day, writes Greg Nemet of the UW-Madison's La Follette School for Public Affairs in a Milwaukee Journal Ideas Lab column. New technologies and global commitments have signaled progress, he says, and we should build on that.
On his WisBiz Green blog, Gregg Hoffman also thinks Wisconsin environmentalists ought to be encouraged. He points to the launching of Clean Economy Coalition to underscore the transition to clean energy.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court race may have changed the makeup of the court, editorializes the Racine Journal Times, but it also kicked up some dust and opened a whole new round of political battles in the state.
In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, Steve Walters wonders if collegiality is a casualty of the Supreme Court election. Current justices were involved in the campaigning, he points out, which could intensify rancor between them.
The Wisconsin Conservation Congress is broken, contend Francisco J. Santiago-Avila and Amy Mueller in a Wisconsin Examiner column. Three-fourths of the state gets stonewalled by the Congress which only considers hunters as its constituency, they point out.